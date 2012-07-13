July 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed FTPYME TDA CAM 4, FTA, a securitisation
of secured and unsecured loans to small and medium sized Spanish enterprises
(SMEs) and self-employed individuals granted by Caja de Ahorros Del Mediterraneo
(CAM, 'BB+'/Stable/'B'), as follows:
EUR175,882,104 Class A2 (ISIN:ES0339759013): 'Asf', maintained on RWN
EUR127,000,000 Class A3(CA) (ISIN:ES0339759021): 'Asf', maintained on RWN
EUR66,000,000 Class B (ISIN:ES0339759039): affirmed at 'BBsf', Outlook Negative
EUR38,000,000 Class C (ISIN:ES0339759047): affirmed at 'CCCsf', assigned
Recovery Estimate (RE) of 30%
EUR29,300,000 Class D (ISIN:ES0339759054): affirmed at 'Csf', assigned Recovery
Estimate (RE) of 0%
The affirmation of the class B, C and D notes is based on increasing levels of
credit enhancement (CE) as the transaction continues to amortise as well as the
notes' ability to pass Fitch's stresses for their current ratings.
The transaction's performance deteriorated during the past year with arrears
over 90 days increasing to 7% of the outstanding pool versus 3.6% in September
2011. Over the last year, the transaction has experienced EUR14m of defaults
whereas recoveries over the same period totalled up to EUR8m. The defaults are
likely to further increase due to increasing arrears. The reserve fund has
further decreased from being 51% underfunded in September 2011 to currently 36%.
However, the portfolio is highly granular with only three obligors above 50bp
and the top ten accounting for 4.7% of the outstanding pool. In addition, the
exposure to Spanish real estate and construction sectors is moderate at 23%. In
Fitch's view, the robust levels of CE on Class A2, A3 and B notes as well as the
portfolio characteristics currently offset the worsening transaction
performance.
Following the downgrade of Banco Santander S.A. to 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2', the
entity is no longer deemed eligible to perform the role of the account bank
without implementing remedial actions. As the downgrade occurred on 11 June
2012, the entity is still within its remedial period defined by the transaction
documentation. For this reason Fitch is not taking any immediate rating actions
on this and other transactions affected by Banco Santander's downgrade. The
agency has been in contact with the issuer and the transaction's trustee
(gestora) to assess what forms of remedial actions, if any, will be put in place
to mitigate the increased counterparty exposure. Upon the expiration of the
remedial period, the agency will complete the full assessment of the
counterparty risk and mitigants implemented, if any, and may take further rating
actions.
The RWN on the class A2 and A3 notes reflects their material exposure to
Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA; 'BBB'/Negative/'F3'), as
remedial actions have not been fully implemented following its downgrade. CECA
is a swap counterparty as well as a swap collateral account bank. Fitch expects
remedial actions to take place in the near term.
