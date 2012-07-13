(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Mexico-based universal bank BBVA Bancomer is maintaining its strong
market position, has a valued franchise, and its credit losses have remained
adequate.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term issuer
credit ratings on the bank.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will
maintain its predominant market position, with adequate credit quality,
risk-adjusted capitalization ratio, and earnings.
-- We also expect BBVA Bancomer to remain a highly systemic financial
institution within the Mexican banking system.
Rating Action
On July 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB'
long-term and 'A-2' short-term issuer credit ratings on BBVA Bancomer S.A. The
outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on BBVA Bancomer reflects its "strong" business position,
"adequate" capital and earnings and risk position, and our view of its
"average" funding compared with the industry norm and "adequate" liquidity (as
our criteria defines these terms). The bank's stand-alone credit profile
(SACP) is 'bbb+'.
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting
point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank
operating only in Mexico is 'bbb'. In our view, the main risk for the banks
operating in Mexico is economic risk. This is because of the population's low
income level (from a global perspective), and a decrease in payment capacity
amid a low level of domestic savings. Mexican banks face challenges associated
with lending within a legal framework that is still establishing a track
record of creditor rights. However, underwriting standards have improved.
Also, we do not view any asset bubbles in the Mexican economy. Industry risk
is not as high, because of conservative regulation, but supervision still
needs to be strengthened. Healthy competitive dynamics drive the lending
system. Funding is based on stable deposits, while the domestic debt markets
are rapidly expanding. We classify the Mexican government as "supportive" to
its banking system based on past experience and our belief that it has the
capacity to help banks withstand problems.
Our opinion of BBVA Bancomer's "strong" business position stems from its
leading market penetration, growing and stable customer base, and solid
diversified business activity. BBVA Bancomer has proved its business stability
over recent years, even in the midst of current economic and market
uncertainties. We owe this to the bank's predominant and valued franchise and
nationwide footprint. As a result, the bank had maintained its leading 25.1%
and 22.3% market shares in loans and deposits, respectively, as of March 2012.
Its business mix has remained stable without significant changes during the
past two years. BBVA Bancomer maintains a healthy portfolio mix among
government, corporate, medium and small enterprises, consumer, and residential
real estate loans. Given the bank's strategic direction to keep growing, we
expect its business and loan mix not to change materially during the next two
years. Consequently, we do not expect to see any business or revenue
concentration. As a result of its valued franchise in Mexico, long-track
record, and nationwide footprint, we believe its strong business position
features will remain for the next 12 to 18 months.
BBVA Bancomer's capital and earnings is "adequate" and reflects our forecasted
risk-adjusted capitalization (RAC) of 9.5% during the next 24 months. This
forecast takes into consideration a 12% average loan portfolio growth, a 90%
dividend pay out for 2012 which will drop to a 70% historical payout, stable
net interest margins as we do not expect any significant changes in the bank's
loan portfolio mix, and the sale of AFORE Bancomer (the pension fund manager).
We are reviewing our assessment of capital and earnings to "adequate" from
"strong" because we believe that with our expected risk weighted assets growth
and the dividend payment for 2012, our RAC ratio won't be 10% during the next
two-three years. This is despite BBVA Bancomer's strong quality of capital and
earnings. The bank's healthy business mix, coupled with sound efficiency and
adequate asset quality, will continue to support its strong earnings capacity,
in our view. In addition to its strong earnings buffer, the bank's core
earnings to average adjusted assets remained sound, at 1.9% as of March 2012,
and we expect it to hover around 2% during the next 12-18 months. Its superior
quality of earnings compares well with its regional and global peers.
Our opinion of an "adequate" risk position is based average loss experience
compared with that of the Mexican banking system. Credit losses for the past
three years have been 4.1%--compared with the banking system's 4.7% over the
same period--and we expect these to be lower than 3.0% during the next 12-24
months. BBVA Bancomer has not shown aggressive growth that could lead us to
think it has significant credit losses. We base our credit loss estimate on
our expectation that the bank's risk position will not change dramatically
during the next two years. We believe that it will remain focused on its
current core banking businesses without entering any riskier segments or
products. We also believe that the bank's underwriting standards are adequate
and don't expect this will change.
Nonetheless, recent credit quality problems related to loans to small
construction developers in specific regions of the country are a minor but
latent concern. If nonperforming or restructured loans soar in this segment
during the next 12 months, our view of the bank's "adequate" risk position
could change. Recent growth in its credit card portfolio could also cause
certain asset quality pressures if economic conditions worsen amid recent
global economic uncertainties. We will monitor the performance of these
portfolios to assess any credit quality problems that could lead to
higher-than-expected credit losses during the next 12-24 months.
Funding is "average" compared with the Mexican industry's, and liquidity is
"adequate" thanks to a stable and growing core customer deposit base and an
adequate funding mix. The bank's large and stable deposit base--with slightly
more than 60% of total deposits being retail--leverages its extensive retail
branch network, something we don't expect will change in the short term. This
continues to provide the bank with "adequate" liquidity to meet its funding
needs. BBVA Bancomer's funding base is also a good mix of core customer
deposits, interbank lines, senior and subordinated debt, and repurchase
agreements. We also consider that BBVA Bancomer continues to enjoy superior
financial flexibility compared with peers, and its recent access to
international and local debt markets during times of economic uncertainty
supports this view. Core customer deposits accounted for 68% of its total
funding base as of March 2012. The net loans-to-deposit ratio is only
adequate, though, at 93.4%, and higher than other large regional and domestic
peers'.
Our overall view of "adequate" liquidity stems from our opinion that the bank
has no significant short-term liquidity needs, either in the domestic or the
cross-border market; its funding structure has proved stable even in times of
economic and market distress, and refinancing requirements for the next 12
months are very manageable. The bank has strived to accomplish a manageable
maturity profile for its cross-border and domestic issuances, in which it has
achieved longer tenures than other peers, which range from seven to 10 years.
Our assessment also takes into account our own estimate that cash on hand
(deducting restricted liquidity due to the central bank's monetary
restrictions--though this could also be used as collateral for additional
liquidity) plus liquid securities (among which we view government ones as
highly liquid) accounted for about 35%-40% of its total deposit base. Although
we think that the bank could survive a moderate run of 15% of deposits within
90 days with its existing liquidity, it might find it difficult to survive in
stressful conditions for 12 months without having to access other liquidity
sources, such as the central bank's discount window, or without access to
market funding.
Currently, we continue to consider BBVA Bancomer a core entity to its
Spain-based parent Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA,
BBB+/Negative/A-2). Among other things, BBVA Bancomer operates in the same
business lines as its parent, is linked closely to BBVA's reputation, and
keeps its performance in line with the group's expectation. BBVA Bancomer's
share in the group's total earnings has been fairly stable--25% to 30% of the
group's total net attributable income during the past two years. However, the
issuer credit ratings on the Mexican subsidiary reflect its stand-alone
creditworthiness--including the benefits of risk management, systems, and
procedures from its parent--and are limited by the ratings on Mexico, mainly
due to our belief that its parent will not provide support in the event of
sovereign distress, and we also consider BBVA Bancomer's exposure to the
Mexican government, in the form of securities and loans. Consequently, the
ratings on BBVA Bancomer receive no uplift from its core status to BBVA.
Outlook
Our stable outlook on BBVA Bancomer reflects our base-case expectation that
the bank will maintain its predominant market position, with adequate credit
quality, RAC ratios, and earnings. Our base-case scenario forecast credit
losses below 3.0%, average loan portfolio growth of 12% for the next two
years, and maintenance of quality of earnings as measured by core earnings to
average adjusted assets hovering around 2% in the same time frame.
The stable outlook also reflects our view that further downgrades of its
parent would not automatically affect our credit rating on BBVA Bancomer
unless its SACP is affected. This is because we would incorporate government
support into the rating due to our view of its high systemic importance to the
Mexican banking system and our opinion of the Mexican government being
"supportive" towards its financial system. However, in that scenario we would
reassess BBVA Bancomer's SACP to evaluate any negative impact on it as a
result of its parent's weaker creditworthiness.
A negative rating action would occur if BBVA Bancomer's SACP deteriorates by
three notches or more, other things been equal. This could happen if a
combination of the following factors were to occur:
-- A less-than-adequate capitalization as measured by RAC, which in turn
could be caused among other reasons by higher dividend requirements from
parent;
-- There are related party transactions that affect BBVA Bancomer's
adequate risk position; and
-- If the Mexican subsidiary business or funding positions weaken as
result of perceived risks by the market, on the deterioration of the parent's
creditworthiness.
Given that the ratings are limited by the foreign currency ratings on Mexico,
a negative rating action on the sovereign will also prompt a similar action on
BBVA Bancomer. Likewise, a positive rating action on the sovereign will lead
to an upgrade if the SACP remains at its current level.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-3
SACP bbb+
Anchor bbb
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Government Support 0
Additional Factors -1
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
BBVA Bancomer S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2
Caval - Mexican Rating Scale mxAAA/Stable/mxA-1+
Certificate Of Deposit BBB/A-2
