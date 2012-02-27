(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview Health Insurance Plan of Greater New York, a health insurance provider in New York, has stabilized its operating earnings over the last couple of years, as well as maintained good capitalization. We are revising our outlook to positive reflecting the improving trend in the company's financial profile, and our expectation of continued stable earnings in the near term. We are also affirming our 'BB+' financial strength rating on the company. Rating Action On Feb. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Health Insurance Plan of Greater New York (HIP) to positive from stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BB+' financial strength rating on the company. In addition, we are affirming the ratings of HIP's strategically important entities, Group Health Incorporated (GHI; rated BB/Stable) and ConnectiCare companies, namely ConnectiCare Inc, ConnectiCare of Massachusetts Inc, and ConnectiCare of New York (collectively ConnectiCare; rated BB+/Stable). Rationale HIP has reported positive operating performance through the first nine months of 2011, and we expect the company to report stable, positive earnings for the full-year 2011 and 2012. Historically, the volatility in its operating earnings had been a key constraint to the rating. However, in 2010 and 2011 HIP's earnings have improved compared to the weak operating performance in 2009 and 2008. For the full year 2011, we expect HIP to report pretax income (excluding net realized investment gains and losses and other one-time non-operating expenses) of around $175 million and a return on revenue (ROR) of about 3.5%. In 2012, we expect the company to continue reporting positive earnings, with a pretax ROR of around 2%. Although the 2012 earnings expectations (which assume a higher medical cost trend) are lower than those in 2011, pretax margins still remain better than similarly-rated peers. Additionally, HIP's capitalization remains a key strength to the rating, with statutory surplus expected to be around $1.3 billion at year-end 2011. The company's stand-alone capital is expected to remain redundant at least at the 'AA' level as per our insurance risk-based capital model for 2011 and 2012. The excess capital at HIP is critical for the rating, since HIP provides capital contribution to weaker group entities such as GHI. Both these factors - stable, positive operating performance and good capitalization level - indicate an improving trend in HIP's financial profile. Thus, we are revising our outlook to reflect the company's positive momentum. EmblemHealth Group The EmblemHealth group consists of HIP and its wholly-owned subsidiaries GHI and ConnectiCare. On a consolidated basis, we expect EmblemHealth, to report pretax income ROR (excluding net realized investment gains and losses and other one-time non-operating expenses) of around 2% in 2011 and 1.5% in 2012. The 2011 earnings were favorably impacted by prior period reserve developments, and better-than-expected medical cost trends in its HMO business segment. Additionally, positive retained earnings at HIP and ConnectiCare have helped improve consolidated group capital. We expect consolidated capital to remain strong, with a capital redundancy at the 'A' level as per risk-based insurance capital model for 2011. However, not all entities are performing well in the EmblemHealth group. Relatively stronger performance and capitalization at HIP and ConnectiCare have been slightly offset by operating losses and weak capitalization at GHI. EmblemHealth has implemented a new product and pricing strategy for its Consumer Directed Health Plans and Exclusive Provider Organization / Preferred Provider Organization (EPO / PPO) segments, which should help improve GHI's operating performance in 2012. We expect GHI to report break-even pretax earnings in 2012 compared to the earnings losses in 2011 and 2010. The key earnings driver for the EmblemHealth group will continue to be HIP and ConnectiCare. Also, capitalization at GHI is expected to remain weak, which is a key limiting factor to the overall group. HIP provided capital infusion, through a New York State Section 1307 loan, to GHI in 2010 and 2011, and is likely to make another contribution in 2012. The ratings on the group also remain constrained due to the group's geographic concentration in counties in downstate New York, as well the customer concentration in the New York City accounts. Outlook The outlook on HIP is positive. The outlook revision reflects our expectation that HIP will maintain a good level of capitalization, while supporting the needs of its subsidiaries. Additionally, we expect operating performance to remain stable in the near term. We could raise HIP's rating by one notch within the next 12 months, if the company maintains good capitalization (despite any required capital infusion into GHI), and reports pretax earnings of $100-$150 million, reflecting an ROR of 1.5%- 2% for the full-year 2012. However, we may take a negative rating action on the HIP, if operating performance turns negative or HIP's stand-alone capitalization declines making it deficient at the 'A' level as per our capital model. Our outlooks on ConnectiCare and GHI remain stable. For ConnectiCare, its stand-alone credit profile remains supportive of the current rating. However, at this time we do not expect any positive rating action on ConnectiCare due to its regional concentration. For GHI, its weak standalone operating performance and capitalization remain a key ratings weakness. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed ConnectiCare Inc. ConnectiCare of New York ConnectiCare of Massachusetts Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BB+/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BB+/Stable/-- Group Health Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BB/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BB/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Health Insurance Plan of Greater New York Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BB+/Positive/-- BB+/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BB+/Positive/-- BB+/Stable/-- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)