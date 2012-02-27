(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 27 - Last week's retraction by Ohio regulators of its prior approval of a stipulated resolution to the difficult problem of managing a utility's transition to competition highlights the increased risk to bondholders during such transitions. The unexpected reversal, due to ratepayer resistance, came in a case involving American Electric Power Co. Inc.'s (BBB/Stable/A-2) Ohio utilities. As we have previously noted, this kind of uncertainty about when the transition to competition will be completed potentially exposes a utility to rates that reflect a "lower-of-cost-or-market" approach that can produce higher or asymmetrical risk for the company and its bondholders. (See "Assessing U.S. Utility Regulatory Environments," published Nov. 7, 2007). While we currently contemplate no rating or outlook changes for any Ohio-based utilities, we are closely monitoring the political and regulatory atmosphere in the state, and credit quality could erode for some utilities if any transition decisions compress the transition period, disallow recovery of prudently incurred costs, or lead to extended periods of suppressed returns and weakened credit metrics. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)