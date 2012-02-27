Feb 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on Liberty Interactive Corp. ('BB' with a stable rating outlook) is not affected by the company's plan to restructure into two tracking stocks, to be named Liberty Interactive and Liberty Ventures. Liberty Interactive Corp. hopes to highlight the operations of each tracking stock and raise capital through rights offerings, while maintaining its existing tax structure. The tracking stock structure does not alter the obligor. Liberty Interactive Corp. will remain the obligor and responsible for all debt service. The Liberty Interactive tracking stock will initially have attributed to it QVC, e-commerce companies, a 34% stake in HSN, about $500 million of cash, $2 billion of QVC bonds, QVC's $2 billion credit facility, and about $1.1 billion of senior notes and debentures. The Liberty Ventures tracking stock will initially have attributed to it Liberty's interests in Expedia, TripAdvisor, Time Warner, Time Warner Cable, AOL, Interval Leisure Group, Tree.com, and green-energy investments, about $1.25 billion of cash, additional cash raised from the exercise of Liberty Venture subscription rights, and about $3 billion of exchange debentures. The transaction will be subject to a shareholder vote. Standard & Poor's expects that it will likely close in the summer of 2012. We expect that as part of the transaction, Liberty will draw a portion of its $2 billion QVC credit facility in order to provide the planned cash balances on each tracking stock balance sheet. At completion, we estimate that Liberty's debt leverage will be around 4.1x to 4.2x--below our 4.5x debt leverage threshold for the 'BB' rating.