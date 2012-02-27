(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We believe Delaware-incorporated tanker company Golden State Petroleum Transport Corp. will continue to operate the Ulriken vessel in a weak spot market at below break-even prices, reducing its liquidity reserves and increasing the required future break-even rate. The project could face additional spot market exposure starting in 2013 if Chevron Transport exercises its termination notification for the Phoenix Voyager in June 2012. We believe current market values have fallen to near break-even on the net debt now outstanding on the Ulriken, making a vessel sale to amortize debt less likely. We believe the very large crude carrier (VLCC) tanker market will continue to be oversupplied in 2012, keeping tanker rates weak through at least 2013.

-- We are lowering the rating on Golden State's $127.1 million secured term notes due 2019, to 'BB-' from 'BB+'. We are placing the rating on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rating Action On Feb. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its rating on Golden State Petroleum Transport Corp.'s $127.1 million secured term notes due in 2019 ($99.7 million outstanding as of September 30, 2011) to 'BB-' from 'BB+'. At the same time, we placed the rating on CreditWatch with negative implications. The recovery rating remains unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of an average (30% to 50%) recovery of principal if a payment default occurs. Rationale The downgrade reflects our expectation of poor tanker market fundamentals coupled with our estimate of secondhand tanker values being lower than the current net debt outstanding on the Ulriken. Golden State is earning a negative net margin on the vessel, drawing on its three-year debt service reserve (assuming conservative spot rates) and increasing the future break-even rate. We believe tanker rates will remain weak through 2013 primarily due to overcapacity and weak growth in crude oil transportation demand, coupled with high fuel costs driven by geopolitical risk. While VLCC average spot earnings firmed to about $22,000 per day for December 2011, due in part to seasonality, they remain extremely volatile, with average 2011 rates below $17,000 per day and several months below vessel operating costs (about $11,000 per day on an unlevered basis). We conservatively expect the Ulriken will earn rates closer to $10,000 per day for the bulk of 2012 due to its older age relative to the existing VLCC fleet (it is in the oldest quartile). Although Chevron Transport did not exercise its termination option on the Phoenix in 2010, it has another option to terminate the charter in March 2013 by providing notice this June. We expect that weak spot-charter earnings from the Ulriken to date have likely raised the required time-charter rate that Golden State must earn to fully amortize its debt to about $27,000 per day per vessel, assuming no residual value at maturity. If we assume $300 per light displacement ton of residual scrap value, the break-even rate falls to more than $22,000 per day, which is still above our current spot rate assumption. With little secondhand transaction activity and our estimate of the Ulriken's market value near the net debt allocable to it, we believe a sale has become less likely, and that the Ulriken will continue to trade on spot. And because of our expectation for weak tanker rates through 2013, we believe the project will draw on the debt service reserve fund; tightening liquidity, increasing the future break-even rate and increasing the project's dependence on the terminal value of its vessels for repayment of the final $22 million bullet on the notes. The term notes, which mature after the contract extension periods, carry the following risks:

-- The Ulriken is an aging vessel that is exposed to merchant and operating risk while trading in the spot market and Golden State is likely to draw on its debt service reserve fund (DSRF) to cover debt service, and possibly operating costs, for the short to medium term.

-- Incremental draws on the DSRF would raise the $27,000 break-even time charter rate and increase the project's reliance on market residual or scrap value from the vessels to repay the term note principal of $99.7 million outstanding as of Sept. 30, 2011.

-- The project could face additional spot market exposure starting in 2013 if Chevron Transport exercises its termination notification for the Phoenix in June 2012.

-- We believe the project sponsor may not be able to sell the vessels to repay debt at current market conditions. Secondhand value estimates for vessels similar to Golden State's suggest a loan to value (including restricted cash) near 1x, even though the current net debt balance of about $46 million ($23 million per vessel) compares favorably with new vessel values of about $100 million. The project's 'BB-' rating reflects the following strengths:

-- No cash distributions to the equity sponsors are allowed until the term notes are fully repaid. When rates are above break-even, the cash trap enhances liquidity and further lowers the break-even rate.

-- We estimate the project began 2012 with about $52 million of accumulated debt service reserve (more than three years of liquidity), which it can use to support debt payments when market rates are below break-even rates, or to repay the $22 million bullet payment in 2019 without requiring liquidation of the vessels.

-- The Chevron Transport bareboat charter on the Phoenix is at $28,500 per day which is well above market and helps to offset losses from the Ulriken.

-- Chevron Transport must provide at least nine months' irrevocable notice of charter termination, or renew automatically. We estimate a renewal until 2015 could enhance liquidity enough to meet debt service until 2017 under our spot rate assumption.

-- Chevron Transport's design enhancements and sole operational role could enhance the VLCCs' value to Chevron. The two vessels that Golden State owns were initially chartered on a bareboat basis with Chevron Transport for 20 years. Chevron Transport's obligations are take-and-pay, which Chevron Corp (AA/Stable/A-1+) guarantees. The Phoenix is in its third of five extension periods until March 15, 2013 (in case of termination, notice is required in June 2012--otherwise the charter automatically renews at a bareboat rate of $28,500 per day) and the Ulriken is exposed to the merchant market. Liquidity The project benefits from a liquidity position we deem to be strong, but is offset by the Ulriken's merchant market exposure. This could lead to significant draws on the reserve. All excess cash flow is trapped in the project structure, resulting in a debt service reserve of about three years (roughly $52 million against annual debt service of about $16 million) at the start of 2012. Any additional charters at rates above break-even will further augment the reserve fund. The project can use the liquidity to repay the $22 million bullet payment due in 2019 without having to sell the vessels, or to support the project if it operates on a merchant basis at rates below break-even. Golden State could also use the reserve to augment proceeds from a vessel sale to redeem project debt. However, we believe current spot rates on the Ulriken are below break-even, forcing the project to draw on the debt service reserve, despite above-market rates on the Phoenix, raising the break-even rate. If such draws continue for a sustained period, Golden State's liquidity position could materially weaken. Recovery analysis The recovery rating of '4' on the secured term notes indicates that we expect an average recovery, between 30% and 50%, in the event of a default. For more information, please see the recovery section of our Transaction Update to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. CreditWatch The negative CreditWatch reflects Golden State's exposure to a poor charter environment for VLCC tankers through the Ulriken, which went off charter at the end of 2010, and the short-term risk of the Phoenix charter termination. If Chevron Transport provides notification in June 2012 that it will exercise its termination option for the Phoenix in 2013 and our outlook on the tanker market remains unchanged, we could lower the project ratings further. In addition, we could lower the rating if continued weak charter revenues force draws on the reserve fund and increase the future break-even rate significantly above $27,000/day. An upgrade is unlikely but could occur if the project can charter the Ulriken with a creditworthy counterparty and mitigate market risk on the Phoenix (i.e., by extending the Chevron Transport charter to 2015), or find a sale that improves the liquidity enough to lower the break-even rate significantly toward current rates. Ratings List Rating Lowered; Placed On CreditWatch Negative

To From Golden State Petroleum Transport Corp. Senior unsecured BB-/Watch Neg BB+/Developing Recovery Rating Unchanged Recovery rating 4 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)