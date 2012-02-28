Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Virgin Media Finance Plc's
proposed new senior note issue of USD400m an expected rating of 'BB+ (exp)'.
Virgin Media Finance Plc is a subsidiary of UK cable operator Virgin Media Inc.
(Virgin Media). Virgin Media has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook and a Short-term IDR of 'B'.
The final rating will be contingent upon receipt of final documents conforming
to information already received by Fitch.
Virgin Media plans to use the proceeds from the new senior notes, which mature
in February 2022, together with cash on hand, to repurchase up to USD500m of the
USD-denominated tranche of Virgin Media's existing 9.5% senior unsecured notes
due 2016. Virgin Media currently has around USD1.6bn-equivalent of 2016 notes
outstanding denominated in USD and EUR. This refinancing transaction should
lower ongoing interest costs for the company, while improving the overall debt
maturity profile.
The proposed new senior notes are unsecured and will rank equally with the
existing senior unsecured notes, currently rated 'BB+' and inline with the
Long-term IDR. The company's senior secured bank facility and senior secured
bonds are rated one notch above the IDR at 'BBB-'. This transaction will not
have any impact on the notching of Virgin Media's instrument ratings as the mix
of secured and unsecured debt in the capital structure is not expected to
change.
Virgin Media's key strength is its "second-incumbent" qualities in the UK and
its strong market share within its geographic footprint. Fitch believes that
Virgin Media's hybrid fibre co-axial network should retain its superior speed
advantage over the incumbent's network for a number of years yet, a significant
contributing factor to the company's rating. In addition, the company is
delivering strong operating leverage, growing free cash flow despite slowing
customer and revenue growth.
Virgin Media's existing instrument ratings are as follows:
Virgin Media Investment Holdings senior secured bank facilities of 'BBB-'
Virgin Media Secured Finance Plc 2018 and 2021 senior secured bonds of 'BBB-'
Virgin Media Finance Plc 2016 and 2019 senior notes of 'BB+'
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Ratings Criteria', dated 12 August 2011 is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Fitch has conducted a Rating Assessment Service for Virgin Media.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology