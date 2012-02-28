Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Interpublic
Group of Companies' (IPG) proposed senior unsecured notes issuance due
2022. The proceeds are expected to be used to fund the redemption of its $400
million 4.25% convertible notes due 2023 and the purchases of IPG common stock,
if conversions of the notes result in an aggregate redemption price less than
the net proceeds of the issuance. The company will redeem the convertible notes
at par. A full list of ratings is shown below.
IPG will issue the senior notes under a new indenture (and supplemental
indentures thereto). The notes will rank pari passu with the credit agreement,
the other senior unsecured notes and the $200 million 4.75% convertible notes
due 2023 (which may be put or redeemed by the company in March 2013).
Proposed terms are similar to previously issued senior notes. Terms include:
--A limitation on liens (excluding standard carve-outs), with permitted lien
basket of up to 15% of consolidated net worth (Fitch estimates the basket at
approximately $425 million);
--An obligation of IPG to repurchase the notes at 101% upon a change of control
and rating trigger (as defined);
--Cross acceleration or payment default on debt greater than $50 million.
Fitch recognizes that the proposed transaction (the new notes and the redemption
of the convertible notes) is expected to be modestly deleveraging and will
benefit equity shareholder (by reducing the risk of equity dilution). The call
of the 4.25% convertible notes will eliminate the potential conversion of the
notes into approximately 33 million shares.
IPG reported solid results with 2011 full year revenues up 7.8% (up 6.1% on an
organic basis). Fitch calculated EBITDA was up 18.6%, with EBITDA margins at
12.7% compared to 11.5% in 2010. The growth in EBITDA was driven by revenue
growth and operating leverage within the company, as the company benefited from
the investment in personnel and operational efficiencies made over the past five
years.
Fitch expects IPG to continue to deliver competitive organic revenue growth; IPG
has guided to 3% organic growth, which incorporates 2% to 3% in organic headwind
due to business losses in 2011. Also, IPG is in a good position to continue to
grow its EBITDA margins and reach competitive levels over the next few years;
IPG has guided to an additional 50 basis point expansion in operating margins.
Fitch believes these targets are achievable.
Fitch calculates free cash flow (FCF) at the end of 2011 of $22.1 million, which
is materially lower than 2010's FCF of approximately $700 million. The decline
in FCF is primarily related to working capital swings, providing an unusually
high benefit in the 4th quarter of 2010 (benefiting the 2010 FCF figure) and an
unwinding of the benefit in the first quarter of 2011. In addition, the company
instituted its common dividend in 2011, $111 million paid out in the year,
reducing Fitch's calculated FCF. Fitch expects FCF (after dividends) to
normalize in 2012 and be in the range of $250 million to $450 million.
Fitch views IPG's liquidity as solid, supported by a cash balance of $2.3
billion. Fitch believes liquidity would still be considered sufficient if the
cash balance declined to between $500 million and $1 billion. However, Fitch
expects IPG to maintain sufficient liquidity to handle seasonal working-capital
swings.
In addition to the $2.3 billion cash balance, IPG's liquidity is also supported
by $984 million of availability under its $1 billion bank credit facility due
2016. As of year end 2011 near-term maturities (excluding the redemption of the
4.25% convertible notes) include $200 million in convertible notes that may be
put to or redeemed by IPG in 2013 and $350 million in senior notes due 2014.
In late February, IPG announced an additional $300 million share repurchase
authorization and maintained the current dividend level. The rating incorporates
Fitch's belief that the company will deploy liquidity, including FCF, towards
share repurchases and acquisitions in a disciplined manner.
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that IPG will manage unadjusted gross
leverage at a level below 2.5 times (x). Fitch calculates 2011 year end
unadjusted gross leverage at 2.1x. Total debt at 2011 was $1.9 billion. This
includes $111 million related to IPG's $221.5 million perpetual preferred stock,
which receive 50% equity credit under Fitch's hybrid criteria.
The ratings also reflect IPG's position in the industry as one of the largest
global advertising holding companies, its diverse client base, and the company's
ample liquidity. While advertising is a cyclical industry, Fitch recognizes IPG
and its global advertising agency holding companies (GHC) peers have reduced
exposure to U.S. advertising cycles, by diversifying into international markets
and marketing services businesses. In addition, the risk of revenue cyclicality
is balanced by the scalable cost structures of IPG and the other GHCs.
Fitch currently rates IPG as follows:
IPG
--Issuer Default Rating 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes (including convertibles) 'BBB';
--Bank credit facility 'BBB';
--Cumulative convertible perpetual preferred stock 'BB+'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' Aug. 12, 2011;
--'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit
Analysis' Dec 15, 2011.
