July 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Braskem Finance Ltd. and Braskem S.A. (BBB-/Stable/--) are not affected by the company's $250 million add-on to its $500 million bonds due 2041. We do not expect Braskem to increase its gross debt as a result of the additional issuance; instead, we expect it to use the proceeds to improve its capital structure by paying down short-term debt as it comes due, extending its debt amortization schedule, and reducing interest expenses with lower interest debt. The 'BBB-' issue rating on Braskem Finance's bonds continues to reflect our rating on its parent company, Braskem S.A. because it unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees the bonds.