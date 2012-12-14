-- We expect to assign a 'B' rating to Bank of Ireland's (BOI) proposed new dated nondeferrable subordinated debt issue.

-- At the same time, we have raised the ratings on BOI's existing dated subordinated debt issues to 'B' from 'CC'.

-- In addition, we have raised the ratings on BOI's existing junior subordinated debt and preference shares to 'B-' from 'CC'.

-- The 'BB+/B' counterparty credit ratings on BOI are unaffected by this action. Dec 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it expects to assign a 'B' rating to Bank of Ireland's (BOI; BB+/Negative/B) proposed new dated nondeferrable subordinated debt issue, subject to a review of the final documentation. At the same time, we have raised the ratings on BOI's existing dated subordinated debt issues to 'B' from 'CC'. In addition, we have raised the ratings on BOI's existing junior subordinated debt and preference shares to 'B-' from 'CC'. BOI has stated that it intends to issue EUR250 million dated subordinated debt due 2022, which we understand will be the first issue of an unsecured or unguaranteed debt by an Irish bank since 2010. We would expect to assign "minimal" equity content to this issue, in accordance with our criteria for nondeferrable instruments. When assigning a rating to a dated nondeferrable subordinated debt instrument issued by a bank whose stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is in speculative grade, we typically assign an issue rating two notches below the SACP. We notch dated subordinated debt from the SACP in countries (like Ireland) where we think the authorities can impose losses on these instruments without putting the bank into liquidation. BOI's SACP is 'bb'. In this instance, we would widen the notching to three notches. This is because:

-- We assess BOI's capital and earnings as "weak", as defined in our criteria, which also incorporates our assumption that BOI's projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will be in the 3.5%-4.0% range through end-2014.

-- We consider that the coupon for this issue, at 10%, is high.

-- We note that the Irish authorities remain ill disposed to subordinated bondholders, in light of the government bailout of the Irish banking system.

-- We consider that BOI has a weak track record with respect to subordinated liabilities (it has carried out several liability management exercises in recent years). We have raised the ratings on BOI's existing dated subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, and preference shares (most of which have been subject to past liability management exercises by BOI) because we consider that the proposed new issuance shows intent by BOI to rebuild its standing in the debt markets. We therefore see no reason to differentiate between the new and existing issues (we rate the junior subordinated debt and preference shares one notch lower than the dated subordinated debt to reflect their greater subordination). Moreover, we now don't anticipate nonpayment on these instruments over the next 12 months, which would have been consistent with a 'CC' or 'CCC' category rating. RATINGS LIST Upgraded

To From Bank of Ireland Subordinated B CC Preference Stock B- CC Bank of Ireland U.K. Holdings PLC Junior Subordinated* B- CC *Guaranteed by Bank of Ireland.