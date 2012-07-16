PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 6
June 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 16 Onelink Corp : * Moodys puts Onelink ratings on review for upgrade, assigns b1 to lcpr first
lien debt * Rpt-moodys puts onelink ratings on review for upgrade, assigns b1 to lcpr
first lien debt
June 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEATTLE, June 5 Seattle's City Council voted on Monday to levy a special tax on sodas and other sugary beverages sold to consumers, becoming the latest of several local government bodies across the country to take such action for the sake of public health.