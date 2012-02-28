Feb 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
issue-level and recovery ratings to R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co.'s
proposed $300 million unsecured notes due 2019. We assigned the debt an
issue-level rating of 'BB+' (the same as the 'BB+' corporate credit rating on
R.R. Donnelley), and a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of
meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
Proceeds of the new notes will be used to partly fund tender offers for up to
$350 million principal amount of the company's 4.95% notes due 2014 and its
5.5% notes due 2015 notes, and to pay any premiums associated with the tender
offers. If there are any remaining proceeds, the company will use the proceeds
to repay borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility. (For the
complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on R.R.
Donnelley & Sons Co. to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.)
Our corporate credit rating on R.R. Donnelley is 'BB+.' The rating outlook is
negative, reflecting weak economic conditions, negative trends in print media,
the risk of intensifying pricing pressure, and elevated leverage, in our view.
R.R. Donnelley issued three downward revisions of earnings guidance related to
its 2011 results in the past six months. In its fourth-quarter earnings call,
management said it expects to achieve and maintain gross leverage in the range
of 2.5x to 3x, according to its calculations, which excludes restructuring
charges and the pension and lease-adjustments that we apply. Converting
management's target leverage range to our lease- and pension-adjusted leverage
computation (including restructuring charges), we believe adjusted leverage
could be in the 3.0x to 3.5x range, once restructuring charges normalize and
pension obligations decline, and assuming ongoing debt repayment.
Restructuring charges have been relatively high because of the acquisition of
Bowne and the pressure of industry-wide excess capacity. R.R. Donnelley froze
its pension plan; despite this, adjusted leverage could still remain above the
mid-3x area because low discount rates and low asset returns could keep its
underfunded pension status elevated. Further secular pressure on print media
could cause leverage to remain elevated or even increase.
We could lower our rating if we conclude secular risks facing R.R. Donnelley
have increased and could cause organic revenue to decline consistently or
cause the company's EBITDA margin to shrink to less than 10%. We would likely
view further downward revisions of guidance as problematic. Even without these
elements of an operating performance scenario, if it becomes apparent that the
company's leverage will remain in the high-3x area or greater, we could also
consider lowering the rating. We could revise the outlook back to stable if
leverage begins falling toward the mid-3x area and we become convinced that
operating performance has stabilized.
RATIINGS LIST
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co.
Corporate credit rating BB+/Negative/--
Rating Assigned
Proposed $300 mil. unsec. notes due 2019 BB+
Recovery rating 3