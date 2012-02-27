(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 27 - --Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Tele Norte Leste Participacoes S.A. (TNL; BBB-/Stable/--), Telemar
Norte Leste S.A. (Tmar; BBB-/Stable/--), Brasil Telecom S.A. (BRT;
BBB-/Stable/--) (jointly, the Telemar Group), and the Telemar Group's
controlling holding company, Telemar Participacoes S.A. (TmarPart), are not
immediately affected by today's shareholders' approval of the group's ownership
restructuring. With the approval, all shareholders of TNL and Tmar will receive
shares of BRT, which will merge TNL into BRT and consolidate Tmar's financials.
BRT will then change its name to Oi S.A. After that, TmarPart will control the
voting shares of the consolidated Oi. We have already incorporated the corporate
restructuring into our ratings, and we expect it will bring further corporate
governance improvements and some cost savings to the group.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)