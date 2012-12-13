Dec 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB-' issue-level rating to The Williams Cos. Inc.'s proposed $850
million senior unsecured notes. The company intends to use net proceeds from the
notes to fund a portion of its $2.4 million investment in Access Midstream
Partners L.P. (BB-/Stable/--). As of Sept. 30, 2012, Williams had total
consolidated debt of about $9.5 billion.
Tulsa-based Williams is a diversified energy company that operates interstate
gas pipelines, natural gas liquids transportation pipelines, and gathering and
processing assets. Williams also owns about 70% of master limited partnership
Williams Partners L.P. (BBB/Stable/--). For 2013, we forecast that Williams
will achieve a consolidated total debt to EBITDA ratio of about 4.4x. (For the
corporate credit rating rationale, see our research update on Williams
published Dec. 12, 2012 on RatingsDirect.)
The Williams Cos. Inc.
Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/--
New Rating
$850 mil senior unsecured notes BBB-
