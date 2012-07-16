July 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Royal London Cash Plus Fund's Credit Rating at 'AAA' and Fund Volatility Rating at 'V1'. The fund is advised by Royal London Asset Management (RLAM), and is a sub-fund of the UK domiciled OEIC, Royal London Bond Funds ICVC. KEY RATING DRIVERS: The affirmation of the fund's Credit Ratings reflects the distribution of ratings, the credit quality, and the relatively short-term maturity of the portfolio. The rating also recognises the investment advisor's capabilities and resources. The affirmation of the volatility rating reflects the low sensitivity to market risk factors such as interest rate and spread risks. ASSET CREDIT QUALITY: The fund is concentrated in securities rated in the 'A' category, which makes up 43% of the fund's portfolio, as of 11 July 2012. The fund also maintains 34% of portfolio holdings in the 'AAA' category. The modified duration of the fund is 0.40 years, indicating the average short-term nature of the portfolio. The credit quality of the fund's portfolio of assets, combined with the short maturity of assets, is consistent with a 'AAA' bond fund Credit Rating. The proportion of deposits subject to a Negative Outlook or Rating Watch Negative is low. The fund is currently invested in 19 obligors, as of 11 July 2012. PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISKS: The fund has a moderately low exposure to market risk factors such as interest rate and spread risks. As of the 11 July 2012, the fund's weighted average maturity was 177 days and the weighted average life was 481 days. Interest rate risk is managed with a duration limited to three years. THE ADVISOR: RLAM was established in 1988 and is part of the Royal London Group, a mutual society. Royal London is the UK's largest mutual life and pensions company. As of end June 2012, RLAM managed a total of around GBP44bn in assets, of which around 45% is within fixed income and 15% within cash products. FUND PROFILE: The fund invests in a mixture of cash, certificates of deposits and floating rate and fixed bonds (including sovereign bonds and covered bonds). Investments are placed with institutions with a minimum 'A-' rating, within countries with a 'AAA' rating. Supranational investments are permitted, and all sovereign investments will be made with 'AAA' rated countries. As of 11 July 2012, the fund's total assets stood at GBP85m. Fitch notes that there is investor concentration within the fund, as the fund has only been in existence for a year. RLAM maintain close dialogue with fund investors to mitigate potential redemption risk. RATING SENSITIVITY: The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the fund. In particular, Fitch notes that the fund's current credit rating is particularly sensitive to potential credit deterioration in the portfolio of assets. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be lowered by Fitch.Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain and RLAM. Applicable criteria 'Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and