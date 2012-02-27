Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings affirms all the ratings on American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) and its eight regulated electric utility subsidiaries: AEP Texas Central Company (TCC), AEP Texas North Company (TNC), Appalachian Power Company (APCo), Indiana Michigan Power Company (I&M), Kentucky Power Company (KPCo), Ohio Power Company (OPCo), Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), and Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCo). The Rating Outlook on OPCo is revised to Negative from Stable. The Rating Outlook on AEP and its other regulated electric utility subsidiaries is Stable. A full list of rating actions is shown at the end of this release. Key rating factors include: --AEP's regulatory and geographic diversification from ownership of electric utilities with operations in 11 states; --Generally constructive regulatory environments, with the exception of Ohio; --An operating environment in Ohio that has become increasingly challenging and uncertain; --Exposure to federal environmental regulation that will result in increased expenditures to many of AEP's coal-fired electric generation plants and the retirement of older, less efficient plants; --An improved consolidated financial profile and liquidity position. Regulatory and Geographic Diversification: AEP benefits from its ownership of eight regulated electric utilities. The utilities have operations in 11 states, providing regulatory and geographic diversification. AEP's combination of electric utilities that are exposed to different operating environments helps provide some stability to consolidated cash flows. Low-Cost Operations: AEP and its utilities have a favorable competitive position due to their ownership of low-cost, coal-fired electric generation plants. AEP's utilities are able to keep their fuel costs low through at-cost coal delivery contracts with affiliated company AEP River Operations LLC (not rated), a wholly owned AEP subsidiary that also barges agricultural products, coal, construction materials, and other products to third parties. Challenges in Ohio: The Negative Outlook on OPCo reflects the challenging operating environment in Ohio. The most troubling concern in Ohio is the Public Utility Commission of Ohio's (PUCO) decision last week to revoke the stipulation agreement on OPCo's Electric Security Plan (ESP) that it had approved just two months earlier. Fitch considers it likely that the PUCO would still require AEP's Ohio operations to move to a competitive pricing market for generation. The uncertainty, though, is how the transition would now be planned and the extent to which it would negatively impact OPCo's cash flows. This concern is heightened by the competitive retail electricity market in Ohio, which has started to result in increasing amounts of customer shopping in OPCo's service territory. OPCo is heading into these challenges with a strong financial profile, which gives it a little cushion at the current ratings level. Prior to the PUCO revoking the stipulation agreement, Fitch had been expecting OPCo's financial metrics to remain strong over the next three years, with EBITDA to interest coverage to average more than 6.0 times (x) and funds from operations (FFO) to debt to average more than 25%. There is an increased likelihood now that these metrics may be weaker than previously expected. A less favorable outcome in OPCo's ESP that results in expected FFO to debt dropping below 20% could result in a downgrade to the Ohio utility. Environmental Regulatory Concerns: Another concern to AEP's integrated utilities is exposure to environmental regulation. The AEP family of utilities operates the largest coal-fired electric generation fleet in the U.S. AEP expects the pending implementation of various environmental regulations to result in roughly $6 billion-$7 billion of capex through 2020, along with the retirement of more than 5,000 MW of older, less-efficient, coal-fired electric generation plants. Fitch would expect the utilities to be able to recover their environmental capital spending in a timely manner given the various environmental cost recovery mechanisms allowed by the regulatory commissions in AEP's states of operation. The expected timely recovery of these costs mitigates the concerns associated with such large capital outlays. Improved Financial Profile: AEP's consolidated financial profile has improved over recent years. Part of this improvement is due to the implementation of cost recovery mechanisms through trackers and riders at the utilities that have reduced regulatory lag. AEP's improved recovery mechanisms now account for 48% of cost recovery, versus just 20% in 2008. Management has also kept its leverage in check, which has decreased the consolidated debt to capitalization ratio to less than 55.5%, from as high as 62.5% in 2008. AEP's pension plan is on a stronger footing now too, which should result in lower cash contributions going forward. AEP contributed $500 million in 2010 and $450 million in 2011, and the company expects a planned $200 million cash contribution this year to improve the funding level to above 90%. This should free up cash to be used for environmental capex and transmission projects, which is where the most promising growth is for AEP. Fitch expects consolidated EBITDA to interest coverage to average more than 4.0x and FFO to debt to average around 19% over the next three years. AEP's liquidity position is solid, with the company's $1.5 billion credit facility maturing in June 2015 and $1.75 billion credit facility maturing in June 2016. Ample amounts are available under these facilities, which back up a commercial paper program that is used to support short-term needs at the utilities not funded by the internal money pool. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: AEP --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB'; --Junior subordinated debt at 'BB+'; --Short-term IDR and commercial paper at 'F2'. TCC --Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'A-'; --Pollution control revenue bonds at 'A-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'. TNC --Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'A-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'. APCo --Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB'; --Pollution control revenue bonds at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'. I&M --Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB'; --Pollution control revenue bonds at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'. KPCo --Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'. PSO --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+'; --Pollution control revenue bonds at 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'. SWEPCo --Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and revised the Outlook to Negative from Stable: OPCo --Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'A-'; --Pollution control revenue bonds at 'A-'; --Short-term IDR and commercial paper at 'F2'. Fitch has withdrawn the preferred stock ratings of TCC, TNC, APCo, I&M, PSO, and SWEPCo as a result of the redemption of all their preferred stock in December 2011. Fitch has also withdrawn all the ratings on Columbus Southern Power Company following its merger with and into OPCo.