July 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC; A+/Negative/A-1) are unaffected by the company's good second-quarter results. WFC generated $7.1 billion in pretax income, up 16.8% year over year. Second-quarter results benefited from good mortgage performance, which we expect to continue into the third quarter, and a $400 million reserve release, which is the same as last quarter. The reserve release in the second quarter was higher than our expectations. Pretax preprovision earnings totaled $8.9 billion in the second quarter--up from $7.9 billion in second-quarter 2011. We believe expense reduction is on track. The efficiency ratio was 58.2% in the quarter, compared with 61.2% in the second quarter of 2011. The company's efficiency ratio goal is 55%-59%. The completion of the Wachovia Corp. integration aids cost-reduction metrics because incremental costs are now eliminated. The net interest margin (NIM) held steady at 3.91%, again exceeding expectations, as a result, in part, of increased Purchase Credit Impaired (PCI) portfolio loan resolution income, which increased NIM by 7 basis points (bps). In future quarters, we expect a weaker NIM until rates begin to rise. Credit quality continues to improve, but the rate of improvement is moderating as losses return to normal. The net charge-off ratio declined for the ninth consecutive quarter to 1.15% from last quarter's 1.25%, and a provision of $1.8 billion was the same as the second-quarter 2011. Reported total nonperforming assets were down slightly to 3.2% from 3.5%. Although the PCI portfolio could still pose incremental credit risk in the event of an economic downturn, it continues to perform better than our expectations. Core loans were up 2.1% in the second quarter from the first quarter because of acquisitions, including energy loans from BNP Paribas, and from growth in consumer lending. We expect WFC to continue to look for acquisitions to boost loan growth. Average core deposits increased 9% for the year and 5% (annualized) for the quarter. Estimated Tier 1 common equity increased 10 bps to 10.08% during the quarter and 93 bps from a year ago. The company reported an estimated Basel III Tier 1 common ratio of 7.78%, down 3 bps from last quarter, reflecting new regulatory guidance under the Fed's Notices of Proposed Rulemaking on the implementation of Basel III. Over time, we believe that WFC will continue to increase capital in anticipation of Basel III while also prudently returning capital to shareholders. In addition to the regular dividend, the company repurchased 64 million shares (including a forward purchase agreement) and redeemed $1.8 billion in higher coupon trust preferred securities. The negative outlook on WFC reflects the outlook on the U.S. sovereign rating given the extraordinary government support we incorporate into our issuer credit rating on WFC. If we were to lower the U.S. sovereign rating by one notch to 'AA', we would also lower the issuer credit rating on WFC because we would remove the one notch of support we currently factor into the rating. Similarly, we could revise our outlook on WFC to stable if we were to revise our outlook on the U.S. sovereign rating to stable. Otherwise, WFC's fundamental credit trends are stable.