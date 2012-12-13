BRIEF-Teck reports redemption of $214 mln principal amount of notes
* Teck announces redemption of us$214 million principal amount of notes
Dec 13 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on Venice, FL. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Venice, Florida
* Royal Gold expands revolving credit facility and pays down another $50 million of debt