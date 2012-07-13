July 13 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'A' rating on the following District of Columbia deed tax revenue bonds: --$31.190 million series 2007A; --$23.190 million series 2010A; --$26.540 million series 2010B; --$1.885 million series 2010C (taxable). The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by 15% allocations of real property transfer taxes and deed recordation taxes levied by the District. KEY RATING DRIVERS VOLATILE PLEDGED REVENUE STREAM: Pledged revenues, derived from the economically sensitive housing market, have historically, and recently, exhibited significant volatility. SOUND LEGAL PROVISIONS: Debt service has first priority with respect to annual disbursements from the allocated fund and is funded one year in advance of when due. A debt service reserve funded at MADS is also present. SOLID DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Pledged revenues provide solid coverage of maximum annual debt service, including projected issuance in the current fiscal year. CREDIT PROFILE The underlying 'A' rating reflects satisfactory debt service coverage provided by pledged deed recording and real property transfer tax revenues, as well as solid legal provisions which call for debt service funding one year in advance and an additional bonds test (ABT) that incorporates a three-year historical element to offset risks due to rapid increases in District real estate values. The rating also considers that the pledged revenue stream is narrow and dependent on the value and volume of real property transfers and deed recordation activity in the District. Bond security is derived from a 15% pro rata share of the district's real property transfer and deed recordation taxes dedicated to the Housing Production Trust Fund (HPTF). The act creating the HPTF allows the District to issue debt with annual debt service requirements not exceeding $6 million annually for the Northwest One Communities Project or $16 million annually in total for that and other like projects. While initial expectations had called for the full leveraging of this security by fiscal 2010, issuance has been slowed to match project funding needs. The District is currently contemplating an additional issuance in early fiscal 2013. The ABT requires 1.5 times (x) coverage of MADS by the lesser of pledged revenues for the prior fiscal year or the average amount of pledged revenues for the past three fiscal years. While the revenue stream had generally exhibited positive growth over the past two decades, it has in the past, and recently, sustained significant year-over-year declines; the largest decrease was 42% realized in fiscal 1991. Driven by the weakening housing market, total deed recordation and transfer collections in fiscal 2008 declined by 29.2%. Fiscal 2009 collections were down by an additional 33.3%, ultimately faring better than the District's earlier projected decline of 44.5%. Revenue performance improved considerably for fiscal years 2010 and 2011 with growth of 15.9% and 42.9% respectively; such growth was well ahead of the District's projections available at Fitch's last review, reflective of the improving housing market in the District. The District is currently projecting a slight decline in gross revenues for fiscal 2012. The District levies its real property transfer tax upon the conveyance of real property or interests therein at 1.45%, except on transactions involving residential property being conveyed for consideration of less than $400,000, in which case the transfer tax rate is 1.1%. The deed recordation tax is a tax of 1.45% imposed upon recordation of deeds, including those concerning a lease or ground rent for a term (with renewals) of at least 30 years. Exceptions are also made in the case of recordation surrounding residential property with consideration of less than $400,000, for which the tax rate is 1.1%. Prior to fiscal 2007, the tax rates for both real property transfers and deed recordations were 1.1% for all properties, regardless of consideration. A temporary, unqualified increase of 1.5% was instituted for fiscals 2003 and 2004, and the 1.45% noted herein is the result of a fiscal 2007 increase with the exceptions noted. Fiscal 2011 pledged revenues provided 8.4 times (x) coverage of fiscal 2011 debt service, and 7.2x coverage of MADS on currently outstanding bonds. A debt service reserve fund is funded at MADS. Reserve replenishment is included in the flow of funds; however, replenishment is limited by the $16 million transfer cap for debt service. The presence of a supplemental reserve partially mitigates the inability to replenish the reserve.