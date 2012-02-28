Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Virgin Media Finance Plc's proposed new senior note issue of USD400m an expected rating of 'BB+ (exp)'. Virgin Media Finance Plc is a subsidiary of UK cable operator Virgin Media Inc. (Virgin Media). Virgin Media has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook and a Short-term IDR of 'B'. The final rating will be contingent upon receipt of final documents conforming to information already received by Fitch. Virgin Media plans to use the proceeds from the new senior notes, which mature in February 2022, together with cash on hand, to repurchase up to USD500m of the USD-denominated tranche of Virgin Media's existing 9.5% senior unsecured notes due 2016. Virgin Media currently has around USD1.6bn-equivalent of 2016 notes outstanding denominated in USD and EUR. This refinancing transaction should lower ongoing interest costs for the company, while improving the overall debt maturity profile. The proposed new senior notes are unsecured and will rank equally with the existing senior unsecured notes, currently rated 'BB+' and inline with the Long-term IDR. The company's senior secured bank facility and senior secured bonds are rated one notch above the IDR at 'BBB-'. This transaction will not have any impact on the notching of Virgin Media's instrument ratings as the mix of secured and unsecured debt in the capital structure is not expected to change. Virgin Media's key strength is its "second-incumbent" qualities in the UK and its strong market share within its geographic footprint. Fitch believes that Virgin Media's hybrid fibre co-axial network should retain its superior speed advantage over the incumbent's network for a number of years yet, a significant contributing factor to the company's rating. In addition, the company is delivering strong operating leverage, growing free cash flow despite slowing customer and revenue growth. Virgin Media's existing instrument ratings are as follows: Virgin Media Investment Holdings senior secured bank facilities of 'BBB-' Virgin Media Secured Finance Plc 2018 and 2021 senior secured bonds of 'BBB-' Virgin Media Finance Plc 2016 and 2019 senior notes of 'BB+' Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Ratings Criteria', dated 12 August 2011 is available at www.fitchratings.com. Fitch has conducted a Rating Assessment Service for Virgin Media. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology