July 13 - Fitch Ratings currently maintains the ratings as listed below on the student loan revenue bonds issued under Panhandle-Plains Higher Education Authority, Inc. (Panhandle) Series 2011-1, 2011-2, 2010-1, and 2010-2 indentures of trust (collectively, the trusts) as listed below. Fitch has been requested to confirm the existing ratings assigned to the Trusts in connection with a change in the corporate structure of the related master servicer and administrator, Panhandle-Plains Management & Servicing Corporation (the proposed change). Consistent with its statements on policies regarding rating confirmation in structured finance transactions (Jan. 13, 2009) and student loan confirmations (May 8, 2009), Fitch is treating this request for ratings confirmation as a notification. Panhandle-Plains Management & Servicing Corporation (the corporation) currently serves as master servicer and administrator for each of the Trusts. The corporation is currently structured as a for-profit corporation, which is owned by Alliance Student Loan Management, Inc. (Alliance). On July 13, 2012, the corporation will be sold to Canyon Student Loan Servicing Corporation, a Texas non-profit corporation that was established by Panhandle-Plains Student Finance Corporation for the sole purpose of purchasing the Corporation from Alliance. Upon execution of the related purchase agreement, Canyon will purchase all of the assets of the corporation, and immediately assume the name Panhandle-Plains Management and Servicing Corporation. All contracts will be assigned to the new non-profit corporation and it will have the same duties under each of the trusts. The corporation will continue to be operated in the same manner, with the same employees, and it will remain in the same location. Based on the information provided, Fitch has determined that the proposed change will not have an impact on the existing ratings at this time. This determination only addresses the effect of the proposed change on the current ratings assigned by Fitch to the securities listed below. This determination does not address whether the proposed change are permitted by the terms of the transaction documents. It does not address whether the proposed changes are in the best interests of, or prejudicial to, some or all of the holders of the securities listed. The current ratings of the bonds are as follows: Panhandle-Plains Higher Education Authority, Inc., 2011-1 Indenture of Trust --$167,200,000 student loan revenue bonds, series 2011-1 A-1 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --$170,000,000 student loan revenue bonds, series 2011-1 A-2 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --$146,000,000 student loan revenue bonds, series 2011-1 A-3 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative. Panhandle-Plains Higher Education Authority, Inc., 2011-2 Indenture of Trust --$359,000,000 student loan revenue bonds, series 2011-2 A-1 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --$91,000,000 student loan revenue bonds, series 2011-2 A-2 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --$153,130,000 student loan revenue bonds, series 2011-2 A-3 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative. Panhandle-Plains Higher Education Authority, Inc., 2010-1 Indenture of Trust --$76,300,000 student loan revenue bonds, series 2010-1 A-1 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --$44,375,000 student loan revenue bonds, series 2010-1 A-2 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --$27,000,000 student loan revenue bonds, series 2010-1 A-3 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; --$60,525,000 student loan revenue bonds, series 2010-1 A-4 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative. Panhandle-Plains Higher Education Authority, Inc., 2010-2 Indenture of Trust --$218,970,000 student loan revenue bonds, series 2010-2 A-1 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative.