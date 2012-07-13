Overview
-- Waupaca Foundry Inc., an iron casting company serving the light
vehicle, commercial vehicle, off-highway, and industrial sectors, has been
acquired by KPS Capital Partners L.P. from ThyssenKrupp Budd Co. in a
leveraged buyout.
-- The acquisition financing includes a $260 million term loan B and a
partly drawn $225 million ABL revolving credit facility (unrated), along with
sponsor equity.
-- We are assigning our 'B+' corporate credit rating to Waupaca Foundry
Inc., the borrower, and a 'BB-' issue rating and a '2' recovery rating to
Waupaca's term loan B.
-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that Waupaca can sustain
positive discretionary cash flow into 2013, given our view that light- and
heavy-vehicle production will likely rise in North America at least over the
next 12 months.
Rating Action
On July 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+'
corporate credit rating to Waupaca, Wis.-based casting supplier Waupaca
Foundry Inc. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'BB-'
issue rating and '2' recovery rating to Waupaca's $260 million five-year
senior secured term loan. The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation
that lenders would receive substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a
payment default.
Rationale
The ratings reflect what we consider to be Waupaca's "weak" business risk
profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile, according to our criteria.
Our business risk assessment reflects the company's exposure to cyclical auto
production levels, the fragmented nature of the castings industry, and
Waupaca's reported leading share in its end markets. The financial risk
assessment is based on our expectations for about 3x to 4x debt to EBITDA
(including our adjustments) and prospects for sustained positive free cash
flow generation over the next two years, tempered by the potential for
volatility in the face of high operating leverage in a cyclical sector and the
company's private-equity ownership. Waupaca has a reported dominant market
position as a manufacturer of gray and ductile iron castings for the
automotive, commercial vehicles, agriculture, construction, and
hydraulics-related end markets.
Our financial risk profile assessment is based on the leveraged buyout (LBO)
by KPS Capital Partners L.P., the private-equity sponsor. The LBO was financed
with debt of about $362 million, including both the $260 million first-lien
term loan and about $100 million drawn on the proposed unrated $225 million
asset-backed loan (ABL) revolver. It was also financed with cash and sponsor
equity. Pro forma for the transaction, we estimate leverage of about 3.5x,
(our adjustments to debt include about $140 million for pension and other
postemployment benefit obligations). We assume modest improvements over
the next two years as the company benefits somewhat from price increases it
has already implemented on the majority of its contracts, given some shortage
in existing capacity within the castings industry in North America. Also, we
believe Waupaca has negotiated improved raw material pass-through surcharges,
thereby improving profitability in 2012 over the prior year and meaningfully
limiting the future risk of cost increase.
For the 'B+' rating, we expect leverage to remain in the 3x to 4x range, with
free operating cash flow (FOCF) to debt at least in the 5% to 8% range. We do
not incorporate any large debt-financed acquisitions or a significant dividend
payout to the sponsor in our base case, but we expect Waupaca's financial
policies to be aggressive, given its private-equity ownership. This is likely
to preclude sustained leverage reduction, because of the increased likelihood
that Waupaca may pursue an eventual distribution of capital or modest-sized
targeted acquisitions.
In our opinion, Waupaca's EBITDA margin is fair by industry standards and
benefits partly from improved capacity utilization. Following the
renegotiation of its surcharges, we expect Waupaca to further improve its
recovery of raw material price increases. This surcharge recovery, coupled
with already implemented price increases for Waupaca's products, is critical
to the improvement of margins toward the low-double digits. The company is
likely to benefit from a sustained industry shortfall in casting capacity. We
consider Waupaca's margins to be sensitive to future demand, given our view of
its high operating leverage. We believe Waupaca benefits from some market
diversity compared with many automotive suppliers: The automotive segment
represented 50% of Waupaca's estimated 2011 revenues, commercial trucks (a
more cyclical segment than light vehicles) represent about 20%, off-highway
(agriculture and construction) vehicles represent 18%, and a diverse group of
industrial customers account for the remainder. Geographic diversity is
limited, however, as virtually all sales are in North America, and we do not
expect any meaningful shift in end-market diversity over the next two years.
Customer diversity is fair, with the largest five customers representing about
47% of 2011 revenues.
In our view, Waupaca's fair margins and relatively low capital spending needs
over the next few years support its prospects for generating sizable positive
free cash flow. We assume capital spending could increase if capacity
utilization continues to rise, as the company upgrades machines to increase
production capacity. However, cash generation is highly sensitive to future
production, which could become volatile, in our view. Though the overall iron
castings industry in North America remains rather fragmented, Waupaca has
fewer competitors in its end markets, following a meaningful capacity
reduction within this segment in 2009-2010.
We assume Waupaca's revenue growth in 2012 and 2013 will depend on the pace of
stabilizing light-vehicle production in North America (constituting roughly
half of Waupaca's sales) and some ongoing recovery in commercial-truck and
industrial demand. In the U.S. light-vehicle market, we currently estimate
2012 sales rebounding by nearly 10% from last year and by a further 5% in
2013. We expect roughly the same trajectory of growth for light-vehicle
production. However, we remain cautious about potential weakness in the
economic recovery because of myriad challenges in Europe, slower growth in
China, and the potential U.S. fiscal showdowns late in 2012. We also believe
production could return to more historical levels of volatility now that
inventories seem fully restocked. Unstable gas prices also could begin to more
strongly influence consumer vehicle mix preferences and potentially sales
volumes.
Liquidity
Waupaca's liquidity is "adequate" under our criteria. Relevant aspects of the
company's liquidity include:
-- We expect sources to cover uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 to
18 months.
-- We expect net sources to be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA.
-- We expect no meaningful debt maturities in the next 12 months.
-- We expect Waupaca to maintain more than 15% cushion against covenants.
-- Waupaca likely can absorb high-impact, low-probability events without
refinancing.
We expect Waupaca to have drawn about $100 million of its $225 million ABL
revolving credit facility at close, with an availability of about $82 million.
We expect free cash flow generation in 2012 and beyond of at least 8% of debt.
Availability under the ABL facility depends on a borrowing base calculation,
but the company reports that assets currently support nearly the full size of
the facility. However, this amount may change depending on seasonal needs.
Without a large acquisition, our base case assumes these sources adequately
cover cash outflows, including capital expenditures of approximately 2% of
sales (inclusive of maintenance spending), potential distributions to
shareholders, and modest working capital swings.
Waupaca's liquidity profile should provide sufficient operating flexibility to
manage through a more modest general economic recovery than we currently
expect. Near-term debt maturities should be manageable, in our view, and
consist mainly of about $13 million in annual amortization of the term loan
(which matures in 2017). The term loan agreement has financial covenants,
including a maximum leverage threshold and a minimum fixed-charge coverage
test, both of which tighten over time.
Recovery analysis
We do not rate Waupaca's proposed $225 million ABL revolving credit facility,
maturing June 2017. For Standard & Poor's recovery analysis on Waupaca's term
loan B, see our upcoming recovery report on Waupaca, to be published on
RatingsDirect as soon as possible following this report.
Outlook
Our stable outlook reflects our belief that Waupaca can sustain positive
discretionary cash flow into 2013, with EBITDA margins in the 8% to 10% range,
and liquidity (cash and bank facility availability) of at least $50 million to
$70 million. We assume, for our outlook, that light- and heavy-vehicle
production will likely rise in North America.
However, visibility in the auto sector is notoriously limited, and we believe
that future production could become more volatile if the economic recovery or
auto sales falter. This could occur because of a U.S. slowdown resulting from
economic and financial weakness in Europe or U.S. fiscal challenges later this
year. If future production were to fall, higher fixed overheads could lead to
some margin contraction.
We could lower our rating if we believe free operating cash flow generation
will turn negative and remain so for a sustained period of time, or if debt to
EBITDA, including our adjustments, trends toward 4.5x or higher. For example,
we estimate this could occur if Waupaca's EBITDA margins fall by about 250
basis points (from our base case) on a low-double-digit revenue decline.
We consider an upgrade unlikely because we believe the company's financial
policies will remain aggressive under its private-equity owners. We assume
that the company may pursue additional targeted acquisitions or, eventually, a
distribution of capital to shareholders.
Ratings List
New Ratings
Waupaca Foundry Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
Senior Secured
US$260 mil term loan B bank ln due 2017 BB-
Recovery Rating 2
