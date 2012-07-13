July 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' rating on Lee County's
(Florida) approximately $323.8 million in outstanding airport revenue bonds
issued on behalf of Southwest Florida International Airport (SWFIA or Lee County
Port Authority). The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable.
The Negative Outlook reflects concerns that the recent decline in enplanements
will subject the authority to tighter levels of debt service coverage while
leading to an increase to airline costs over time based on the airport's rate
setting methodology. SWFIA's coverage ratio (including transfers) may remain at
or marginally above the 1.25 times (x) rate covenant level, which is weaker than
prior performance, absent an improvement in traffic trends and operating
revenues. The airport is currently reliant on a combination of imposing
additional airline charges through the extraordinary coverage protection
provision under the use agreement as well as passenger facility charge (PFC)
transfers to satisfy the rate covenant.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Leisure Based Traffic with Some Volatility: SWFIA serves an origination and
destination (O&D) traffic base of approximately 3.9 million enplaned passengers,
with a considerable dependency on the discretionary/leisure segment of
passengers. The airport enjoys a highly diverse carrier mix with no airline
representing more than 30% market share and low cost carriers collectively
representing nearly half of all enplanements. Further, SWFIA faces a limited
level of competition in the region with the nearest airport 80 miles away.
--Moderate Cost Recovery Framework: The airport is able to recoup a majority of
its costs under the existing current hybrid use and lease agreement. With nearly
66% of operating revenues attributable to non-airline sources, SWFIA's financial
performance is affected by enplanement activity and management's ability to
contain costs. Cost per enplanement (CPE) is competitive at $6.52 in fiscal year
2011 (FY'11; ended Sept. 30) but is estimated to rise to $8.21 for FY'12
factoring in a 7.8% enplanement loss.
--Conservative Debt Structure- The airport's debt is 100% fixed rate, fully
amortizing and has a flat debt service profile of approximately $25 million
through maturity in 2033.
--Modest Leverage and Strong Liquidity: The airport's net debt-to-CFADS at 5.1x
is reasonable for a medium hub airport. Debt service coverage taking into
account PFC transfers was 1.40x in FY'11 but is expected to decrease to the
1.25x range for the next few years when factoring the expected reductions in
enplanements and operating revenues in FY12. Still, SWFIA retains relatively
strong financial flexibility based on extremely robust balance sheet liquidity
of $111 million in unrestricted cash, equating to 812 days cash on hand (DCOH)
as of FY'11.
--Manageable Capital Program: The 2013-2017 five year capital improvement plan
(CIP) totals $212.3 million and is funded from a mix of Federal and State
grants, PFCs, and authority surplus funds with no additional near term borrowing
anticipated. Further, all projects are demand-driven and various projects have
already been deferred due to lower passenger activity.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A DOWNGRADE
--A continuation of negative trends in passenger traffic that weaken financial
metrics;
--Ongoing reliance on imposing airline charges connected to the extraordinary
coverage covenant provision which will indicate tight coverage ratios;
--Revisions to the cost recovery framework under the airline use and lease
agreement set to expire to 2013, which would limit financial flexibility.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by the net revenues of SWFIA's operations and certain
funds under the bond resolution.
CREDIT UPDATE
The airport is a medium hub serving the Cape Coral-Fort Myers region of
southwestern Florida. As a result, SWFIA's passenger base is 100% O&D and
primarily leisure travelers. Following moderate enplanement declines of 4.8% and
3.4% in FY'08 and FY'09, and nearly flat growth in FY'10, SWFIA experienced a
4.1% increase in enplanements in FY'11. However, FY'12 year to date enplanements
(for the eight months ending May 2012), are down 6.1% and are expected to
decline further through fiscal year end.
SWFIA benefits from a lack of significant competition within its air trade
service area with alternate commercial airports at least 80 miles away. The
airport maintains a diverse carrier mix with no major airline comprising more
than 29.6% (Southwest/AirTran) market share. Delta is a close second with a 22%
share, followed by JetBlue with 11.7% of enplanements. Collectively, low cost
carriers represent approximately half of all enplanements.
Only nine of the 20 carriers have a signatory status reflecting the unique space
commitment requirements from seasonal oriented service. The signatory carriers
operate under a five-year hybrid use and lease agreement that expires Sept. 30,
2013. The agreement is compensatory in the terminal and residual on the airfield
cost center with a revenue sharing component. Non-signatory airlines pay a 10%
premium for terminal space, but pay no premium on landing fees. PFC revenues are
not directly pledged, however, a portion of the collections are transferred to
the Revenue Account to pay an approximately $3.5 million portion of the annual
debt service.
DSCR was at satisfactory levels of 1.40x (1.25x without transfers) in FY'11,
reflecting both the enplanement growth and the debt service savings incurred
from a 2011 bond refunding. Going forward, annual debt service requirements will
be relatively flat at $25 million through maturity in 2033. Factoring a
projected decline in traffic of 7.8% in FY'12, coverage ratios are likely to
remain at or near 1.25x and will be supported by the PFC transfers and
additional airline charges under the extraordinary coverage provision in the
airline agreement.
Management has previously operated with a competitive cost structure and was
able to lower its CPE for the third straight year to $6.52 in FY'11, down from a
high of $7.49 in FY'08. Although management had previously thought CPE would
continue to decline through 2012, CPE is estimated to move higher to $8.21 in
FY'12. Absent traffic and revenue improvement, CPE may continue to remain in the
$8 to $9 range in the near term. Following several years of controlled operating
costs, expenses are expected to increase by 2.4% in FY'12. This increase is due
to maintenance expenses that had been deferred and to increases in personnel
costs.
The airport has a total of $323.8 million in outstanding general airport revenue
bonds (GARBs) (approximately $83.55 debt per enplanement), which is a slightly
above-average debt burden relative to peer airports. The airport's leverage is
moderate, though, at 5.1x net debt-to-CFADS. Further, providing SWFIA with some
degree of financial flexibility is its strong liquidity position which includes
$111 million in unrestricted cash equating to 812 DCOH as of FY11 and a cash
funded debt service reserve of approximately $26.2 million.
The airport's $212.3 million five-year CIP is demand driven and contingent upon
funding availability. The airport's ability to generate sufficient airport and
PFC revenues, in conjunction with Federal and State grants, allows it to pay for
small- to medium-sized capital projects without additional borrowing and the CIP
does not assume the issuance of additional GARBs.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance' (Aug. 16, 2011);
--'Rating Criteria for Airports' (Nov. 28, 2011).
