July 13 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'A' rating on the following
District of Columbia deed tax revenue bonds:
--$31.190 million series 2007A;
--$23.190 million series 2010A;
--$26.540 million series 2010B;
--$1.885 million series 2010C (taxable).
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by 15% allocations of real property transfer taxes and
deed recordation taxes levied by the District.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VOLATILE PLEDGED REVENUE STREAM: Pledged revenues, derived from the economically
sensitive housing market, have historically, and recently, exhibited significant
volatility.
SOUND LEGAL PROVISIONS: Debt service has first priority with respect to annual
disbursements from the allocated fund and is funded one year in advance of when
due. A debt service reserve funded at MADS is also present.
SOLID DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Pledged revenues provide solid coverage of maximum
annual debt service, including projected issuance in the current fiscal year.
CREDIT PROFILE
The underlying 'A' rating reflects satisfactory debt service coverage provided
by pledged deed recording and real property transfer tax revenues, as well as
solid legal provisions which call for debt service funding one year in advance
and an additional bonds test (ABT) that incorporates a three-year historical
element to offset risks due to rapid increases in District real estate values.
The rating also considers that the pledged revenue stream is narrow and
dependent on the value and volume of real property transfers and deed
recordation activity in the District.
Bond security is derived from a 15% pro rata share of the district's real
property transfer and deed recordation taxes dedicated to the Housing Production
Trust Fund (HPTF). The act creating the HPTF allows the District to issue debt
with annual debt service requirements not exceeding $6 million annually for the
Northwest One Communities Project or $16 million annually in total for that and
other like projects. While initial expectations had called for the full
leveraging of this security by fiscal 2010, issuance has been slowed to match
project funding needs. The District is currently contemplating an additional
issuance in early fiscal 2013. The ABT requires 1.5 times (x) coverage of MADS
by the lesser of pledged revenues for the prior fiscal year or the average
amount of pledged revenues for the past three fiscal years.
While the revenue stream had generally exhibited positive growth over the past
two decades, it has in the past, and recently, sustained significant
year-over-year declines; the largest decrease was 42% realized in fiscal 1991.
Driven by the weakening housing market, total deed recordation and transfer
collections in fiscal 2008 declined by 29.2%. Fiscal 2009 collections were down
by an additional 33.3%, ultimately faring better than the District's earlier
projected decline of 44.5%. Revenue performance improved considerably for fiscal
years 2010 and 2011 with growth of 15.9% and 42.9% respectively; such growth was
well ahead of the District's projections available at Fitch's last review,
reflective of the improving housing market in the District. The District is
currently projecting a slight decline in gross revenues for fiscal 2012.
The District levies its real property transfer tax upon the conveyance of real
property or interests therein at 1.45%, except on transactions involving
residential property being conveyed for consideration of less than $400,000, in
which case the transfer tax rate is 1.1%. The deed recordation tax is a tax of
1.45% imposed upon recordation of deeds, including those concerning a lease or
ground rent for a term (with renewals) of at least 30 years. Exceptions are also
made in the case of recordation surrounding residential property with
consideration of less than $400,000, for which the tax rate is 1.1%. Prior to
fiscal 2007, the tax rates for both real property transfers and deed
recordations were 1.1% for all properties, regardless of consideration. A
temporary, unqualified increase of 1.5% was instituted for fiscals 2003 and
2004, and the 1.45% noted herein is the result of a fiscal 2007 increase with
the exceptions noted.
Fiscal 2011 pledged revenues provided 8.4 times (x) coverage of fiscal 2011 debt
service, and 7.2x coverage of MADS on currently outstanding bonds. A debt
service reserve fund is funded at MADS. Reserve replenishment is included in the
flow of funds; however, replenishment is limited by the $16 million transfer cap
for debt service. The presence of a supplemental reserve partially mitigates the
inability to replenish the reserve.