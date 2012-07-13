Overview -- U.S. wireline operator Broadview Networks has announced that it has reached a debt restructuring agreement with holders of about two-thirds of the aggregate principal amount of its secured notes. -- To facilitate this process, it plans to reorganize through a prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. -- We are lowering our corporate credit and secured notes ratings on the company to 'CC' and 'C', respectively. The outlook is negative; -- The negative outlook reflects that we consider the company's debt restructuring tantamount to default and when it files for bankruptcy, we will lower all ratings to 'D'. Rating Action On July 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on Broadview Networks Holdings Inc. following its debt restructuring agreement with the majority of its noteholders. We lowered the corporate credit rating to 'CC' from 'CCC-'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered our rating on the secured notes to 'C' from 'CC'. The recovery rating on the notes remains a '5', indicating modest (10%-30%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default. We will lower the corporate credit and secured note ratings to 'D' upon the earliest of 1) the company's bankruptcy filing or, alternatively, completion of an out-of-court debt restructuring; 2) the Aug. 1, 2012 revolving credit facility expiration, if Broadview either defaults on the revolver borrowings due, or extends their maturity; or 3) the Sept. 1, 2012 notes maturity, if Broadview has not already filed for bankruptcy or otherwise restructured. Rationale Broadview announced that it has reached a debt restructuring agreement with holders of about two-thirds of the aggregate principal amount of its secured notes, subject to regulatory approvals. Under terms of the restructuring agreement, it will exchange its existing $300 million of secured notes maturing in September 2012 for a $150 million five-year note issue, and noteholders will receive the vast majority of equity in the new organization. To facilitate this process, it plans to reorganize through a prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. Liquidity Liquidity remains "weak," and the company will only be able to meet its $300 million notes maturity on Sept. 1, 2012 through a debt restructuring, which we consider tantamount to default. The company also has about $14 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility, which matures on Aug. 1, 2012. Recovery analysis See the recovery report on Broadview, to be published separately on RatingsDirect following this release. Outlook The outlook is negative. We consider the company's debt restructuring tantamount to default. We will lower the corporate credit and secured note ratings to 'D' upon the earliest of 1) the company's bankruptcy filing or completion of an out-of-court debt restructuring; 2) the Aug. 1, 2012 revolving credit facility expiration, if Broadview either defaults on the revolver borrowings due, or extends their maturity; or 3) the Sept. 1, 2012 note maturity, if Broadview has not already filed for bankruptcy, or otherwise restructured. Upon the company's emergence from bankruptcy, we will raise the corporate credit rating on Broadview. While we will evaluate the company's business plan and financial profile as it emerges, we do not anticipate that the corporate credit rating would be any higher than 'B', given the significant competitive challenges facing the company, our expectations for limited near-term cash-generating ability, and leverage, which we estimate, pro forma for the restructuring, to be about 3x, before adjusting for the liquidation value of preferred stock. Related Criteria And Research How Distressed Exchanges Affect Default Rates And Ratings Performance, Sept. 26, 2011 Ratings List Downgraded To From Broadview Networks Holdings Inc. Corporate Credit Rating CC/Negative/-- CCC-/Negative/-- Senior Secured C CC Recovery Rating 5 5