(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2013 Outlook: EMEA Alcoholic Beverages here Dec 13 - Fitch Ratings says in its 2013 outlook report that EMEA alcoholic beverages companies will enjoy solid profit growth from a combination of major M&A activity conducted over the past 12 months, a recovery in core global beer markets and organic growth through innovation and favourable dynamics in developing markets. Companies will allocate cash flow either to debt pay-down or to investments towards expansion. Increments in shareholder distributions are likely to be limited to moderate dividend increases. Fitch expects industry participants to generate sufficient free cash flow to repay acquisition debt and restore comfortable credit metrics for their current rating levels by the end of 2013. Alternatively, companies with more comfortable rating headroom will seek to pursue bolt-on acquisitions but only insofar as these do not prejudice ratings. Although not part of Fitch's central rating case, a material slow-down in emerging markets would reduce profit growth but should leave organic profit growth in neutral territory at worst. The full report, ''2013 Outlook: EMEA Alcoholic Beverages" is available at fitchratings.com. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)