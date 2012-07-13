Overview -- Waupaca Foundry Inc., an iron casting company serving the light vehicle, commercial vehicle, off-highway, and industrial sectors, has been acquired by KPS Capital Partners L.P. from ThyssenKrupp Budd Co. in a leveraged buyout. -- The acquisition financing includes a $260 million term loan B and a partly drawn $225 million ABL revolving credit facility (unrated), along with sponsor equity. -- We are assigning our 'B+' corporate credit rating to Waupaca Foundry Inc., the borrower, and a 'BB-' issue rating and a '2' recovery rating to Waupaca's term loan B. -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that Waupaca can sustain positive discretionary cash flow into 2013, given our view that light- and heavy-vehicle production will likely rise in North America at least over the next 12 months. Rating Action On July 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' corporate credit rating to Waupaca, Wis.-based casting supplier Waupaca Foundry Inc. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'BB-' issue rating and '2' recovery rating to Waupaca's $260 million five-year senior secured term loan. The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation that lenders would receive substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The ratings reflect what we consider to be Waupaca's "weak" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile, according to our criteria. Our business risk assessment reflects the company's exposure to cyclical auto production levels, the fragmented nature of the castings industry, and Waupaca's reported leading share in its end markets. The financial risk assessment is based on our expectations for about 3x to 4x debt to EBITDA (including our adjustments) and prospects for sustained positive free cash flow generation over the next two years, tempered by the potential for volatility in the face of high operating leverage in a cyclical sector and the company's private-equity ownership. Waupaca has a reported dominant market position as a manufacturer of gray and ductile iron castings for the automotive, commercial vehicles, agriculture, construction, and hydraulics-related end markets. Our financial risk profile assessment is based on the leveraged buyout (LBO) by KPS Capital Partners L.P., the private-equity sponsor. The LBO was financed with debt of about $362 million, including both the $260 million first-lien term loan and about $100 million drawn on the proposed unrated $225 million asset-backed loan (ABL) revolver. It was also financed with cash and sponsor equity. Pro forma for the transaction, we estimate leverage of about 3.5x, (our adjustments to debt include about $140 million for pension and other postemployment benefit obligations). We assume modest improvements over the next two years as the company benefits somewhat from price increases it has already implemented on the majority of its contracts, given some shortage in existing capacity within the castings industry in North America. Also, we believe Waupaca has negotiated improved raw material pass-through surcharges, thereby improving profitability in 2012 over the prior year and meaningfully limiting the future risk of cost increase. For the 'B+' rating, we expect leverage to remain in the 3x to 4x range, with free operating cash flow (FOCF) to debt at least in the 5% to 8% range. We do not incorporate any large debt-financed acquisitions or a significant dividend payout to the sponsor in our base case, but we expect Waupaca's financial policies to be aggressive, given its private-equity ownership. This is likely to preclude sustained leverage reduction, because of the increased likelihood that Waupaca may pursue an eventual distribution of capital or modest-sized targeted acquisitions. In our opinion, Waupaca's EBITDA margin is fair by industry standards and benefits partly from improved capacity utilization. Following the renegotiation of its surcharges, we expect Waupaca to further improve its recovery of raw material price increases. This surcharge recovery, coupled with already implemented price increases for Waupaca's products, is critical to the improvement of margins toward the low-double digits. The company is likely to benefit from a sustained industry shortfall in casting capacity. We consider Waupaca's margins to be sensitive to future demand, given our view of its high operating leverage. We believe Waupaca benefits from some market diversity compared with many automotive suppliers: The automotive segment represented 50% of Waupaca's estimated 2011 revenues, commercial trucks (a more cyclical segment than light vehicles) represent about 20%, off-highway (agriculture and construction) vehicles represent 18%, and a diverse group of industrial customers account for the remainder. Geographic diversity is limited, however, as virtually all sales are in North America, and we do not expect any meaningful shift in end-market diversity over the next two years. Customer diversity is fair, with the largest five customers representing about 47% of 2011 revenues. In our view, Waupaca's fair margins and relatively low capital spending needs over the next few years support its prospects for generating sizable positive free cash flow. We assume capital spending could increase if capacity utilization continues to rise, as the company upgrades machines to increase production capacity. However, cash generation is highly sensitive to future production, which could become volatile, in our view. Though the overall iron castings industry in North America remains rather fragmented, Waupaca has fewer competitors in its end markets, following a meaningful capacity reduction within this segment in 2009-2010. We assume Waupaca's revenue growth in 2012 and 2013 will depend on the pace of stabilizing light-vehicle production in North America (constituting roughly half of Waupaca's sales) and some ongoing recovery in commercial-truck and industrial demand. In the U.S. light-vehicle market, we currently estimate 2012 sales rebounding by nearly 10% from last year and by a further 5% in 2013. We expect roughly the same trajectory of growth for light-vehicle production. However, we remain cautious about potential weakness in the economic recovery because of myriad challenges in Europe, slower growth in China, and the potential U.S. fiscal showdowns late in 2012. We also believe production could return to more historical levels of volatility now that inventories seem fully restocked. Unstable gas prices also could begin to more strongly influence consumer vehicle mix preferences and potentially sales volumes. Liquidity Waupaca's liquidity is "adequate" under our criteria. Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity include: -- We expect sources to cover uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 to 18 months. -- We expect net sources to be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- We expect no meaningful debt maturities in the next 12 months. -- We expect Waupaca to maintain more than 15% cushion against covenants. -- Waupaca likely can absorb high-impact, low-probability events without refinancing. We expect Waupaca to have drawn about $100 million of its $225 million ABL revolving credit facility at close, with an availability of about $82 million. We expect free cash flow generation in 2012 and beyond of at least 8% of debt. Availability under the ABL facility depends on a borrowing base calculation, but the company reports that assets currently support nearly the full size of the facility. However, this amount may change depending on seasonal needs. Without a large acquisition, our base case assumes these sources adequately cover cash outflows, including capital expenditures of approximately 2% of sales (inclusive of maintenance spending), potential distributions to shareholders, and modest working capital swings. Waupaca's liquidity profile should provide sufficient operating flexibility to manage through a more modest general economic recovery than we currently expect. Near-term debt maturities should be manageable, in our view, and consist mainly of about $13 million in annual amortization of the term loan (which matures in 2017). The term loan agreement has financial covenants, including a maximum leverage threshold and a minimum fixed-charge coverage test, both of which tighten over time. Recovery analysis We do not rate Waupaca's proposed $225 million ABL revolving credit facility, maturing June 2017. For Standard & Poor's recovery analysis on Waupaca's term loan B, see our upcoming recovery report on Waupaca, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following this report. Outlook Our stable outlook reflects our belief that Waupaca can sustain positive discretionary cash flow into 2013, with EBITDA margins in the 8% to 10% range, and liquidity (cash and bank facility availability) of at least $50 million to $70 million. We assume, for our outlook, that light- and heavy-vehicle production will likely rise in North America. However, visibility in the auto sector is notoriously limited, and we believe that future production could become more volatile if the economic recovery or auto sales falter. This could occur because of a U.S. slowdown resulting from economic and financial weakness in Europe or U.S. fiscal challenges later this year. If future production were to fall, higher fixed overheads could lead to some margin contraction. We could lower our rating if we believe free operating cash flow generation will turn negative and remain so for a sustained period of time, or if debt to EBITDA, including our adjustments, trends toward 4.5x or higher. For example, we estimate this could occur if Waupaca's EBITDA margins fall by about 250 basis points (from our base case) on a low-double-digit revenue decline. We consider an upgrade unlikely because we believe the company's financial policies will remain aggressive under its private-equity owners. We assume that the company may pursue additional targeted acquisitions or, eventually, a distribution of capital to shareholders. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Senior Secured US$260 mil term loan B bank ln due 2017 BB- Recovery Rating 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.