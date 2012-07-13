July 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that a reported proposal to refinance $800 million of debt and credit facilities does not affect its ratings on Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Hospitals Inc. (BB-/Stable/--), nor the 'B' subordinated debt ratings. The proposal would extend a significant portion of LifePoint's 2014 debt maturities, under terms that would not affect our assessment of the financial risk profile.

The ratings incorporate our expectation that the rural hospital chain's revenues may continue to experience slight same-store adjusted admission declines. This, and potential challenges of integrating acquisitions, are factored into our assessment of the hospital operator's business risk profile as "weak" (according to our criteria). Our view of Lifepoint's financial risk profile as "significant," reflects a debt to EBITDA level that ranges within the company's publicly stated 3x-4x target.