Overview

-- We anticipate sustained EBITDA growth and further gradual reduction in debt leverage over the next 12-18 months for U.K. cable operator Virgin Media Inc. (VMI).

-- We are revising our assessment of VMI's financial risk profile to "significant" from "aggressive" under our criteria.

-- We are revising our rating outlook on VMI to positive from stable, and affirming our 'BB' long-term corporate credit rating. We are also assigning the company's proposed unsecured bond our 'BB-' issue rating.

-- The positive outlook reflects the possibility of a one-notch upgrade in the next 12-18 months if free operating cash flow continues to grow and adjusted leverage declines to below 3.5x. Rating Action On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on U.K. cable operator Virgin Media Inc. (VMI) to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB' long-term corporate credit rating on the company, along with all existing issue ratings on the company's debt. In addition, we assigned Virgin Media Finance PLC's (VMF) proposed US$400 million unsecured notes our 'BB-' issue rating (one notch lower than the 'BB' corporate credit rating on VMI), with a recovery rating of '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The rating action follows VMI's reporting of solid operating performance in 2011 and our expectation that moderate revenues and EBITDA growth over the next 18 months will support the company's good free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation. This, combined with sound visibility on the direction and thresholds of management's financial policy, will likely result in an adjusted gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio at, or slightly below, 3.5x by mid-to-late 2013, compared to 3.8x at December 2011. This is a level we would view as adequate to consider a one-notch rating upgrade. VMI's operating performance is likely to continue strengthening, in our view. Revenues grew by 3.0% in 2011, driven by average revenue per user (ARPU) increases in the company's core residential cable division and accelerating growth in the business division. For 2012, we project in our baseline scenario that increased take-up of bundled ("triple or quadruple play") products and premium services, supported by growing customer demand for VMI's very-high-speed broadband service and new generation TV platform, TiVo, should translate into about 3% to 4% growth in revenues. This should support an EBITDA margin of about 40%. We expect FOCF generation to remain solid in 2012, but slightly below the GBP492 million generated in 2011, owing to a one-off step-up in network investments this year to support the doubling of broadband speeds offered to its subscribers. We believe that management will fine tune shareholder returns so as to remain within its financial policy parameters. Management has recently reaffirmed its target to reach a leverage ratio of net debt to operating cash flow (OCF; akin to EBITDA) of approximately 3.0x by mid 2013 at the latest, from 3.4x at year-end 2011. We think this ratio target will likely consistently translate into a Standard & Poor's adjusted ratio at or below 3.5x. Our adjusted debt ratio of 3.8x at year-end 2011 is based on gross debt and includes our standard adjustments, notably for operating leases. The 'BB' rating on VMI is constrained by our view of the U.K.'s highly competitive landscape and VMI's partial network coverage, which weighs on VMI's prospects for revenue growth. The rating also reflects VMI's aggressive, though gradually declining, debt leverage and the company's reliance on a competitor for some key TV content. However, the rating benefits from VMI's well-established business position as the second-largest pay-TV operator in the U.K. and a leading provider of bundled services (TV, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile telephony). The company's cable network passes through approximately one-half of all U.K. homes, and its strong network capabilities and scalable infrastructure enable it to provide very fast, innovative offerings, as well as advanced broadband Internet and content. Liquidity VMI's liquidity is "adequate" under our criteria. On Dec. 31, 2011, the company had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of GBP300.4 million and GBP444 million available under its GBP450 million revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2015. The senior bank debt amendments and large senior secured bond issuance achieved in first-quarter 2011 further improved VMI's financial flexibility, leading to a predominantly medium- to long-term debt maturity profile. On Dec. 31, 2011, the company had no large debt maturity until 2015. We expect the VMI's sources of liquidity, including cash and credit line availability, to exceed its uses, including projected shareholder returns, by about 1.5x in the next 12 months. Despite ongoing substantial shareholder returns in the form of share repurchases, we anticipate that VMI's discretionary cash flow generation after share repurchases will be close to zero or slightly negative in 2012, thus not affecting net liquidity sources. In addition to certain debt incurrence covenants in its bond documentation, VMI is subject to certain financial maintenance covenants in its senior bank facilities. These include thresholds for the leverage ratio (consolidated net debt to consolidated OCF) and interest coverage ratio (consolidated OCF to consolidated total net cash interest payable). The headroom under these covenants is projected to remain adequate in the coming year, in excess of 20% under our baseline scenario. Recovery analysis We have assigned an issue rating of 'BB-' to the proposed $400 million senior notes to be issued by Virgin Media Finance PLC (VMF). We have also assigned a recovery rating of '5' to these notes, indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. The notes are unsecured but benefit from senior subordinated guarantees from Virgin Media Investment Holdings and Virgin Media Investment Limited. In addition, guarantees are provided from Virgin Media Inc. and intermediate holding companies. The documentation for the proposed notes contains fairly typical documentary protection for unsecured issues, and is similar to VMF's existing senior unsecured notes (also rated 'BB-' with a recovery rating of '5'). This includes restrictions on additional indebtedness, liens, sale of assets, and dividends. In addition, change of control provisions are in place. The issue rating on Virgin Media Investment Holdings Ltd senior secured bank facilities and notes remains 'BBB-' (two notches higher than the 'BB' corporate credit rating). The recovery rating on this debt remains at '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Our recovery rating on the senior secured notes and loans is underpinned by our view of a relatively comprehensive security package provided to secured lenders. However, in the event of an upward revision to the corporate credit rating, upside to the 'BBB-' issue rating on this debt is constrained by Standard & Poor's criteria for notching investment-grade companies' debt issues. The issue rating on VMI's unsecured convertible bond is 'B+' (two notches below the 'BB' corporate credit rating). The recovery rating on this debt remains at '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default. The convertible bond issued at the parent company level does not benefit from any operating company guarantees, and is therefore subordinate to the claims of the senior secured facilities and VMF's unsecured notes. Our simulated default scenario now contemplates a default occurring as a result of an inability to refinance debt maturing in 2016. We have moved our simulated year of default from 2015 based on our view of the improved financial profile of the company. For the purpose of our recovery analysis, we have assumed that Virgin Media would have refinanced its senior secured bank facility and revolver prior to its maturity in 2015 at the existing level. We estimate EBITDA to have fallen to about GBP860 million at this time. We have revised our valuation multiple upward, to 5.75x, to reflect our aforementioned view of a modest improvement in the company's business risk. This has resulted in a revised stressed enterprise value at default of about GBP4.94 billion. From this, we deduct enforcement costs and prior-ranking claims totaling about GBP685 million, leaving a net value of GBP4.26 billion for senior secured creditors. Assuming around GBP3.8 billion outstanding under the senior secured bank loans and notes (including six months pre-petition interest and a fully drawn revolver), this means there is sufficient value for very high (90% to 100%) recovery for senior secured lenders. This leaves GBP0.47 billion of value for senior unsecured noteholders. Assuming around GBP1.8 billion of outstanding senior notes at default, we envisage sufficient value for 10% to 30% recovery for these instruments. We note, however, that the recovery prospects for the unsecured lenders are relatively volatile to changes in our assumption of the stressed enterprise value at default, as well as the proportion of prior ranking secured debt. This, in our view, limits the upside potential to the recovery rating on these instruments. Thereafter, there is negligible value left for the convertible bond, hence the recovery rating of '6' (0% to 10% recovery expectation) on this instrument. Outlook The positive outlook signals that we could raise the rating by one notch in the next 12 to 18 months if VMI is able to deliver sustained revenues and EBITDA growth from its cable residential and business divisions, resulting in meaningful FOCF growth and a concomitant improvement in credit metrics. A reduction of adjusted debt leverage to 3.5x or below and the maintenance of adjusted free operating cash flow to debt ratio at about 10% could lead to rating upside, in our view. In the context of a bleak macroeconomic environment and high broadband and pay TV competition in the U.K., VMI's ability to steadily increase penetration of bundled products and advanced services and attract and retain subscribers generating the highest ARPU in the market are likely to be key considerations for the rating over the next 12 to 18 months, along with management's update on its shareholder return policy beyond 2013. We anticipate that management would adjust shareholder returns to reflect business prospects and cash generation. We could revise the outlook to stable if the company adopts a more aggressive financial policy than we currently expect--which could arise from increasing returns to shareholders before credit metrics improve--or if any deterioration in operating performance or FOCF generation leads to adjusted debt leverage consistently in the 3.5x to 4.0x range. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From Virgin Media Inc. Virgin Media Finance PLC Telewest Communications Networks Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Positive/-- BB/Stable/-- Virgin Media Holdings Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Positive/-- BB/Stable/-- New Rating Virgin Media Finance PLC Senior Unsecured US$400 mil 5.75% nts due 02/15/2022 BB-

Recovery Rating 5 Ratings Affirmed Virgin Media Inc. Senior Unsecured Local Currency B+ Recovery Rating 6 6 Virgin Media Finance PLC Senior Unsecured US$425 mil 8.75% callable bnds due BB- 04/15/2014 (7)

Recovery Rating 5 US$600 mil 8.375% nts due BB- 10/15/2019 (5)

Recovery Rating 5 US$750 mil 9.5% callable bnds ser BB- T-1 due 08/15/2016 (7)

Recovery Rating 5 US$600 mil 9.5% callable bnds ser BB- T-3 due 08/15/2016 (6)

Recovery Rating 5 GBP350 mil 8.875% nts due 10/15/2019 BB-

Recovery Rating (6) 5 GBP375 mil 9.75% bnds due 04/15/2014(7) BB-

Recovery Rating 5 EUR180 mil 9.5% callable bnds ser T- BB- 2 due 08/15/2016 (4)

Recovery Rating 5 EUR225 mil 8.75% bnds due BB- 04/15/2014 (7)

Recovery Rating 5 Virgin Media Investment Holdings Ltd. Senior Secured GBP675 mil fltg rate secured term loan BBB- B bank ln due 12/31/2015 (3)

Recovery Rating 1 GBP1 bil fltg rate secured term loan A BBB-

bank ln due 06/30/2015 (3)

Recovery Rating 1 GBP250 mil fltg rate secd revolving BBB- credit fac bank ln due 06/30/2015 (3)

Recovery Rating 1 Virgin Media Secured Finance PLC Senior Secured US$1 bil 6.5% bnds due 01/15/2018 (1) BBB-

Recovery Rating 1 GBP875 mil 7.% bnds due 01/15/2018 (1) BBB-

Recovery Rating 1 GBP650 mil, US$500 mil nts due (2) BBB- 01/15/2021

Recovery Rating 1 (1) GUARANTORS: Virgin Media Communications Ltd., Virgin Media Inc., Virgin Media Investment Holdings Ltd. (2) GUARANTORS: Virgin Media Finance PLC ,Virgin Media Inc., Virgin Media Investment Holdings Ltd. (3) GUARANTOR : Virgin Media Inc (4) GUARANTORS : Virgin Media Inc, Virgin Media Investment Holdings Ltd. (5) GUARANTORS : Virgin Media Inc, Virgin Media (UK) Group, Inc. , Virgin Media Communications Ltd. , Virgin Media Holdings Inc. , Virgin Media Group LLC (6) GUARANTORS : Virgin Media Inc, Virgin Media (UK) Group , Virgin Media Group LLC, Virgin Media Investment Holdings Ltd. , Virgin Media Communications Ltd. (7) GUARANTORS: Virgin Media Holdings Inc., Virgin Media Investment Holdings Ltd.