(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Dec 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Caixa Economica Montepio Geral's (Montepio) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB', Short-term IDR at 'B', Support Rating (SR) at '3', Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'BB' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'b'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND SRF Montepio's Long-term IDR is driven by support, should it be required, from the Portuguese state. Montepio has not required aid from the state but Portugal has been supportive of its banks, injecting capital as required from the EUR12bn capital backstop facility available under the IMF/EU support programme. Montepio's Long-term IDR is at its SRF of 'BB', one notch below the sovereign rating ('BB+'/Negative). Montepio is a second-tier Portuguese bank controlling a deposit market share of around 7%. The SRF reflects Fitch's assessment of available sovereign and international support to Portuguese banks from the IMF/EU support framework. The Negative Outlook on Montepio's Long-term IDR mirrors that on the sovereign, given the high connection between bank and sovereign ratings in Portugal. Montepio's Long-term IDR and SRF are therefore sensitive to a downgrade of Portugal's sovereign rating. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR Montepio's VR reflects mainly its weak credit risk profile and its vulnerability to sovereign risks as well as the weak economic and housing sectors given its high property sector exposures. It also reflects the improved retail funding profile and capital levels. Montepio's loan book at end-H112 is split 48% retail mortgages, 39% SME and middle market lending and 13% consumer and other loans. In particular, asset quality within the SME portfolio is fairly weak and exposure to the real estate development and construction sectors is high, at 21% of total loans at end-H112. While Portugal has not suffered from a house price bubble like some other peripheral European countries, Montepio remains vulnerable to a downturn in real estate prices given the split of its loan book. Around 12% of the retail mortgage book comprises loans with high loan-to-value ratios, which Fitch views as higher risk. Asset quality in the unsecured consumer loan book is also expected to come under pressure given rising unemployment. The 'credit at risk' ratio, which Fitch believes provides a more internationally comparable indication of asset quality, was 8.8% at end-H112 (8% at end-2011). Positively, Montepio's core capital ratios are robust and mostly backed by regular capital injections received from the bank's sole shareholder, the Associacao Mutualista (MGAM). The Fitch core capital (FCC)/weighted risks ratio reached 10% at end-H112 and the bank has not needed an injection of state capital to date. Fitch views this positively but notes that Montepio's capitalisation remains highly vulnerable to the performance of its SME and real-estate related risk portfolios, which under a stress scenario could result in significant capital needs. The bank's capitalisation is also vulnerable to negative valuation movements from its sovereign debt exposures (89.5% of FCC at end-H112). Unlike some of its peers, Montepio has not been required to hold a capital buffer to absorb write-downs on sovereign debt. This is because it did not participate in the stress test conducted by the European Banking Authority. The VR also reflects Montepio's reliance on ECB funding (equivalent to a high 9% of assets at end-H112) but, on a positive note, the bank's retail funding base has improved and its net loans/deposits ratio of 118% as per Bank of Portugal guidelines at end-H112, compares favourably with domestic peers'. Loan deleveraging was modest in 2012 and Fitch expects this to continue at the same pace in 2013. Debt maturities are manageable to end-2015 and the bank has a good pool of unencumbered assets which can be used to obtain additional funding from the ECB if required. Montepio's VR remains sensitive to further deterioration in its loan book, particularly considering sector risk concentration in real estate and construction. These sectors are vulnerable to the deteriorating Portuguese housing market and economy. Profitability is weakening and further pressure is likely considering the difficult economic prospects for Portugal. Upward pressure on Montepio's VR might be possible if the bank generates sufficient operating profit to absorb expected asset quality deterioration while protecting current capital levels without recourse to state support. If the bank realises expected synergies from the recent acquisition of Finibanco and further improves its funding profile, this could also be positive for the VR. MGAM is a mutual association dependent on subscriptions from its members (517,375 at end-H112) and dividends from its other subsidiaries (i.e. insurance, pension and mutual fund management companies). Fitch believes that MGAM will continue to recapitalise Montepio if needed. However, its capacity to inject capital will also depend on the evolution of Montepio's credit risk profile in the context of Portugal's economic recession. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DATED SUBORDINATED DEBT The bank's subordinated debt has been affirmed at 'B-', one notch below the bank's VR, in accordance with Fitch's notching criteria on Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' (dated 5 December 2012) to reflect the higher loss severity. The ratings of subordinated debt are sensitive to a change in Montepio's VR. The rating actions are as follows: Montepio Geral: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB', Outlook Negative Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating affirmed at 'b' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating affirmed at 'BB' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'B' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'B-' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)