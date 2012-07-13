(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- In our view, Banco Santander Chile's stand-alone credit profile (SACP)
could be pressured if there is deterioration in its capital and earnings, or
funding and liquidity.
-- The abovementioned could arise given further deterioration in
international markets that could impair the parent's creditworthiness.
-- We are affirming the bank's long-term issuer credit ratings at 'A',
and short-term rating at 'A-1'. We are also revising the long-term rating
outlook to negative from stable.
-- The negative outlook reflects the fact that if its SACP deteriorates,
we could take a negative rating action. We also expect it remain of highly
systemic importance to the Chilean financial system.
Rating Action
On July 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long-term
issuer credit rating of 'A' and its short-term rating of 'A-1' on Banco
Santander-Chile S.A. (BSCh). Likewise, we affirmed the bank's $5 billion
commercial paper program at 'A-1'. We also revised the long-term rating
outlook to negative from stable.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that BSCh's SACP could suffer if there
is deterioration in its capital and earnings, or funding and liquidity. The
latter could arise if there is further weakening in international markets that
impairs the parent's--Banco Santander S.A.
(A-/Negative/A-2)--creditworthiness. Particularly we note that if the latter
occurs, we could lower our current estimates of BSCh's future capitalization.
A less-than-adequate capital and earnings assessment could also lead, in our
view, to pressures on the bank's business position and growth prospects in the
next two to three years.
The issuer credit ratings (ICR) on BSCh reflect our view of its "strong"
business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, and risk position. The
ratings also reflect the bank's "average" funding and "adequate" liquidity (as
our criteria define these terms). The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is
'a-'.
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting
point in assigning an ICR. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in
Chile is 'bbb+'. Chile has an open and somewhat narrow economy, with
relatively high dependence on commodity exports and a still-low GDP per capita
of about $12,500. However, its strong fiscal performance and low inflation,
large external assets, low public debt burden, healthy financial system,
relatively well-developed domestic capital market, and ongoing access to the
global financial markets partly offset those weaknesses. With regard to
industry risk, Chile enjoys low political and regulatory risk, which its
adequate banking regulation partly reflects. The country also has a highly
competitive financial system that benefits from a good funding profile, with
an ample deposit base that finances about 85% to 90% of total loans, and a
relatively low dependence on external funding, which represents about 10% of
the system's total liabilities. Moreover, Chilean banks have ongoing access to
long-term funding in the domestic market, in inflation-adjusted local
currency, which allows them to finance their residential mortgage businesses.
This segment represents about 25% of total loans and about 20% of GDP.
In our opinion, BSCh's business position is "strong," based on its prominent
and leading position within the healthy Chilean banking system. Stable and
higher market shares, 19.7% in terms of total loans as of March 31, 2012, has
translated into rising business volumes, which have not suffered from the
several-notch downgrade of its parent. Its well-diversified business
operations--including retail, commercial, mortgage, and treasury
activities--with no revenue concentrations that could pose a significant
concern, also support its strong business profile. We also incorporate a
strong management team with a clear strategic direction, which should lead the
bank to weather the global financial crisis without disruptions.
Our view of the bank's capital and earnings is "adequate" and incorporates our
forecasted RAC ratio of about 8% over the next two years. This forecast takes
into consideration our base-case assumptions, which includes an average loan
portfolio growth of 10% over the next 24 months (similar to what we expect for
the Chilean banking system), and a 60% dividend payout, similar to its
historical dividend policy. BSCh's high quality of capital and earnings
alongside its strong earnings capacity also supports our assessment. We view
quality of capital and earnings as strong, mainly based on the bank's high
quality of capital, which is mostly composed of paid-in capital and retained
earnings. There is no use of significant hybrids to improve regulatory
capitalization ratios. In addition, the bank's earnings quality is also strong
per its primary metrics. We forecast a two-year average of core earnings to
both Standard & Poor's risk-weighted assets and adjusted assets of 1.8% and
1.7%, respectively. This metric is superior to other Chilean banks' and other
Latin American players'.
BSCh's risk position is "adequate," which reflects our opinion of average
credit losses compared with the industry's. Credit losses have averaged 1.4%
over the past three years, which also reflects the bank's prudent underwriting
standards and capable risk management practices. Its well-diversified loan
portfolio, with no single name or sector concentrations, has also supported
BSCh's asset quality, with the portion of nonperforming assets similar to the
average of the Chilean banking system. The bank does not carry complex
operations and trading activities are also low. The main purpose of its
derivatives exposure is hedging. In addition, related party transactions are
limited by regulation; the bank has kept up to 25% of its core capital (around
$1.4 billion as of March 31, 2012) below this limit.
Our assessment of "average" funding is based on a structure that is mainly
funded with core customer deposits, which represented 66.5% of total
interest-bearing liabilities at first-quarter 2012. Of its total deposit base,
about 80% is retail, which we deem as more stable during market disruptions
and economic downturns compared with wholesale funding sources. The bank
operates and is managed independently from its parent for funding purposes.
Wholesale funding is primarily composed of senior unsecured bonds,
subordinated debt, and interbank credit facilities. In our view, the bank's
good financial flexibility, proved over the past several years, has allowed it
to continue accessing the debt capital markets to leverage future growth or to
substitute debt for cheaper funding purposes. Despite an adequate funding mix,
the bank's net loans-to-deposit ratio is higher as a result of more access to
wholesale funding, at 128.9% as of March 2012. The bank has been kept it at
similar levels for the past several years. We believe that this ratio is
particularly higher in Chile because of the banks' good access to capital
markets, which is not common in other Latin American systems. Also, the need
to fund mortgage loans with similar tenure instruments (denominated in
"Unidades de Fomento") have resulted in more wholesale funding than other
regional players.
Our view of "adequate" liquidity reflects its cash on hand and liquid
securities--that are mostly composed of sovereign instruments and for which we
exclude restricted cash because of monetary regulation--exceeds its wholesale
maturities for the next 12 months. (Wholesale maturities are financial
obligations maturing and aren't related to deposits.) In addition, its debt
maturity profile is very manageable. The bulk of its wholesale funding matures
after 2015, keeping refinancing risk low and providing liquidity cushion. In
terms of funding, the bank has shown resilience by continuing to increase its
Chilean deposit base while accessing the debt capital markets, both locally
and internationally.
The ICR on BSCh is one notch higher than its parent and than its SACP,
reflecting our view of "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary
government support. Our opinion of moderately high likelihood of government
support to BSCh stems from our view of the Chilean government as "supportive"
toward its financial system. The government has a track record of supporting
the banking sector in times of exceptional stress. In addition, we believe
BSCh has high systemic importance, due to its strong market share in terms of
deposits--of about 18% as of March 31, 2012--and its position as one of the
two largest Chilean financial institutions.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that BSCh's SACP could suffer if the
bank's capital and earnings or funding and liquidity weaken. The latter could
arise if there is further deterioration in international markets that could
impair the parent's creditworthiness. Particularly, we note that if the latter
occurs, we could lower our current estimates of BSCh's future capitalization.
We will closely monitor any changes in BSCh's current dividends, funding, and
liquidity, as well as any related party transaction policies that could also
harm its SACP. If there are aggressive changes in these areas, we could
downgrade the bank. In addition, if its business position worsens as a result
of reputational risk that hampers its business stability and market position,
a negative rating action could occur.
The outlook also incorporates our expectation that the bank will remain highly
systemically important to the Chilean financial system. We expect the bank's
performance and asset quality to remain healthy. Our base case forecasts
average loan portfolio growth of 10% for the next two years, an RAC ratio of
about 8%, credit losses below 2%, and a 60% dividend payout for 2012 and 2013.
Based on our current criteria, if we revise the bank's SACP downward, we would
lower the ICR by one notch.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1
SACP a-
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support +1
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Government Support +1
Additional Factors 0
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)