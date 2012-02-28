Overview -- New York-based ad agency holding company Interpublic Group plans to issue new senior unsecured notes due 2022. The company has improved profitability and credit metrics in 2011. -- We are assigning the proposed notes our 'BB+' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating. -- At the same time, we are revising our 'BB+' rating outlook on the company to positive from stable. -- The positive outlook reflects the potential for a one-notch upgrade during the next 12 months if we become confident that the company can continue its progress toward improving profitability and credit metrics. Rating Action On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Interpublic Group of Cos. Inc. (IPG) to positive from stable. Ratings on the company, including the 'BB+' corporate credit rating, were affirmed. At the same time, we assigned the company's proposed senior unsecured notes our 'BB+' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The revised outlook reflects the company's continued progress towards a peer-level EBITDA margin, which stood at 11.9% for 2011--up meaningfully from 10.7% in 2010. In addition, fully adjusted leverage declined to 3.5x as of Dec. 31, 2011, down from 4.0x in 2010 due to EBITDA growth. Parameters for an upgrade continue to include an EBITDA margin of more than 12%, fully adjusted leverage in the low-3x area, consistent organic revenue growth, and a resumption of net new business wins. Despite uncertainty in the global economy, we believe the company potentially could achieve these metrics in 2012. However, visibility remains low, and continued progress will depend on execution with new business wins and increasing business from existing clients to compensate for certain client losses in 2011. Global economic health also will be an important variable. IPG's business risk profile is "satisfactory" (as per our criteria), in view of the company's broad business mix of traditional advertising and marketing services, its progress in margin expansion, and the increased client relationship opportunities provided by the holding company structure. Tempering these factors is the company's lower EBITDA margin compared to industry peers, ongoing industry client compensation, and competitive pressures, as well as low advertising spending visibility. IPG is the fourth-largest ad agency holding company by revenue, with a broad business mix across advertising and marketing services disciplines and geographies. The advertising industry is cyclical, and players are subject to clients switching to competitors or scaling back spending on short notice. Other industry risks include losing talent to competitors and the increased involvement of cost-conscious procurement departments in clients' agency selection decisions and fee negotiations since the 2008-2009 recession. Growth opportunities for the industry include expansion in emerging markets--which still have relatively low advertising and marketing spending compared to developed markets, and which (depending on the market) largely consist of working with multinational, as opposed to local, clients. Under our base case scenario, we expect organic revenue to slow in 2012 to around 3%. The company has indicated that due to client losses in 2011, organic revenue will be negatively impacted by 2% to 3% in 2012. However, even under this scenario, assuming continued progress with cost containment, we believe EBITDA could grow at a high-single-digit percentage rate. In the fourth quarter of 2011, IPG's revenue and EBITDA increased 3.4% and 14.5%, respectively, reflecting organic revenue growth in all regions except continental Europe. The company's operating margin expanded 210 basis points and 140 basis points for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively. For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, the EBITDA margin was 11.9%, up from 10.3% in 2010, benefiting from a reduction in salaries and related expenses and occupancy costs as a percentage of revenue. On an absolute basis, salaries and related expenses increased 6.9%, which we believe was partly driven by increased incentive awards compared to 2010. In 2012, under our base case scenario, we believe the EBITDA margin could expand to the mid-12% area, barring any unexpected increases in severance and restructuring. IPG's balance-sheet debt to EBITDA was 2.0x as of Dec. 31, 2011, down from 2.3x in 2010. Lease- and pension-adjusted debt (including preferred stock, acquisition-related puts and calls, and the present value of acquisition-related earn-outs) to EBITDA was significantly higher, at 3.5x. Based on our estimate of 4% to 5% total revenue growth for this year and EBITDA margin expansion in the area of 50 basis points, we believe fully adjusted leverage could decline to around 3.1x by year-end 2012. IPG incurred a discretionary cash flow deficit of $12.5 million for 2011, down significantly from $680 million in 2010, mainly due to working capital swings and a roughly 46% increase in capital expenditures. Ad agencies' working capital is highly seasonal; they typically generate significant cash in the fourth quarter and use significant cash in the first half of the year, because of incentive compensation payments and low post-holiday advertising by some sectors. The company had an abnormally high working capital inflow of $639 million in the fourth quarter of 2010, which, along with increased incentive awards, caused a larger-than-normal cash outflow in the first quarter of 2011. As a result, fourth-quarter 2011 cash inflows were not sufficient to offset the cumulative negative discretionary cash flow through the first nine months of the year. In 2012, we would expect these dynamics to reverse, and a resumption of working capital patterns more similar to historical years. Liquidity IPG has "strong" liquidity, in our view, that will enable it to meet its needs over the next 12 to 24 months. The following expectations and assumptions support our liquidity assessment, as per our criteria: -- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including cash, funds from operations, and credit facility availability) over the next 12 to 24 months to exceed uses by more than 1.5x. -- Net sources would be positive even with an EBITDA decline of 30% or more. -- Compliance with the credit facility's financial covenants could survive an EBITDA decline of more than 30%. -- Because of the company's high conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow and its strong cash balances, we believe it could absorb high-impact, low-probability shocks without the need to refinance. -- The company has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment, and has a good standing in the credit markets. -- The company's financial risk management is generally prudent, as we believe it has taken active steps to improve liquidity and financial flexibility over the past 12 to 24 months. Sources of liquidity include cash and marketable securities totaling about $2.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011; cash flow from operations of $274 million, which we expect could increase to the $600 million to $700 million range in 2012 due to swings in working capital; and, based on our assumptions of covenant constraints, roughly $675 million of availability under the $1 billion revolving credit facility due 2016. IPG historically has not drawn on its committed revolving credit facility and only uses the facility for letters of credit (LOCs), primarily to support the obligations of subsidiaries. The facility has a $200 million limit on LOCs. In addition, the company has $458.3 million of uncommitted credit facilities with various banks, used for working capital needs outside the U.S. (There was $156.1 million outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011.) We expect uses of liquidity over the next 12 months to include moderate capital expenditures of about $150 million and preferred and common stock dividends of about $122 million. In addition, the company has authorized a new $300 million share repurchase program, and has $50 million outstanding under its existing authorization. As a result, we would expect share repurchases of at least $350 million in 2012. The company plans to use proceeds from the proposed issuance, along with cash on hand, to redeem its $400 million of 4.25% convertible senior notes due 2023. If conversions of the convertible notes result in an aggregate redemption price that is less than the net proceeds, IPG will apply the balance of net proceeds towards share repurchases and general corporate purposes.. The company's 4.75% convertible notes due 2023 ($200 million outstanding) also become putable/callable in March 2013, and could be redeemed with discretionary cash flow if the company chooses. The credit agreement contains a maximum debt to EBITDA ratio covenant of 2.75x. The credit agreement also contains a minimum interest coverage covenant of 5.0x, where it will remain for the life of the facility. We believe that the company will have sufficient headroom against all covenants over the intermediate term. Recovery analysis See Standard & Poor's recovery report on Interpublic Group of Cos. Inc., to be published as soon as possible following the release of this report. Outlook The positive rating outlook reflects the potential for a one-notch upgrade during the next 12 months if we become confident that the company can continue its progress toward improving profitability and credit metrics, which will depend on the economic outlook and business unit operational execution. We could raise the rating over the near-to-intermediate term if indications of client spending in 2012 appear healthy, weakness in Euro-currency markets doesn't impact growth in the U.S. and U.K., and if the company remains on target to deliver its guidance of 3% organic revenue growth through new business wins and increased spending by existing clients. Alternatively (although we currently regard this as unlikely), we could revise the outlook to stable in the event that organic revenue growth trends below our expectations, leading to flat or contracting profitability and minimal traction in leverage reduction. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Interpublic Group of Cos. Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Positive/-- BB+/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured BB+ Recovery Rating 3 Preferred Stock B+ New Rating Interpublic Group of Cos. Inc. Sr Unsecd Nts Due 2022 BB+ Recovery Rating 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.