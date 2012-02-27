Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings currently maintains ratings on student loan bonds owned by Nelnet Student Loan Funding, LLC (Nelnet; full list detailed below). Fitch has been requested to confirm its existing ratings in connection with Nelnet changing the Delaware Trustee from M&T Trust Company of Delaware or Wilmington Trust Company, both of which have provided notices of resignation, to Citigroup Trust-Delaware, N.A., currently rated 'A/F1', Stable Outlook, which is consistent with Fitch's counterparty criteria. Based on the information provided, Fitch has determined these changes will not have a negative impact on the existing ratings upon the execution of the amendments to the trust agreements. This determination only addresses the effect of the changes on the current ratings assigned by Fitch to the securities listed below. This determination does not address whether these changes are permitted by the terms of the documents. It does not address whether these changes are in the best interests of, or prejudicial to, some or all of the holders of the securities listed. Fitch confirms the following trusts owned by Nelnet Student Loan Funding LLC: -- Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2002-1 -- Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2002-2 -- Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2003-1 -- Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2004-3 -- Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2004-4 -- Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2005-1 -- Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2005-2 -- Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2005-3 -- Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2005-4 -- Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2006-1 -- Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2006-2 -- Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2006-3 -- Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2007-1 -- Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2007-2 -- Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2008-1 -- Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2008-2 -- Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2008-3 -- Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2008-4 -- Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2009-2 -- Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2009-3 -- Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2010-1 -- Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2010-2 -- GCO Education Loan Funding Trust I - March 2003 Indenture -- GCO SLIMS Trust I Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS Criteria' (April 7, 2011); --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' (March 14, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions