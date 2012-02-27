(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We recently lowered our long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings
on the Kingdom of Spain to 'A/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+', assigned a negative
outlook, and removed the ratings from CreditWatch negative.
-- In our view, Spanish gas grid operator Enagas S.A.'s credit risk
profile is now less robust, owing to the group's exposure to increased
sovereign and economic risks in Spain.
-- We are lowering our long- and short-term ratings on Enagas to 'A+/A-1'
from 'AA-/A-1+' and removing them from CreditWatch negative.
-- The negative outlook on Enagas reflects that on Spain.
Rating Action
On Feb. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and
short-term corporate credit ratings on Spanish gas infrastructure company
Enagas S.A. to 'A+/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+'. At the same time, we removed the
ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on
Dec. 8, 2011. The outlook is negative.
Rationale
The rating actions follow our review of Enagas' status as a government-related
entity (GRE) and of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) in light of the
deterioration in Spain's creditworthiness. We recently downgraded the Kingdom
of Spain to 'A' from 'AA-' (see "Spain's Ratings Lowered To 'A/A-1'; Outlook
Negative" published Jan. 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal). Our 'A+' long-term rating on Enagas is one notch higher than the
long-term rating on Spain. Under our criteria, this is the maximum number of
notches by which a nonsovereign entity rating may exceed the rating on a
sovereign in the European Monetary and Economic Union (eurozone). We assess
Enagas as having "high" exposure to domestic country risks, as our criteria
define this term. This is owing to the utility sector's "high" sensitivity to
country risk and Enagas' concentration of operations in Spain. Enagas operates
fully regulated gas infrastructure assets, originates almost all its earnings
in Spain, and is strategically important for national energy policy, in our
view. Moreover, we believe the Spanish energy regulator has little
independence and authority vis-a-vis the government.
We believe the deteriorating fiscal and economic conditions in Spain weigh on
Enagas' credit risk profile. Common to Spanish corporates, we consider that
Enagas will likely face higher tax pressures and tougher and more expensive
access to funding. A change in Spain's accelerated tax depreciation scheme
could also constrain Enagas' cash flows, in our opinion. Specifically, we
think the remuneration of some of Enagas' assets, which account for about
one-third of the regulated gas system costs and about 7% of gas bills, could
be adjusted down in light of the emerging gas tariff deficit in Spain. We see
a risk that the regulator could decrease the efficiency factor and reduce the
return on new assets commissioned from 2013 and beyond that are applied to the
calculation of Enagas' gas transmission tariff. We believe these potential
regulatory changes and/or the introduction of levies on utilities, if any,
could harm Enagas' profitability over the longer term.
Nevertheless, we rate Enagas above the sovereign. This is based on our view of
the supportiveness of the current Spanish asset-based remuneration framework
for gas transmission, which protects Enagas' revenues against demand and price
changes, inflation, and rising sovereign bond yields. The 13.4% increase in
reported EBITDA in 2011 reflects the solidity of this regulatory model under
recessionary conditions (gas demand decreased 7%). In addition, according to
the draft Infrastructure Plan for 2012-2020 that the new government will
further revise, Spain's gas infrastructure is relatively mature. In our view,
this limits the need for Enagas to make further investments and supports its
free cash flow generation.
The ratings continue to reflect Enagas' SACP, which we have revised to 'a+'
from 'aa-' to reflect our view that Enagas carries "high" exposure to country
risk. They also factor in our opinion that there is a "moderate" likelihood of
government support. According to our criteria for rating GREs, we base our
view on our assessment of Enagas':
-- "Important" role in Spain, as it holds a near-monopoly on Spanish gas
transmission and is strategically important for the government in ensuring the
safety of the national gas supply, which is key to power generation; and
-- "Limited" link with the Spanish government, which acts as the
regulator for gas infrastructure and owns a 5% stake in Enagas.
We view Enagas' business risk profile as "excellent." Our assessment
incorporates the group's national strategic importance to Spain's energy
supply, monopolistic market position, and supportive regulatory regime.
Enagas' regulated asset-based revenues are immune to power volumes and price
changes and are partially hedged against inflation and sovereign bond yield
increases. Constraints include potential political and fiscal interference
from the Spanish government in Enagas' regulatory environment and appetite for
the acquisition of gas assets in potentially less-supportive jurisdictions.
We regard Enagas' financial risk profile as "modest," reflecting the group's
large and predictable regulated cash flows, prudent liability management, and
our expectation of positive and growing discretionary cash flow. We anticipate
that Enagas' Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations-to-debt ratio
could exceed 23% by 2014, up from our estimates of about 21% in 2011. This
provides some headroom relative to the 17% we consider commensurate for our
ratings on Enagas. However, these strengths are offset by high debt, a
significant--albeit abating--investment effort, the negative effect of the
tariff deficit on cash flows, and an increasingly aggressive dividend policy.
Liquidity
The short-term rating on Enagas is 'A-1'. We assess Enagas' liquidity as
"adequate," as defined in our criteria.
Projected sources of funds exceed projected uses by about 1.2x over the next
12 months and by more than 1x in 2013.
We factor into our liquidity assessment, based on our estimates, the following
sources at year-end 2011:
-- More than EUR1.4 billion in available cash;
-- Estimated funds from operations (FFO) of EUR780 million; and
-- About EUR450 million in available committed credit lines maturing beyond
12 months. These lines include EUR175 million of European Investment Bank (EIB;
AAA/Stable/A-1+) facilities.
Against these sources, we factor in the following liquidity uses:
-- Short-term debt of about EUR1.3 billion;
-- Our estimate of EUR0.5 billion in capital expenditures or acquisitions;
-- Dividend payments of about EUR240 million; and
-- Working capital needs of EUR60 million-EUR70 million.
Outlook
The negative outlook on Enagas mirrors that on Spain. Under our criteria, the
long-term rating on Spain constrains the ratings on Enagas, based on our view
that Enagas bears "high" exposure to Spanish country risk.
A downgrade of Spain to 'A-' or lower would automatically trigger a similar
downgrade of Enagas. We could also lower our rating on Enagas if it faces
unexpected and far-reaching regulatory changes that undermine its business
risk or financial risk.
Ratings upside is very limited at this stage, and, all else being equal, would
be conditional on an upgrade of Spain.
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Enagas S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating A+/Negative/A-1 AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+
Senior Unsecured A+ AA-/Watch Neg
Commercial Paper A-1 A-1+/Watch Neg
