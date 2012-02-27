Overview

-- Mexico's track record of cautious fiscal and monetary policy should sustain low inflation and government deficits, keep external debt levels steady, and contribute to economic resiliency.

-- We have affirmed our 'BBB/A-3' foreign- and 'A-/A-2' local-currency sovereign credit ratings on Mexico.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the Mexican government will keep its fiscal and external debt burdens contained despite the vulnerabilities posed by a comparatively low growth environment. Rating Action On Feb. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB/A-3' foreign- and 'A-/A-2' local-currency sovereign credit ratings on the United Mexican States (Mexico). The outlook remains stable, and the transfer and convertibility assessment is unchanged at 'A'. Rationale The ratings on Mexico reflect the government's track record of cautious fiscal and monetary policy that has contributed to low government deficits and inflation, bolstered economic resiliency, and contained external debt levels. The ratings also reflect Mexico's limited fiscal flexibility and modest medium-term growth prospects. About 35% of total budgetary revenues come from the oil sector, rendering the government vulnerable to volatile oil prices and a potential decline in oil production over the medium term, while the non-oil tax base remains low.

The Mexican economy grew 3.9% in 2011, with domestic demand gaining further traction while net exports moderated. We expect growth to decelerate in 2012 to 3%--in line with the deceleration that occurred at the end of 2011 and amid global economic uncertainty. We then expect growth to average 3.3% in the following several years, a rate that is subdued compared with that of most other emerging economies.

We expect that Mexico's fiscal debt and deficit indicators will remain fairly steady. Net general government debt of 35% of GDP in 2011 is projected to remain at about this level over the next several years. The general government deficit is projected to average 2.5% of GDP in 2012-2013 compared with 2.8% in 2011 as the government continues to withdraw some countercyclical fiscal stimulus from the recession. Mexico's revenue base--and its tax base in particular--is lower than those of peers and constrains the ratings. We expect that overall public-sector revenues will hold steady at about 23% of GDP. This is consistent with general government revenues of 19% of GDP and is much lower than the 'BBB' median of 35% of GDP.

Mexico's external accounts pose less risk to its credit profile than do those of some similarly rated peers. The country's external debt, net of liquid assets, is about 30% of current account receipts. The current account deficit is projected at about 0.8% of GDP in 2012-2013. The absence of large external imbalances feeds into comparatively low external financing needs vis-a-vis some peer issuers. Projections are for Mexico's gross external financing needs (defined as current account outflows plus short-term debt by remaining maturity) as a percentage of current account receipts and useable reserves to average 88% in 2012-2013.

The local-currency rating on Mexico is two notches higher than the foreign-currency rating. We based the notching on several factors, incorporating our assessment of Mexico's fiscal and monetary policy flexibility and supportive institutional framework. This includes the country's independent monetary policy and track record of stable inflation and a floating exchange rate regime. In addition, Mexico has an active local-currency fixed income and money market, which accounts for about 40% of GDP.

The 'A' transfer and convertibility assessment, three notches higher than the 'BBB' long-term foreign-currency sovereign credit rating, reflects Standard & Poor's opinion that the likelihood of the sovereign restricting access to foreign exchange that Mexico-based nonsovereign issuers need for debt service is significantly lower than the likelihood of the sovereign defaulting on its foreign-currency obligations. Mexico's open foreign exchange regime and outward-oriented economic policies suggest a lower likelihood of resorting to such restrictions in a downside scenario than for more interventionist sovereigns. Current account receipts account for 34% of GDP. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation of policy continuity through another presidential and Congressional election cycle, with elections scheduled for July 2012. We expect that the level of drug-related violence will remain high over the next several years, but not have a material impact on economic policy, but weigh on more robust growth prospects.

We could raise the ratings amid signs of stronger medium-term public finances and growth prospects. This could occur, for example, if the next administration puts in place policies that strengthen the general government (central and local) non-oil revenue base or encourage more domestic investment.

Conversely, we could lower the ratings if Mexico's medium-term investment and growth prospects were to deteriorate further compared with its peers'. This would likely hurt the profile of Mexico's government debt and fiscal balances and could weaken public support for the current fiscal and monetary policy framework. Related Criteria And Research

-- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology and Assumptions, June 30, 2011.