July 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the following ratings on bonds issued
by the Lynwood Public Finance Authority, California (the authority):
--$5.2 million lease revenue refunding bonds (public capital improvement
project), series 2003A to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
--$8.7 million lease revenue bonds (civic center improvement project), series
2010A to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
--Implied unlimited tax general obligation bonds (GO) to 'BBB+' from 'A-'.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by lease rental payments from the City of Lynwood,
California (the city) to the authority for use of various essential assets,
subject to abatement. The bonds are also secured by cash-funded debt service
reserve funds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PERSISTENT BUDGET IMBALANCE: The downgrade and revision in Outlook to Negative
reflects Fitch's concern regarding the city's ongoing fiscal imbalance, low cash
position, and very low fund balance with limited prospects for material
improvement. Significant labor concessions are necessary to balance the current
fiscal year budget.
WEAK FINANCIAL POSITION; GOOD SECURITY FEATURES: The 'BBB' lease rating
reflects the city's GO credit characteristics as well as a one-notch distinction
below the GO rating due to favorable security provisions that include a covenant
to budget and appropriate lease payments for use of essential city assets and a
covenant to maintain rental interruption and liability insurance.
MULTIPLE FUND DEFICITS: The city has made loans from the general fund to cover
accumulated deficits in several internal service and other governmental funds
that have occurred over many years. While the city has made progress in
eliminating the ongoing deficits, most of the funds currently have no ability to
repay the general fund. The receivable for these loans is somewhat misleading
and, if removed, results in a very low fund balance, and more accurately
reflects the city's stressed financial position.
WEAK ECONOMY DESPITE LOCATION: The city's economy benefits from its location
within the large and diverse Los Angeles employment region. Nevertheless, local
economic performance is very weak, with high unemployment, low income levels,
and a stressed residential real estate market, despite ongoing development.
RELATIVELY STABLE TAX BASE: The tax base is well diversified and increased an
average of 3.8% annually since fiscal 2007, including two years of moderate
declines.
AFFORDABLE FIXED COSTS: Debt levels are low and likely will remain so as the
city has no plans to issue tax-supported debt. Retiree costs are affordable,
aided by a property tax override for pension costs.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
DRAW ON RESERVES: An additional use of fund balance in fiscal 2013 likely would
cause negative rating pressure.
INABILITY TO CLOSE BUDGET GAP: An inability to close the budget gap with ongoing
solutions will likely result in negative rating action.
CREDIT PROFILE
WEAK FINANCIAL POSITION
Financial operations are weak given low general fund levels and years of
operational deficits. The fiscal 2011 audit indicates general fund operations
resulted in a $1.7 million deficit, lowering the total and unrestricted (sum of
committed, assigned and unassigned under GASB 54) general fund balance levels to
$6.5 million (21.4% of expenditures and transfers out) and $5.6 million (18.5%),
respectively.
However, the total general fund balances includes $6.1 million (as of June 30,
2011) in receivables from funds that lack independent capacity to repay the
general fund.
Most of these non-major fund deficits were accumulated over many years as the
funds continued to run deficits after depleting their assets. Although
management stated they began using general fund revenues to reduce the deficits
in fiscal 2012, entirely eliminating the deficits by transferring funds or
generating surpluses within the funds will not occur for several years. For the
period, general fund cash fell to a low $1 million.
When non-performing receivables are excluded from the general fund balance, the
fiscal 2011 total and unrestricted general fund balances drop to very low levels
of $430,771 (1.4% of expenditures and transfers out) and negative $461,229
(-1.5%), respectively.
The city's financial position benefits modestly from a $500,000 contingency
reserve fund outside the general fund. Despite the low general fund cash
position, management indicates that liquidity is ample due to large borrowable
resources in other funds, such as the water enterprise (series 2003 bonds rated
'A' by Fitch).
WEAK FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT
Fitch views as a weakness the audit's characterization of inter-fund receivables
as expected to be repaid shortly after the end of the fiscal year as well as the
inclusion of non-performing receivables in the general fund's unreserved
balance. Fitch also views as weak the city's minimum general fund balance
policy, which requires reserves equal to 10% of expenditures, but does not
adjust the balance for non-performing receivables.
ONGOING BUDGET PRESSURE
The city has been struggling to balance its budgets for several years.
Management currently estimates a fiscal 2012 deficit of about $680,000. The city
was able to reduce its non-performing receivable balance to about $4.3 million.
The resulting estimated fund balance, adjusting for the current level of
receivables is $636,404, or a very low 2.1% of spending.
For fiscal 2013, the city identified an estimated $2.1 million deficit which the
proposed budget closed with layoffs (worth about $900,000), labor concessions
(about $1 million in permanent concessions about $350,000 through temporary
furloughs), as well as through other spending cuts. However, while the city cut
$900,000 through layoffs, the requested labor concessions have not been accepted
by the unions. The city currently expects to get some concessions and implement
additional cuts for total savings of about $750,000, leaving a roughly $500,000
deficit for fiscal 2013 which would reduce already very limited financial
flexibility. If the city draws on fund balance to this degree, negative rating
action is likely.
On a positive note, the city benefits from diverse revenue sources. In fiscal
2011 property taxes (31% of total revenues) were the largest contributor to
general fund revenues, followed by utility user tax (21%), charges for services
(12.5%), and sales tax revenues (13%). The rising cost of public safety, which
is provided by the county, has largely offset cost reductions made by the city,
resulting in roughly flat expenditures from fiscal 2007 onward.
LOCATION IN GREATER LOS ANGELES SUPPORTS ECONOMY
The city, with a population of approximately 70,000 residents, is located in an
economically challenged portion of Los Angeles County, approximately 11 miles
south of downtown Los Angeles. The 4.9-square-mile city largely is built out, so
population growth has been flat. Development stems predominantly from infill and
redevelopment. The local economy is strained, as exhibited by an 18.6% March
2012 unemployment rate. Although unemployment is slightly lower than a year
prior, this is attributable to the city's shrinking labor force and not to an
improvement in employment.
Per capita income levels are extremely low at 43% and 46% of state and national
levels, respectively. However, reflective of large household sizes, median
household income levels are much higher at 72% and 84% of state and national
levels, respectively.
The Los Angeles regional housing market suffered a severe 42.3% average price
reduction from its peak to the fourth quarter of 2011. However, due to the
city's mature housing stock, citywide taxable assessed value (TAV) has increased
by 3.8% on average annually since fiscal 2007. Nevertheless, TAV in interim
years has experienced unusual volatility.
FAVORABLE DEBT PROFILE
The city's debt profile is sound overall. Direct and overlapping debt levels are
low at $925 per capita, or 2.3% of TAV. Direct debt amortization is average,
with 55% of principal retiring over a 10 year period. Debt service on
tax-supported debt is moderate at about 6.2% of general fund spending. The city
has no plans to issue additional tax-supported debt. The city's other
post-employment benefit (OPEB) costs total about 1.5% of general fund spending
and the unfunded actuarial liability is about $27 million, or a moderately high
1% of market value.
Security provisions on the leases are good, including a covenant to budget and
appropriate. The 2003 lease revenue bonds are secured by lease payments for the
city's transit center. The 2010 lease revenue bonds are secured by lease
payments on the city's corporate yard. Both leases are subject to abatement and
require standard rental interruption and liability insurance and cash funded
debt service reserve funds.