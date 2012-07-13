July 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the following ratings on bonds issued by the Lynwood Public Finance Authority, California (the authority): --$5.2 million lease revenue refunding bonds (public capital improvement project), series 2003A to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; --$8.7 million lease revenue bonds (civic center improvement project), series 2010A to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; --Implied unlimited tax general obligation bonds (GO) to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by lease rental payments from the City of Lynwood, California (the city) to the authority for use of various essential assets, subject to abatement. The bonds are also secured by cash-funded debt service reserve funds. KEY RATING DRIVERS PERSISTENT BUDGET IMBALANCE: The downgrade and revision in Outlook to Negative reflects Fitch's concern regarding the city's ongoing fiscal imbalance, low cash position, and very low fund balance with limited prospects for material improvement. Significant labor concessions are necessary to balance the current fiscal year budget. WEAK FINANCIAL POSITION; GOOD SECURITY FEATURES: The 'BBB' lease rating reflects the city's GO credit characteristics as well as a one-notch distinction below the GO rating due to favorable security provisions that include a covenant to budget and appropriate lease payments for use of essential city assets and a covenant to maintain rental interruption and liability insurance. MULTIPLE FUND DEFICITS: The city has made loans from the general fund to cover accumulated deficits in several internal service and other governmental funds that have occurred over many years. While the city has made progress in eliminating the ongoing deficits, most of the funds currently have no ability to repay the general fund. The receivable for these loans is somewhat misleading and, if removed, results in a very low fund balance, and more accurately reflects the city's stressed financial position. WEAK ECONOMY DESPITE LOCATION: The city's economy benefits from its location within the large and diverse Los Angeles employment region. Nevertheless, local economic performance is very weak, with high unemployment, low income levels, and a stressed residential real estate market, despite ongoing development. RELATIVELY STABLE TAX BASE: The tax base is well diversified and increased an average of 3.8% annually since fiscal 2007, including two years of moderate declines. AFFORDABLE FIXED COSTS: Debt levels are low and likely will remain so as the city has no plans to issue tax-supported debt. Retiree costs are affordable, aided by a property tax override for pension costs. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION DRAW ON RESERVES: An additional use of fund balance in fiscal 2013 likely would cause negative rating pressure. INABILITY TO CLOSE BUDGET GAP: An inability to close the budget gap with ongoing solutions will likely result in negative rating action. CREDIT PROFILE WEAK FINANCIAL POSITION Financial operations are weak given low general fund levels and years of operational deficits. The fiscal 2011 audit indicates general fund operations resulted in a $1.7 million deficit, lowering the total and unrestricted (sum of committed, assigned and unassigned under GASB 54) general fund balance levels to $6.5 million (21.4% of expenditures and transfers out) and $5.6 million (18.5%), respectively. However, the total general fund balances includes $6.1 million (as of June 30, 2011) in receivables from funds that lack independent capacity to repay the general fund. Most of these non-major fund deficits were accumulated over many years as the funds continued to run deficits after depleting their assets. Although management stated they began using general fund revenues to reduce the deficits in fiscal 2012, entirely eliminating the deficits by transferring funds or generating surpluses within the funds will not occur for several years. For the period, general fund cash fell to a low $1 million. When non-performing receivables are excluded from the general fund balance, the fiscal 2011 total and unrestricted general fund balances drop to very low levels of $430,771 (1.4% of expenditures and transfers out) and negative $461,229 (-1.5%), respectively. The city's financial position benefits modestly from a $500,000 contingency reserve fund outside the general fund. Despite the low general fund cash position, management indicates that liquidity is ample due to large borrowable resources in other funds, such as the water enterprise (series 2003 bonds rated 'A' by Fitch). WEAK FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT Fitch views as a weakness the audit's characterization of inter-fund receivables as expected to be repaid shortly after the end of the fiscal year as well as the inclusion of non-performing receivables in the general fund's unreserved balance. Fitch also views as weak the city's minimum general fund balance policy, which requires reserves equal to 10% of expenditures, but does not adjust the balance for non-performing receivables. ONGOING BUDGET PRESSURE The city has been struggling to balance its budgets for several years. Management currently estimates a fiscal 2012 deficit of about $680,000. The city was able to reduce its non-performing receivable balance to about $4.3 million. The resulting estimated fund balance, adjusting for the current level of receivables is $636,404, or a very low 2.1% of spending. For fiscal 2013, the city identified an estimated $2.1 million deficit which the proposed budget closed with layoffs (worth about $900,000), labor concessions (about $1 million in permanent concessions about $350,000 through temporary furloughs), as well as through other spending cuts. However, while the city cut $900,000 through layoffs, the requested labor concessions have not been accepted by the unions. The city currently expects to get some concessions and implement additional cuts for total savings of about $750,000, leaving a roughly $500,000 deficit for fiscal 2013 which would reduce already very limited financial flexibility. If the city draws on fund balance to this degree, negative rating action is likely.

On a positive note, the city benefits from diverse revenue sources. In fiscal 2011 property taxes (31% of total revenues) were the largest contributor to general fund revenues, followed by utility user tax (21%), charges for services (12.5%), and sales tax revenues (13%). The rising cost of public safety, which is provided by the county, has largely offset cost reductions made by the city, resulting in roughly flat expenditures from fiscal 2007 onward. LOCATION IN GREATER LOS ANGELES SUPPORTS ECONOMY The city, with a population of approximately 70,000 residents, is located in an economically challenged portion of Los Angeles County, approximately 11 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. The 4.9-square-mile city largely is built out, so population growth has been flat. Development stems predominantly from infill and redevelopment. The local economy is strained, as exhibited by an 18.6% March 2012 unemployment rate. Although unemployment is slightly lower than a year prior, this is attributable to the city's shrinking labor force and not to an improvement in employment. Per capita income levels are extremely low at 43% and 46% of state and national levels, respectively. However, reflective of large household sizes, median household income levels are much higher at 72% and 84% of state and national levels, respectively. The Los Angeles regional housing market suffered a severe 42.3% average price reduction from its peak to the fourth quarter of 2011. However, due to the city's mature housing stock, citywide taxable assessed value (TAV) has increased by 3.8% on average annually since fiscal 2007. Nevertheless, TAV in interim years has experienced unusual volatility. FAVORABLE DEBT PROFILE The city's debt profile is sound overall. Direct and overlapping debt levels are low at $925 per capita, or 2.3% of TAV. Direct debt amortization is average, with 55% of principal retiring over a 10 year period. Debt service on tax-supported debt is moderate at about 6.2% of general fund spending. The city has no plans to issue additional tax-supported debt. The city's other post-employment benefit (OPEB) costs total about 1.5% of general fund spending and the unfunded actuarial liability is about $27 million, or a moderately high 1% of market value. Security provisions on the leases are good, including a covenant to budget and appropriate. The 2003 lease revenue bonds are secured by lease payments for the city's transit center. The 2010 lease revenue bonds are secured by lease payments on the city's corporate yard. Both leases are subject to abatement and require standard rental interruption and liability insurance and cash funded debt service reserve funds.