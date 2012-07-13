Overview -- We expect U.S.-based The Dun & Bradstreet Corp.'s (D&B) adjusted debt leverage to remain above our 2.5x threshold previously set for the 'A-' corporate credit rating. -- Despite leverage remaining above our target for the 'A-' rating, the company plans to use the majority of discretionary cash flow to repurchase shares in 2012. -- We are affirming our 'A-2' short-term rating on D&B, lowering our corporate credit rating one notch to 'BBB+' from 'A-', and removing it from CreditWatch. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that credit measures will be in line with the 'BBB+' rating over the long term. Rating Action On July 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term ratings on Short Hills, N.J.-based information products company The Dun & Bradstreet Corp. (D&B) one notch to 'BBB+' from 'A-', and removed the rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on May 23, 2012. The outlook is stable. We affirmed our 'A-2' short-term rating on the company. We lowered the rating on D&B's notes due 2013 and 2015 to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. Rationale The downgrade reflects our expectation that leverage will remain above 2.5x, based on D&B's plans to direct the majority of discretionary cash flow to share repurchases. Our rating on D&B reflects our expectation that it will maintain its ratio of lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA at or less than our maximum threshold of 3.0x for the 'BBB+' rating over the long term. We also expect management to fund its share repurchases with discretionary cash flow and cash balances, rather than debt. We view D&B's business risk profile as "satisfactory," based on our reassessment and criteria, because of its leading market position in business information services, its high barriers to entry, despite slightly reduced visibility and stability of revenue than in the past. D&B has an "intermediate" financial risk profile, in our view, because of its good cash flow generating ability and moderate leverage, which are balanced by a sizable share buyback program. D&B provides credit-information products that help business customers in 200 countries manage risk exposure and enhance sales and marketing efforts. Our reassessment of D&B's business risk profile as satisfactory is based on high barriers to entry in its markets because of the size and quality of its database and geographic reach, and its leading market position in third-party business information, despite having a number of niche and established competitors. The company's high percentage of subscription-based revenue provides some stability and visibility to its earnings throughout the economic cycle. Nevertheless, budgetary pressures and economic weakness have recently caused some customers to shift from subscription-based plans to usage-based plans at the company's North American Risk Management segment. The company's business profile also benefits from good operating efficiencies, which it has achieved through a series of ongoing investments and restructuring measures. The company's undiversified business base modestly offsets these strengths. Under our base-case scenario, we expect D&B's 2012 and 2013 revenue and EBITDA to grow at a low-single-digit percent rate. We expect most of the growth will continue to come from the company's markets outside of North America. We see the potential for slower revenue growth through the rest of 2012, given client data usage trends. Based on our assumption of low-single-digit revenue growth in 2013 and little to no debt repayment, we believe lease-adjusted leverage will remain in the mid to high-2x area through at least 2013. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, the EBITDA margin was 29.4%, roughly even with one year ago. We expect modest margin expansion in 2013, if new product launches gain momentum. During the first quarter of 2012, operating performance was below our expectations. D&B's revenue (excluding divested operations) increased only 1%, year over year, mainly because of the positive effect of foreign currency rates and the revenue contribution from an acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2011. Risk Management (roughly 65% of total core revenue in the quarter) declined approximately 2% during the quarter because of a decrease in project and usage-based subscription revenue. EBITDA declined 1.1% during the quarter, reflecting higher technology investment spending, increased restructuring charges related to divested businesses, expenses related to the potential violations, and the closure of its Shanghai Roadway D&B Marketing Services business (Roadway). In May, D&B said practices at Roadway may have violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and local consumer data privacy laws in China. Roadway contributed roughly $22 million of revenue, but only about $2 million of operating income. D&B has decided to shut down the business; it self-reported the potential FCPA violations to the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) and Department of Justice (DOJ). The timing of a resolution and the size of any penalties are uncertain. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, total debt to EBITDA, adjusted for operating leases and pensions, was 2.7x, which is up slightly from 2.5x one year ago because of flat EBITDA year over year, and a $100 million increase in our adjustment to leverage for pension obligations. D&B typically increases borrowings under the revolving credit facility in the second half of the year and we expect debt to EBITDA to increase to the high 2x area by the end of the year. Adjusted leverage is in line with the indicative debt-to-EBITDA ratio range of between 2x and 3x that characterizes an intermediate financial risk profile, based on our criteria. We base our 'BBB+' rating on the assumption that D&B will keep leverage below our 3.0x threshold. D&B has good cash flow generating ability. Conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow was 40.6% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. Capital spending and shareholder dividends are moderate, currently 11.5% and 13.7%, respectively, of EBITDA. We expect most discretionary cash flow to be used to repurchase shares. We expect share repurchases to consume 80% to 90% of discretionary cash flow in 2012 and 2013, up from 82% during 2011. Liquidity We regard D&B's liquidity profile as adequate, based on the following expectations, factors, and assumptions: -- For the next 12 to 18 months, we expect liquidity sources to exceed uses by more than 1.2x. -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15% to 20%. -- Because of D&B's good conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks. -- D&B has well-established relationships with its banks and a generally high standing in the credit markets. The short-term rating on D&B is 'A-2'. Sources of liquidity include $117.7 million of cash balances as of March 31, 2012, roughly $663 million available under an $800 million revolving credit facility due in 2016, and our expectation of about $350 million to $375 million of funds from operations in 2013. We expect cash uses to consist of manageable working capital needs, about $75 million to $85 million of capital expenditures, and roughly $70 million to $75 million of dividends in 2012. As a result, we expect D&B to generate discretionary cash flow between $200 million and $225 million in 2013. D&B likely will direct a substantial portion of its discretionary cash flow to share repurchases and, potentially, acquisitions. The board approved a $500 million share repurchase program in October 2011. D&B has $400 million of senior notes that mature in April 2013. We do not expect it to have any difficulty refinancing this maturity. Outlook Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that D&B will maintain its lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA within our 3.0x maximum threshold, which we consider appropriate for a 'BBB+' rating on the company. We could lower the rating if weak operating performance and debt-funded share repurchases cause leverage to rise above 3.0x over the intermediate term with no expectation of returning below our leverage threshold. Specifically, a 76% increase in share repurchases from the 2011 level to roughly $275 million, on a sustained basis, would lead the company to borrow under the revolver, increasing debt leverage above 3.0x in 2013 and beyond. The potential for a rating upgrade is minimal, given D&B's focus on shareholder returns and slightly lower revenue visibility and resilience. A rating upgrade would likely entail D&B moderating leverage to the low-2x area, and expressing a commitment to a more conservative financial policy. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded; Outlook Action To From Dun & Bradstreet Corp. (The) Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 A-/Watch Neg/A-2 Downgraded; CreditWatch Action To From Senior Unsecured BBB+ A-/Watch Neg Ratings Affirmed Dun & Bradstreet Corp. (The) Commercial Paper A-2