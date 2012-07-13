Overview
-- U.S. media and lifestyle company Playboy Enterprises Inc. received an
amendment, delaying the effective date of its minimum EBITDA covenant until
2013.
-- We are affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company, and
removing it from CreditWatch where it was placed with negative implications on
May 1, 2012.
-- We are raising our issue-level ratings on the company's senior secured
debt to 'B' from 'B-', and revising our recovery ratings to '2' from '3'.
-- The negative rating outlook reflects our view that financial
performance over the next 12 months may not be sufficient to alleviate its
covenant compliance pressure.
Rating Action
On July 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed its 'B-'
corporate credit rating on Chicago-based Playboy Enterprises Inc. and removed
the rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on
May 1, 2012. Our rating outlook is negative.
We revised our recovery rating on the company's senior secured credit facility
to '2' from '3'. The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation of
substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment
default. The increase in our recovery rating on the senior secured credit
facility reflects a slight increase in our 2014 simulated distressed valuation
and the repayment of debt.
We raised our issue-level rating on the debt to 'B' from 'B-' (one notch
higher than the 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company), in accordance
with our notching criteria for a '2' recovery rating.
Rationale
The rating on Playboy Enterprises Inc. reflects our expectation that it may
have trouble meeting its minimum EBITDA covenant in mid-2013 as Playboy
continues its restructuring efforts and transforms into a primarily
brand-management and licensing company. We consider the company's business
risk profile as "vulnerable," based on declining business segments that will
continue to pressure overall performance. The possibility of a covenant
violation in 2013 and high debt leverage support our assessment of Playboy's
financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." We expect Playboy to benefit
from added overseas licensing deals, but it still faces the secular decline of
the magazine sector.
Playboy is a media and lifestyle company, marketing the Playboy brand
primarily through licensing initiatives. In November 2011, it entered a
partnership with Manwin Group related to the operation of its television and
digital assets. This segment has been hampered by the availability of free
adult content on the Internet. The transaction shifted Playboy's focus to its
licensing segment, which has been more stable. We expect this segment's growth
to benefit from the company's well-known brand. Conversely, print operations
have exhibited steadily declining results, reflecting the adverse fundamentals
of the magazine sector.
Under our 2012 base-case scenario, we forecast low- to mid-twenties percentage
growth from licensing activities and a decline in print revenue of roughly
15%. We expect EBITDA margin to improve to the mid- to high-single-digit area
on lower restructuring expenses, cost reductions, and licensing segment
growth. Our 2013 forecast is for mid- to high-single-digit percent revenue
growth and EBITDA margin of approximately 30%. This margin improvement assumes
the majority of Playboy's restructuring efforts will have been completed, and
no longer a significant expense.
Our highly leveraged financial risk assessment incorporates our expectation of
little or no covenant cushion in 2013, high debt leverage, and thin EBITDA
coverage of interest. Since April 2011, when Playboy executed a going-private
transaction, leverage has been very steep and interest coverage has been less
than 1x. Our calculations do not add back to EBITDA many of the restructuring
expenses that the company has incurred over this period. Playboy's debt
leverage is consistent with our indicative financial-risk ratio threshold for
a highly leveraged financial profile (greater than 5x). We expect leverage to
decrease substantially in 2013 on lower restructuring expenses.
For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, discretionary cash flow was negative
because of transaction-related expenses and restructuring charges. For 2012,
we expect Playboy to continue incurring a discretionary cash flow deficit for
those reasons. Capital expenditures and working capital are not large users of
cash; capital expenditures as a percentage of expected 2012 revenue are low,
around 3%.
Liquidity
We view Playboy's liquidity as "less than adequate" to meet uses over the next
12 to 18 months based on the following expectations, assumptions, and factors:
-- Playboy does not have sufficient covenant headroom for EBITDA to
decline 15% without breaching covenants.
-- We believe it has limited ability to absorb high-impact,
low-probability events.
As of March 31, 2012, cash sources include cash of about $25 million and
Playboy's $10 million undrawn revolving credit facility. Cash uses are mainly
for capital expenditures, working capital, and restructuring. Maturities are
minimal until 2017, when the $185 million term loan matures. We expect Playboy
to generate some discretionary cash flow in the second half of 2012, with
modest EBITDA growth and lower restructuring charges.
Playboy is subject to several financial covenants, including a total leverage
covenant of 6.1x that gradually steps down, a minimum interest covenant of
1.7x that gradually steps up, and a maximum capital expenditure covenant of $5
million per year. The total leverage coverage covenant is currently its
tightest, and we expect EBITDA cushion to be less than 15% for the rest of
2012. Playboy is subject to a minimum EBITDA test of $47 million for the 12
months ending June 30, 2013. If EBITDA is less than $47 million, its sponsor
would be permitted to provide a cash infusion of $10 million to cure the
default. We believe there is a possibility that Playboy will not meet the
minimum EBITDA covenant in 2013.
Outlook
Our negative rating outlook on Playboy reflects our view that financial
performance over the next 12 months may not be sufficient to alleviate the
company's covenant compliance pressure. We could lower our rating if it
becomes increasingly apparent that Playboy will violate the minimum EBITDA
covenant.
We could revise our rating outlook to stable if Playboy establishes an
appropriate margin of compliance, generates positive discretionary cash flow,
and significantly outperforms our expectations.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Off CreditWatch
To From
Playboy Enterprises Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B-/Watch Neg/--
Issue ratings raised; Recovery ratings revised; Off CreditWatch
To From
Playboy Enterprises Inc.
Senior Secured
$185 mil. term loan due 2017 B B-/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 2 3
$10 mil. revolver due 2016 B B-/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 2 3