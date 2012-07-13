July 13 - Fitch Ratings takes the following rating action on Springfield Metro Sanitary District, IL's (the district) outstanding revenue bonds: --$59.9 million senior lien sewer revenue bonds affirmed at 'AA-'. The Rating Outlook remains Negative. SECURITY The bonds are secured by and payable from a first lien on the net revenues of the district's sewer system (the system). Revenues include interest income, connection fees, and tax revenues (excluding those levied upon all taxable property in the district for public benefit purposes and taxes levied for the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund). KEY RATING DRIVERS NEGATIVE OUTLOOK MAINTAINED: Capital needs may grow significantly beyond those already identified to address combined sewer overflows (CSOs). Maintenance of the rating will be driven by the district's ability to absorb capital pressures while maintaining a financial profile consistent with the current rating level. MIXED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Debt service coverage and liquidity are satisfactory. However, a large amount of recently issued debt will narrow coverage ratios. HIGH AND RISING DEBT PROFILE: Existing debt ratios are well-above median levels in all categories and projected to rise further to address identified capital projects. Amortization of principal is also slow. RATE FLEXIBILITY: Despite recent sizable increases to support escalating debt, the district maintains ample rate flexibility with a current average monthly sewer bill at just 0.3% of median household income (MHI). Collection of property tax revenues also help to diversify the revenue base. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION SHARP INCREASE IN CAPITAL AND DEBT NEEDS: Detailed cost projections for the long-term control plan (LTCP) to address CSOs are pending regulatory input/approval and may be significant. Depending on the magnitude and timing of the costs, the plan could prove difficult to afford and present a burden inconsistent with the current rating. CREDIT PROFILE The district was organized in 1924 and is located in central Illinois in Sangamon County (the county), serving a population of approximately 150,135. The district is governed by a five-member board appointed by the county board chairman and confirmed by the county board of supervisors. Daily operations are administered by the Director/Engineer. The service area of the district includes nearly 80% of the county's taxable values. About two-thirds of the district is within the city of Springfield (the city), and the boundaries also include several nearby villages and unincorporated areas. MIXED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE The district's financial performance has been good in the past two years after a period of volatility, with actual results coming in better than previously forecast. Fiscal 2011 results showed 8.6 times (x) senior lien and 3.6x total debt service coverage and an adequate 148 days cash on hand. Total debt service coverage dropped from a high of 9.9x in fiscal 2010, the result of substantial additional debt issuance that year. Projections based on reasonable assumptions and adopted rate increases through fiscal 2017 indicate a leveling off of all-in debt service coverage at around 1.2x over the next five fiscal years. Senior lien annual debt service (ADS) is strong and projected to remain above 2.0x through 2017, although Fitch notes that slow amortization helps to improve financial margins over the near- to medium term. Rates are currently very affordable at 0.3% of the MHI and should remain so despite sizeable annual rate hikes averaging 19% over the next five years. PLANT IMPROVEMENTS DOMINATE EXISTING CAPITAL PROJECTS In June 2005, the district was notified by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) that its Spring Creek and Sugar Creek treatment plants were operating in excess of rated design capacity. The facilities plan for the Spring Creek plant was approved by the IEPA in January of 2009, and construction of the $144 million plant commenced in September 2009, with final completion expected in May 2014. The first three phases of the project have been funded and are complete, with phase four (the last phase) currently under way. The district is currently working with the IEPA on the design of its Sugar Creek treatment plant expansion and expects to obtain a facilities plan approval late this year. Construction of the Sugar Creek plant is planned for 2014. RISING DEBT AND CAPITAL NEEDS The district's preliminary six-year capital improvement plan (CIP) is approximately $147 million. An estimated $68 million is for completion of the Spring Creek treatment plant project, $67 million is for the Sugar Creek treatment plant project, and $12 million is for other projects. Approximately 31% of the CIP has already been funded with proceeds from recent debt issuances. Around 62% of remaining CIP costs are anticipated to be funded with future debt issuances and low-interest, 20-year IEPA loans; the remainder of the CIP will be funded from pay-as-you-go sources. Of note is that the current CIP does not include expected regulatory requirements related to CSO remediation. The district submitted a draft LTCP to IEPA in December 2011 that identified $65.5 million of improvements (2011 dollars) over 20 years as its preferred alternative; although other possible options may be required by regulators that are significantly higher. Debt ratios are already high with debt to plant at 98% and debt per customer at $2,249 as of fiscal 2011 and are expected to rise with the current and anticipated debt and loan issuances to fund the existing CIP. With the finalization of the LTCP and inclusion of additional capital needs in the CIP, expected borrowing would likely rise further and could be significant depending on the scope and timing of the LTCP. In addition to debt burden concerns, amortization of principal is slow, with payout at 41% and 68% in 10 and 20 years, respectively. SERVICE AREA The district's economy is anchored by the presence of state government. Healthcare, higher education and professional services sectors are also well represented. The city unemployment rate at 7.6% as of March 2012 is below the state (9.0%) and national averages (8.4%) for the month. Wealth levels are slightly below average. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was informed by information from CreditScope.