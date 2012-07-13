(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Mexico-based universal bank BBVA Bancomer is maintaining its strong market position, has a valued franchise, and its credit losses have remained adequate. -- We are affirming our 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term issuer credit ratings on the bank. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will maintain its predominant market position, with adequate credit quality, risk-adjusted capitalization ratio, and earnings. -- We also expect BBVA Bancomer to remain a highly systemic financial institution within the Mexican banking system. Rating Action On July 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term issuer credit ratings on BBVA Bancomer S.A. The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on BBVA Bancomer reflects its "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings and risk position, and our view of its "average" funding compared with the industry norm and "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria defines these terms). The bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bbb+'. Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Mexico is 'bbb'. In our view, the main risk for the banks operating in Mexico is economic risk. This is because of the population's low income level (from a global perspective), and a decrease in payment capacity amid a low level of domestic savings. Mexican banks face challenges associated with lending within a legal framework that is still establishing a track record of creditor rights. However, underwriting standards have improved. Also, we do not view any asset bubbles in the Mexican economy. Industry risk is not as high, because of conservative regulation, but supervision still needs to be strengthened. Healthy competitive dynamics drive the lending system. Funding is based on stable deposits, while the domestic debt markets are rapidly expanding. We classify the Mexican government as "supportive" to its banking system based on past experience and our belief that it has the capacity to help banks withstand problems. Our opinion of BBVA Bancomer's "strong" business position stems from its leading market penetration, growing and stable customer base, and solid diversified business activity. BBVA Bancomer has proved its business stability over recent years, even in the midst of current economic and market uncertainties. We owe this to the bank's predominant and valued franchise and nationwide footprint. As a result, the bank had maintained its leading 25.1% and 22.3% market shares in loans and deposits, respectively, as of March 2012. Its business mix has remained stable without significant changes during the past two years. BBVA Bancomer maintains a healthy portfolio mix among government, corporate, medium and small enterprises, consumer, and residential real estate loans. Given the bank's strategic direction to keep growing, we expect its business and loan mix not to change materially during the next two years. Consequently, we do not expect to see any business or revenue concentration. As a result of its valued franchise in Mexico, long-track record, and nationwide footprint, we believe its strong business position features will remain for the next 12 to 18 months. BBVA Bancomer's capital and earnings is "adequate" and reflects our forecasted risk-adjusted capitalization (RAC) of 9.5% during the next 24 months. This forecast takes into consideration a 12% average loan portfolio growth, a 90% dividend pay out for 2012 which will drop to a 70% historical payout, stable net interest margins as we do not expect any significant changes in the bank's loan portfolio mix, and the sale of AFORE Bancomer (the pension fund manager). We are reviewing our assessment of capital and earnings to "adequate" from "strong" because we believe that with our expected risk weighted assets growth and the dividend payment for 2012, our RAC ratio won't be 10% during the next two-three years. This is despite BBVA Bancomer's strong quality of capital and earnings. The bank's healthy business mix, coupled with sound efficiency and adequate asset quality, will continue to support its strong earnings capacity, in our view. In addition to its strong earnings buffer, the bank's core earnings to average adjusted assets remained sound, at 1.9% as of March 2012, and we expect it to hover around 2% during the next 12-18 months. Its superior quality of earnings compares well with its regional and global peers. Our opinion of an "adequate" risk position is based average loss experience compared with that of the Mexican banking system. Credit losses for the past three years have been 4.1%--compared with the banking system's 4.7% over the same period--and we expect these to be lower than 3.0% during the next 12-24 months. BBVA Bancomer has not shown aggressive growth that could lead us to think it has significant credit losses. We base our credit loss estimate on our expectation that the bank's risk position will not change dramatically during the next two years. We believe that it will remain focused on its current core banking businesses without entering any riskier segments or products. We also believe that the bank's underwriting standards are adequate and don't expect this will change. Nonetheless, recent credit quality problems related to loans to small construction developers in specific regions of the country are a minor but latent concern. If nonperforming or restructured loans soar in this segment during the next 12 months, our view of the bank's "adequate" risk position could change. Recent growth in its credit card portfolio could also cause certain asset quality pressures if economic conditions worsen amid recent global economic uncertainties. We will monitor the performance of these portfolios to assess any credit quality problems that could lead to higher-than-expected credit losses during the next 12-24 months. Funding is "average" compared with the Mexican industry's, and liquidity is "adequate" thanks to a stable and growing core customer deposit base and an adequate funding mix. The bank's large and stable deposit base--with slightly more than 60% of total deposits being retail--leverages its extensive retail branch network, something we don't expect will change in the short term. This continues to provide the bank with "adequate" liquidity to meet its funding needs. BBVA Bancomer's funding base is also a good mix of core customer deposits, interbank lines, senior and subordinated debt, and repurchase agreements. We also consider that BBVA Bancomer continues to enjoy superior financial flexibility compared with peers, and its recent access to international and local debt markets during times of economic uncertainty supports this view. Core customer deposits accounted for 68% of its total funding base as of March 2012. The net loans-to-deposit ratio is only adequate, though, at 93.4%, and higher than other large regional and domestic peers'. Our overall view of "adequate" liquidity stems from our opinion that the bank has no significant short-term liquidity needs, either in the domestic or the cross-border market; its funding structure has proved stable even in times of economic and market distress, and refinancing requirements for the next 12 months are very manageable. The bank has strived to accomplish a manageable maturity profile for its cross-border and domestic issuances, in which it has achieved longer tenures than other peers, which range from seven to 10 years. Our assessment also takes into account our own estimate that cash on hand (deducting restricted liquidity due to the central bank's monetary restrictions--though this could also be used as collateral for additional liquidity) plus liquid securities (among which we view government ones as highly liquid) accounted for about 35%-40% of its total deposit base. Although we think that the bank could survive a moderate run of 15% of deposits within 90 days with its existing liquidity, it might find it difficult to survive in stressful conditions for 12 months without having to access other liquidity sources, such as the central bank's discount window, or without access to market funding. Currently, we continue to consider BBVA Bancomer a core entity to its Spain-based parent Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA, BBB+/Negative/A-2). Among other things, BBVA Bancomer operates in the same business lines as its parent, is linked closely to BBVA's reputation, and keeps its performance in line with the group's expectation. BBVA Bancomer's share in the group's total earnings has been fairly stable--25% to 30% of the group's total net attributable income during the past two years. However, the issuer credit ratings on the Mexican subsidiary reflect its stand-alone creditworthiness--including the benefits of risk management, systems, and procedures from its parent--and are limited by the ratings on Mexico, mainly due to our belief that its parent will not provide support in the event of sovereign distress, and we also consider BBVA Bancomer's exposure to the Mexican government, in the form of securities and loans. Consequently, the ratings on BBVA Bancomer receive no uplift from its core status to BBVA. Outlook Our stable outlook on BBVA Bancomer reflects our base-case expectation that the bank will maintain its predominant market position, with adequate credit quality, RAC ratios, and earnings. Our base-case scenario forecast credit losses below 3.0%, average loan portfolio growth of 12% for the next two years, and maintenance of quality of earnings as measured by core earnings to average adjusted assets hovering around 2% in the same time frame. The stable outlook also reflects our view that further downgrades of its parent would not automatically affect our credit rating on BBVA Bancomer unless its SACP is affected. This is because we would incorporate government support into the rating due to our view of its high systemic importance to the Mexican banking system and our opinion of the Mexican government being "supportive" towards its financial system. However, in that scenario we would reassess BBVA Bancomer's SACP to evaluate any negative impact on it as a result of its parent's weaker creditworthiness. A negative rating action would occur if BBVA Bancomer's SACP deteriorates by three notches or more, other things been equal. This could happen if a combination of the following factors were to occur: -- A less-than-adequate capitalization as measured by RAC, which in turn could be caused among other reasons by higher dividend requirements from parent; -- There are related party transactions that affect BBVA Bancomer's adequate risk position; and -- If the Mexican subsidiary business or funding positions weaken as result of perceived risks by the market, on the deterioration of the parent's creditworthiness. Given that the ratings are limited by the foreign currency ratings on Mexico, a negative rating action on the sovereign will also prompt a similar action on BBVA Bancomer. Likewise, a positive rating action on the sovereign will lead to an upgrade if the SACP remains at its current level. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-3 SACP bbb+ Anchor bbb Business Position Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Government Support 0 Additional Factors -1 Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Spain-Based BBVA 'BBB+/A-2' Ratings Affirmed Following Spanish Banking Sector Review; Outlook Negative, May 25, 2012 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed BBVA Bancomer S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 Caval - Mexican Rating Scale mxAAA/Stable/mxA-1+ Certificate Of Deposit BBB/A-2 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)