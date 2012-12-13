(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 13 - Credit ratings for most U.S. packaged foods companies will remain
stable in 2013, according to Fitch Ratings.
Following significant acquisition and spin-off activity in 2012, Fitch expects
the packaged food sector to focus on integrating acquisitions and debt reduction
before resuming external growth strategies. Fitch notes that for companies that
engaged in M&A activity, debt reduction is a priority to rebalance capital
structures.
Many of the food companies faced significant commodity cost inflation levels
during the past two years, but cost pressure has generally begun to ease
sequentially. Fitch anticipates volumes will improve as food companies lap
higher pricing actions taken, and gross margins should recoup some lost ground
as the margin squeeze of higher input costs begins to dissipate. Industry
challenges are manageable, including value-conscious consumers tiring of food
price increases, aggressive competition and slow growth in developed markets.
Packaged food companies' emerging markets segments are likely to generate the
highest sales growth in 2013 and over the long term due to population growth and
increasing incomes in those countries which provide consumers with growing
disposable income to purchase food. Fitch notes, however, that rapid sales
growth may not translate immediately into high profitability given heightened
levels of investment in infrastructure and marketing.
Across Fitch's packaged foods portfolio, 83% of issuers have Stable Outlooks and
17% have Negative Outlooks. A negative outlook for the sector could occur if
firms fail to de-lever in a timely manner, either as a result of much more
aggressive financial strategies and/or material earnings declines. The revision
to a positive outlook could occur if several of the companies commit to
significantly more cautionary financial policies.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)