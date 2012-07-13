July 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA' rating for following series of Springfield Metro Sanitary District, Illinois' (the district) general obligation (GO) bonds: --$17.7 million GO bonds (alternate revenue source), series 2009A; --$38.9 million taxable GO bonds (alternate revenue source) (Build America Bonds-Direct Payment) series 2009E. The Rating Outlook is Negative. SECURITY The GO bonds are secured and payable from net revenues of the district after payment of debt service of senior lien revenue bonds and from ad valorem taxes levied within the district, without limitation to rate or amount. KEY RATING DRIVERS NEGATIVE OUTLOOK MAINTAINED: Capital needs may grow significantly beyond those already identified to address combined sewer overflows (CSOs). Maintenance of the rating will be driven by the district's ability to absorb capital pressures while maintaining a financial profile consistent with the current rating level. GO PLEDGE AND STABLE TAX BASE: While debt service for the GO bonds is expected to be paid from net system revenues, the 'AA' rating is based on the unlimited tax GO pledge of the district and the stability of the tax base. MIXED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Debt service coverage and liquidity are satisfactory. However, a large amount of recently issued debt will narrow coverage ratios. HIGH AND RISING DEBT PROFILE: Existing debt ratios are well-above median levels in all categories and projected to rise further to address identified capital projects. Amortization of principal is also slow. RATE FLEXIBILITY: Despite recent sizable increases to support escalating debt, the district maintains ample rate flexibility with a current average monthly sewer bill at just 0.3% of median household income. Collection of property tax revenues also help to diversify the revenue base. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION SHARP INCREASE IN CAPITAL AND DEBT NEEDS: Detailed cost projections for the long term control plan to address CSOs are pending regulatory input/approval and may be significant. Depending on the magnitude and timing of the costs, the plan could prove difficult to afford and present a burden inconsistent with the current rating. CREDIT PROFILE Located in Sangamon County in central Illinois, the district serves a population of approximately 150,135, equal to roughly three fourths of the total county. Roughly two-thirds of the district is within the capital city of Springfield. The district's economy is anchored by the stable presence of state government. Local government, healthcare, higher education and professional services sectors are also well represented. The May 2012 county unemployment rate of 6.7% is materially unchanged from the 6.6% recorded in May 2011, and remains well below both the state (8.4%) and national (7.9%) rates; the county figure incorporates declines in both employment and labor force versus the year prior. Wealth levels approximate the state and U.S. averages. The district's equalized assessed valuation (EAV) growth has continued throughout the recession. Annexations into the district continue on a moderate but steady basis with the majority of EAV growth stemming from new properties in recent years. The tax rate has fluctuated but remains moderate at $0.0886 per $100 EAV for fiscal 2012, up slightly from $0.0871 in fiscal 2011. Tax collection rates are exceptionally high at over 99%. For commentary on operations of the system, please see Fitch's press release: 'Fitch Affirms Springfield Metro Sanitary District, IL's Sewer Revs at 'AA-'; Outlook Negative' dated July 13, 2012.