July 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' rating on Lee County's (Florida) approximately $323.8 million in outstanding airport revenue bonds issued on behalf of Southwest Florida International Airport (SWFIA or Lee County Port Authority). The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable. The Negative Outlook reflects concerns that the recent decline in enplanements will subject the authority to tighter levels of debt service coverage while leading to an increase to airline costs over time based on the airport's rate setting methodology. SWFIA's coverage ratio (including transfers) may remain at or marginally above the 1.25 times (x) rate covenant level, which is weaker than prior performance, absent an improvement in traffic trends and operating revenues. The airport is currently reliant on a combination of imposing additional airline charges through the extraordinary coverage protection provision under the use agreement as well as passenger facility charge (PFC) transfers to satisfy the rate covenant. KEY RATING DRIVERS --Leisure Based Traffic with Some Volatility: SWFIA serves an origination and destination (O&D) traffic base of approximately 3.9 million enplaned passengers, with a considerable dependency on the discretionary/leisure segment of passengers. The airport enjoys a highly diverse carrier mix with no airline representing more than 30% market share and low cost carriers collectively representing nearly half of all enplanements. Further, SWFIA faces a limited level of competition in the region with the nearest airport 80 miles away. --Moderate Cost Recovery Framework: The airport is able to recoup a majority of its costs under the existing current hybrid use and lease agreement. With nearly 66% of operating revenues attributable to non-airline sources, SWFIA's financial performance is affected by enplanement activity and management's ability to contain costs. Cost per enplanement (CPE) is competitive at $6.52 in fiscal year 2011 (FY'11; ended Sept. 30) but is estimated to rise to $8.21 for FY'12 factoring in a 7.8% enplanement loss. --Conservative Debt Structure- The airport's debt is 100% fixed rate, fully amortizing and has a flat debt service profile of approximately $25 million through maturity in 2033. --Modest Leverage and Strong Liquidity: The airport's net debt-to-CFADS at 5.1x is reasonable for a medium hub airport. Debt service coverage taking into account PFC transfers was 1.40x in FY'11 but is expected to decrease to the 1.25x range for the next few years when factoring the expected reductions in enplanements and operating revenues in FY12. Still, SWFIA retains relatively strong financial flexibility based on extremely robust balance sheet liquidity of $111 million in unrestricted cash, equating to 812 days cash on hand (DCOH) as of FY'11. --Manageable Capital Program: The 2013-2017 five year capital improvement plan (CIP) totals $212.3 million and is funded from a mix of Federal and State grants, PFCs, and authority surplus funds with no additional near term borrowing anticipated. Further, all projects are demand-driven and various projects have already been deferred due to lower passenger activity. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A DOWNGRADE --A continuation of negative trends in passenger traffic that weaken financial metrics; --Ongoing reliance on imposing airline charges connected to the extraordinary coverage covenant provision which will indicate tight coverage ratios; --Revisions to the cost recovery framework under the airline use and lease agreement set to expire to 2013, which would limit financial flexibility. SECURITY The bonds are secured by the net revenues of SWFIA's operations and certain funds under the bond resolution. CREDIT UPDATE The airport is a medium hub serving the Cape Coral-Fort Myers region of southwestern Florida. As a result, SWFIA's passenger base is 100% O&D and primarily leisure travelers. Following moderate enplanement declines of 4.8% and 3.4% in FY'08 and FY'09, and nearly flat growth in FY'10, SWFIA experienced a 4.1% increase in enplanements in FY'11. However, FY'12 year to date enplanements (for the eight months ending May 2012), are down 6.1% and are expected to decline further through fiscal year end. SWFIA benefits from a lack of significant competition within its air trade service area with alternate commercial airports at least 80 miles away. The airport maintains a diverse carrier mix with no major airline comprising more than 29.6% (Southwest/AirTran) market share. Delta is a close second with a 22% share, followed by JetBlue with 11.7% of enplanements. Collectively, low cost carriers represent approximately half of all enplanements. Only nine of the 20 carriers have a signatory status reflecting the unique space commitment requirements from seasonal oriented service. The signatory carriers operate under a five-year hybrid use and lease agreement that expires Sept. 30, 2013. The agreement is compensatory in the terminal and residual on the airfield cost center with a revenue sharing component. Non-signatory airlines pay a 10% premium for terminal space, but pay no premium on landing fees. PFC revenues are not directly pledged, however, a portion of the collections are transferred to the Revenue Account to pay an approximately $3.5 million portion of the annual debt service. DSCR was at satisfactory levels of 1.40x (1.25x without transfers) in FY'11, reflecting both the enplanement growth and the debt service savings incurred from a 2011 bond refunding. Going forward, annual debt service requirements will be relatively flat at $25 million through maturity in 2033. Factoring a projected decline in traffic of 7.8% in FY'12, coverage ratios are likely to remain at or near 1.25x and will be supported by the PFC transfers and additional airline charges under the extraordinary coverage provision in the airline agreement. Management has previously operated with a competitive cost structure and was able to lower its CPE for the third straight year to $6.52 in FY'11, down from a high of $7.49 in FY'08. Although management had previously thought CPE would continue to decline through 2012, CPE is estimated to move higher to $8.21 in FY'12. Absent traffic and revenue improvement, CPE may continue to remain in the $8 to $9 range in the near term. Following several years of controlled operating costs, expenses are expected to increase by 2.4% in FY'12. This increase is due to maintenance expenses that had been deferred and to increases in personnel costs. The airport has a total of $323.8 million in outstanding general airport revenue bonds (GARBs) (approximately $83.55 debt per enplanement), which is a slightly above-average debt burden relative to peer airports. The airport's leverage is moderate, though, at 5.1x net debt-to-CFADS. Further, providing SWFIA with some degree of financial flexibility is its strong liquidity position which includes $111 million in unrestricted cash equating to 812 DCOH as of FY11 and a cash funded debt service reserve of approximately $26.2 million. The airport's $212.3 million five-year CIP is demand driven and contingent upon funding availability. The airport's ability to generate sufficient airport and PFC revenues, in conjunction with Federal and State grants, allows it to pay for small- to medium-sized capital projects without additional borrowing and the CIP does not assume the issuance of additional GARBs. Contact: Primary Analyst Jeffrey L. Lack Associate Director +1-312-368-3171 Fitch, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Ashley Ulrich Analyst +1-321-368-3176 Secondary Analyst Seth Lehman Senior Director +1-212-908-0755 Committee Chairperson Mike McDermott Managing Director +1-212-908-0605 