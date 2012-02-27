(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 27 - --Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Tele Norte Leste Participacoes S.A. (TNL; BBB-/Stable/--), Telemar Norte Leste S.A. (Tmar; BBB-/Stable/--), Brasil Telecom S.A. (BRT; BBB-/Stable/--) (jointly, the Telemar Group), and the Telemar Group's controlling holding company, Telemar Participacoes S.A. (TmarPart), are not immediately affected by today's shareholders' approval of the group's ownership restructuring. With the approval, all shareholders of TNL and Tmar will receive shares of BRT, which will merge TNL into BRT and consolidate Tmar's financials. BRT will then change its name to Oi S.A. After that, TmarPart will control the voting shares of the consolidated Oi. We have already incorporated the corporate restructuring into our ratings, and we expect it will bring further corporate governance improvements and some cost savings to the group. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)