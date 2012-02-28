Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings has today updated its rating criteria for
assessing credit risk in Brazilian residential mortgage loan pools that are used
as collateral for structured finance transactions.
The changes focus on revised assumptions relating to the estimation of default
and recovery rates for Brazilian mortgage portfolios with a more forward-looking
approach. The revised assumptions include increased market value decline (MVD)
assumptions, and increased expected foreclosure frequencies including
adjustments for specific product and borrower characteristics.
Many of the Brazilian RMBS transactions to date have been characterized by a
small number of loans and considerable exposure to a few borrowers. Fitch
conducts additional analyses to assess credit-enhancement levels of portfolios
with low granularity, to account for the greater volatility and idiosyncratic
risks resulting from loan concentration risk. While RMBS transactions of
homebuilder loan pools are rated in accordance with these criteria, Fitch will
review their specific performance information on a case-by-case basis to
incorporate any additional adjustments, given variations in underwriting
standards and perceived conflicts of interest.
Fitch has increased MVD assumptions across all rating scenarios. The MVD
encompasses house price decline and quick sale adjustment assumptions. Property
price history available for the metropolitan areas of Sao Paulo and Rio de
Janeiro indicates that, until 2007, residential property prices in Brazil
increased roughly in line with inflation. Yet, over the past three to four
years, prices more than doubled in the context of easier credit, growing
incomes, and demographic pressures. Supply of new properties did not accompany
growing demand, and supply-demand imbalances are not expected to subside soon.
However, prices often have reached levels that are starting to be difficult to
justify from an affordability perspective and even more so in Rio de Janeiro and
Brasilia than in Sao Paulo. Therefore, in a stressed economic scenario, Fitch
expects house prices to go down considerably. At the same time, foreclosed
properties often sell at significant discounts to property valuations due to
limited liquidity in the market, which Fitch reflects in its quick sale
adjustments (QSAs).
The criteria report should be viewed together with the master criteria report
titled 'Rating Criteria for RMBS in Latin America', dated Feb. 16, 2012, for a
comprehensive understanding of Fitch's approach to rating Brazilian RMBS
transactions. The master criteria along with the Brazilian addendum replaces the
'Brazilian RMBS Rating Criteria' published on Nov. 8, 2007.
The published criteria assumptions will be used for rating both new and existing
RMBS transactions. To date, all Brazilian RMBS transactions are rated on the
National Long-Term Rating Scale, identified by the (bra) ratings suffix. The
RMBS transaction surveillance process involves a number of quantitative and
qualitative factors and loan-by-loan and pool-level analyses. Fitch does not
expect any rating changes to the currently rated portfolio resulting from the
updated RMBS criteria.
