July 13 - Fitch Ratings takes the following action on the city of Sunrise,
Florida:
--Approximately $115 million utility system revenue refunding bonds, series
2010A, 2010B, and 2010C, affirmed at 'AA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a senior lien pledge of the net operating revenues of
the combined water, sewer, and natural gas system (the system). The 2010 bonds
are not covered by a debt service reserve.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE: Strong historical operating results have produced
above average debt service coverage and very healthy cash balances.
STABLE RETAIL SYSTEM: The system includes water, sewer, and natural gas
customers, serving the mostly residential city of Sunrise and surrounding areas.
The customer base is stable and benefits from its location in Broward County,
which provides diverse employment options.
AVERAGE DEBT BURDEN: Leverage is a manageable $1,400 per connection, but a
somewhat high 70% of net assets. A comprehensive capital plan calls for
additional bonds over the next several years, which will raise the debt burden
to above average levels.
INCREASING WATER AND SEWER RATES: Rates are competitive relative to other
systems located in Broward County; however, the average monthly bill for water
and sewer totaled $78.88 in fiscal 2012, which is equal to a somewhat high 1.9%
of median household income. Additional future increases, beyond the automatic
annual index-adjusted increases, are expected and will push rates even higher.
AUTOMATIC PASS-THROUGH: Natural gas rates are subject to commodity price swings,
and prices (and rates) have been on the decline over the past few years. The
city's automatic pass through adjustment for gas commodity price increases
provides full cost recovery of purchased natural gas when gas prices rise, and
this policy is seen as positive credit factor.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED DEBT BURDEN: An increase in capital costs and debt
levels beyond those already projected could lead to even higher user charges and
potentially pressure future financial performance.
CREDIT PROFILE
STABLE RETAIL SYSTEM LOCATED IN WEALTHY BROWARD COUNTY
The city owns and operates a combined water, wastewater and gas system providing
mainly retail service to approximately 211,000 residents located within city
limits as well as to customers residing in Weston, Davie, Tamarac and the town
of Southwest Ranches. The strong customer growth trends that were prevalent in
this area prior to the housing downturn have slowed, and the predominantly
residential customer base has been relatively stable over the past few years.
Fitch believes the combined system's service area is stable given its built out
nature and proximity to the Ft. Lauderdale economy. The city's unemployment rate
has been steadily trending downward to 7.2% in May 2012, which is below the
state and national figures. Income levels are slightly below average and bad
debt as a percentage of revenues remains exceptionally low.
SOLID WATER SUPPLY, ALTERNATE SOURCES BEING DEVELOPED
The water and wastewater systems are similarly sized with about 84,000
equivalent residential connections, while the gas system serves a noticeably
smaller retail customer base of roughly 10,000 accounts. Raw water supply is
derived from the Biscayne Aquifer pursuant to a 20-year water use permit (WUP)
granted by the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) in 2008. Average
daily water demand has been on the decline for several years, a result of
conservation efforts and a weak economy.
In fiscal 2012, average demand of approximately 22 million gallons per day (mgd)
was a comfortable 69% of the system's current permitted allocation. The city is
in the process of developing additional raw water sources (Floridan Aquifer) to
meet potential demand increases and an expected decline in the permitted
allocation. A new reverse osmosis water treatment plant to treat the deeper and
more brackish supply will also be constructed, and is included in the capital
improvement plan (CIP).
STRONG WASTEWATER SYSTEM CAPACITY
The wastewater system provides collection, treatment and disposal service with
ample treatment capacity. The system's three wastewater treatment plants are
permitted to treat a combined 33.75 mgd, while actual flows in 2012 totaled
about 22 mgd, which is roughly 65% utilization.
SMALL NATURAL GAS SYSTEM
The city's natural gas system provides service to roughly 10,000 customers
located in the city and, pursuant to franchise agreements, portions of Tamarac,
Weston, and Lauderhill. The system contracts with Florida Gas Utility (FGU) for
its gas supply. FGU serves as a joint action agency formed by interlocal
agreement for the purpose of securing and managing natural gas supply for 23
member municipal gas systems.
The outstanding franchise agreement with Tamarac has expired and the city is
currently negotiating an extension. The other franchise agreements with Weston
and Lauderhill are current, with expiration dates occurring in 2016 and 2021,
respectively. The city estimates it serves roughly 900 customers in Tamarac
(less than 10% of total gas customers) and the agreement is expected to be
extended within the next few months.
STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE A CREDIT POSITIVE
Financial performance has generally been strong, despite holding water and sewer
rates steady from fiscals 1998-2007. Historically, rapid customer growth trends
provided significant connection fee revenue, which in turn enabled the city to
accumulate sizeable reserves and offset the need for rate hikes. As a result,
the system's cash position grew to a substantial $96 million in fiscal 2009
(inclusive of accumulated connection fees). The city decided to utilize
approximately $70 million of this balance to defease a portion of its
outstanding parity debt in 2010.
The system ended fiscal 2011 with approximately $42 million in cash, which is
equivalent to about 300 days of operations. When the system's considerable
renewal and replacement fund balances are included, liquidity is healthy at
roughly 495 days of cash. Operating margins have generally been strong,
resulting in annual debt service coverage that averaged a solid 2.4 times (x)
from fiscals 2009-2011. If additional bonds are issued, as expected, debt
service coverage ratios will likely decline unless additional rate increases
above the automatic annual inflation adjustments are implemented.
COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL PLAN INCLUDES ADDITIONAL DEBT
The system's proposed CIP for fiscal years 2012-2016 is comprehensive and
considered manageable at roughly $270 million. Approximately 56% of planned
spending will benefit the water system, which includes development of new
Floridan Aquifer wells and the new water treatment plant. Over 50% of the CIP
will be financed with additional bonds (about $150 million), with the remainder
funded from existing 2010 bond proceeds (about 40%), and pay-as-you-go sources
from the system's renewal and replacement fund. Fitch expects the system's debt
burden will grow significantly with the planned borrowings to levels that would
be considered above average.
RATES ARE EXPECTED TO RISE, RAISING AFFORDABILITY CONCERNS
Water and sewer rates were increased rather sharply in fiscal 2008 (10.5%) and
fiscal 2010 (40%) after many years of rate stability. With the last increase,
the city also instituted automatic annual rate adjustments based on inflation.
Typical residential customers using 7,000 gallons of water per month pay
approximately $79 for combined service in 2012, which is competitive relative to
other nearby systems. However, at 1.9% of median household income, it is
approaching Fitch's affordability threshold.
The system's comprehensive capital program will likely necessitate additional
rate hikes, which while necessary to keep the system's financial profile strong,
pose affordability concerns. The city had previously planned to raise rates by
approximately 8.5% annually in fiscals 2012, 2013, and 2014 (including the
automatic inflation adjustment); however the increases are on hold until the
system undergoes a full rate study some time later this year.