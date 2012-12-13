Overview
-- Sprint Nextel Corp. is offering to purchase the remaining 49% stake in
Clearwire Corp. that it does not own for around $2.1 billion.
-- We are placing our ratings on Clearwire, including the 'CCC' corporate
credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications.
-- We believe that an upgrade would likely be limited to one notch absent
a guarantee of Clearwire's debt by Sprint Nextel.
Rating Action
On Dec. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'CCC'
corporate credit rating, and all other ratings, on Bellevue, Wash.-based
wireless service provider Clearwire Corp. on CreditWatch with positive
implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch listing follows Sprint Nextel Corp.'s (B+/Watch Pos/--) offer
to purchase the remaining 49% that it does not already own of Clearwire for
about $2.1 billion. It will provide about $800 million of interim financing,
which will be used to fund operations and the build-out of Clearwire's
Long-Term Evolution (LTE) network. Including Clearwire's debt, we believe the
transaction is valued at around $6 billion.
The CreditWatch listing reflects the possibility that we could raise the
ratings if Sprint Nextel is successful in its bid to acquire the remaining
stake in Clearwire. Sprint Nextel signed an agreement to sell a 70% stake in
the company to Japan-based SoftBank Corp. (BBB/Watch Neg/--), which will
include an $8 billion cash infusion. We believe an upgrade of Clearwire would
likely be limited to one notch absent a guarantee of Clearwire's debt by
Sprint Nextel.
Clearwire is building a fourth-generation wireless network using a technology
known as Time Division (TD)-LTE in the 2.5 GHz spectrum band, which is
compatible with Softbank's TD-LTE network in Japan. We believe that it has
become more evident that Clearwire is important to SoftBank's long-term
strategy in the U.S. because Clearwire's large spectrum position in
frequencies similar to that of Softbank's will have some potential value for
Softbank in equipment and technology development. Additionally, an acquisition
of Clearwire could help improve the ecosystem for wireless devices on a TD-LTE
network and reduce related handset costs.
CreditWatch
As part of our CreditWatch, we will monitor discussions between the two
companies regarding the acquisition offer. We could raise or affirm the
ratings on Clearwire if an acquisition is ultimately completed, depending
partly on how any transaction is structured. We believe an upgrade would
likely be limited to one notch, absent a guarantee of Clearwire's debt by
Sprint Nextel. Even if the reported talks do not lead to an acquisition in the
near term, we believe there is a greater rationale for some additional funding
being provided to Clearwire based on our view of the potential importance of
Clearwire to SoftBank's long-term strategy. Such strategic considerations or
improved liquidity could also result in a moderate ratings uplift for
Clearwire.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged; CreditWatch Action
To From
Clearwire Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating CCC/Watch Pos/-- CCC/Developing/--
Clearwire Communications LLC
Clearwire Finance Inc.
Senior Secured CCC/Watch Pos CCC
Recovery Rating 4 4
Senior Secured CC/Watch Pos CC
Recovery Rating 6 6