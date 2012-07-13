(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- In our view, Banco Santander Chile's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) could be pressured if there is deterioration in its capital and earnings, or funding and liquidity. -- The abovementioned could arise given further deterioration in international markets that could impair the parent's creditworthiness. -- We are affirming the bank's long-term issuer credit ratings at 'A', and short-term rating at 'A-1'. We are also revising the long-term rating outlook to negative from stable. -- The negative outlook reflects the fact that if its SACP deteriorates, we could take a negative rating action. We also expect it remain of highly systemic importance to the Chilean financial system. Rating Action On July 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long-term issuer credit rating of 'A' and its short-term rating of 'A-1' on Banco Santander-Chile S.A. (BSCh). Likewise, we affirmed the bank's $5 billion commercial paper program at 'A-1'. We also revised the long-term rating outlook to negative from stable. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view that BSCh's SACP could suffer if there is deterioration in its capital and earnings, or funding and liquidity. The latter could arise if there is further weakening in international markets that impairs the parent's--Banco Santander S.A. (A-/Negative/A-2)--creditworthiness. Particularly we note that if the latter occurs, we could lower our current estimates of BSCh's future capitalization. A less-than-adequate capital and earnings assessment could also lead, in our view, to pressures on the bank's business position and growth prospects in the next two to three years. The issuer credit ratings (ICR) on BSCh reflect our view of its "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, and risk position. The ratings also reflect the bank's "average" funding and "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria define these terms). The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'a-'. Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an ICR. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Chile is 'bbb+'. Chile has an open and somewhat narrow economy, with relatively high dependence on commodity exports and a still-low GDP per capita of about $12,500. However, its strong fiscal performance and low inflation, large external assets, low public debt burden, healthy financial system, relatively well-developed domestic capital market, and ongoing access to the global financial markets partly offset those weaknesses. With regard to industry risk, Chile enjoys low political and regulatory risk, which its adequate banking regulation partly reflects. The country also has a highly competitive financial system that benefits from a good funding profile, with an ample deposit base that finances about 85% to 90% of total loans, and a relatively low dependence on external funding, which represents about 10% of the system's total liabilities. Moreover, Chilean banks have ongoing access to long-term funding in the domestic market, in inflation-adjusted local currency, which allows them to finance their residential mortgage businesses. This segment represents about 25% of total loans and about 20% of GDP. In our opinion, BSCh's business position is "strong," based on its prominent and leading position within the healthy Chilean banking system. Stable and higher market shares, 19.7% in terms of total loans as of March 31, 2012, has translated into rising business volumes, which have not suffered from the several-notch downgrade of its parent. Its well-diversified business operations--including retail, commercial, mortgage, and treasury activities--with no revenue concentrations that could pose a significant concern, also support its strong business profile. We also incorporate a strong management team with a clear strategic direction, which should lead the bank to weather the global financial crisis without disruptions. Our view of the bank's capital and earnings is "adequate" and incorporates our forecasted RAC ratio of about 8% over the next two years. This forecast takes into consideration our base-case assumptions, which includes an average loan portfolio growth of 10% over the next 24 months (similar to what we expect for the Chilean banking system), and a 60% dividend payout, similar to its historical dividend policy. BSCh's high quality of capital and earnings alongside its strong earnings capacity also supports our assessment. We view quality of capital and earnings as strong, mainly based on the bank's high quality of capital, which is mostly composed of paid-in capital and retained earnings. There is no use of significant hybrids to improve regulatory capitalization ratios. In addition, the bank's earnings quality is also strong per its primary metrics. We forecast a two-year average of core earnings to both Standard & Poor's risk-weighted assets and adjusted assets of 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively. This metric is superior to other Chilean banks' and other Latin American players'. BSCh's risk position is "adequate," which reflects our opinion of average credit losses compared with the industry's. Credit losses have averaged 1.4% over the past three years, which also reflects the bank's prudent underwriting standards and capable risk management practices. Its well-diversified loan portfolio, with no single name or sector concentrations, has also supported BSCh's asset quality, with the portion of nonperforming assets similar to the average of the Chilean banking system. The bank does not carry complex operations and trading activities are also low. The main purpose of its derivatives exposure is hedging. In addition, related party transactions are limited by regulation; the bank has kept up to 25% of its core capital (around $1.4 billion as of March 31, 2012) below this limit. Our assessment of "average" funding is based on a structure that is mainly funded with core customer deposits, which represented 66.5% of total interest-bearing liabilities at first-quarter 2012. Of its total deposit base, about 80% is retail, which we deem as more stable during market disruptions and economic downturns compared with wholesale funding sources. The bank operates and is managed independently from its parent for funding purposes. Wholesale funding is primarily composed of senior unsecured bonds, subordinated debt, and interbank credit facilities. In our view, the bank's good financial flexibility, proved over the past several years, has allowed it to continue accessing the debt capital markets to leverage future growth or to substitute debt for cheaper funding purposes. Despite an adequate funding mix, the bank's net loans-to-deposit ratio is higher as a result of more access to wholesale funding, at 128.9% as of March 2012. The bank has been kept it at similar levels for the past several years. We believe that this ratio is particularly higher in Chile because of the banks' good access to capital markets, which is not common in other Latin American systems. Also, the need to fund mortgage loans with similar tenure instruments (denominated in "Unidades de Fomento") have resulted in more wholesale funding than other regional players. Our view of "adequate" liquidity reflects its cash on hand and liquid securities--that are mostly composed of sovereign instruments and for which we exclude restricted cash because of monetary regulation--exceeds its wholesale maturities for the next 12 months. (Wholesale maturities are financial obligations maturing and aren't related to deposits.) In addition, its debt maturity profile is very manageable. The bulk of its wholesale funding matures after 2015, keeping refinancing risk low and providing liquidity cushion. In terms of funding, the bank has shown resilience by continuing to increase its Chilean deposit base while accessing the debt capital markets, both locally and internationally. The ICR on BSCh is one notch higher than its parent and than its SACP, reflecting our view of "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support. Our opinion of moderately high likelihood of government support to BSCh stems from our view of the Chilean government as "supportive" toward its financial system. The government has a track record of supporting the banking sector in times of exceptional stress. In addition, we believe BSCh has high systemic importance, due to its strong market share in terms of deposits--of about 18% as of March 31, 2012--and its position as one of the two largest Chilean financial institutions. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view that BSCh's SACP could suffer if the bank's capital and earnings or funding and liquidity weaken. The latter could arise if there is further deterioration in international markets that could impair the parent's creditworthiness. Particularly, we note that if the latter occurs, we could lower our current estimates of BSCh's future capitalization. We will closely monitor any changes in BSCh's current dividends, funding, and liquidity, as well as any related party transaction policies that could also harm its SACP. If there are aggressive changes in these areas, we could downgrade the bank. In addition, if its business position worsens as a result of reputational risk that hampers its business stability and market position, a negative rating action could occur. The outlook also incorporates our expectation that the bank will remain highly systemically important to the Chilean financial system. We expect the bank's performance and asset quality to remain healthy. Our base case forecasts average loan portfolio growth of 10% for the next two years, an RAC ratio of about 8%, credit losses below 2%, and a 60% dividend payout for 2012 and 2013. Based on our current criteria, if we revise the bank's SACP downward, we would lower the ICR by one notch. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1 SACP a- Anchor bbb+ Business Position Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support +1 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Government Support +1 Additional Factors 0 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)