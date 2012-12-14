Dec 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the upsizing of San Francisco, Calf.-based application and network performance management solutions provider Riverbed Technology Inc.'s term loan due 2019, to $575 million from $500 million, does not affect the 'BBB-' issue-level rating or '1' recovery rating on the loan. The company intends to use the additional debt proceeds, instead of cash from the balance sheet, to fund the purchase price of Opnet Technologies Inc. As a result of the upsizing, we estimate that the company's adjusted leverage will only increase modestly, to 2.6x from 2.3x for fiscal 2012. Our 'BB' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on the company remain unchanged. The 'BB' rating reflects reflects Riverbed's "fair" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile, incorporating relatively narrow target markets, a modest revenue base, and a limited track record at its current operating scale and profitability. Riverbed's growing addressable markets, leading market share in the wide area network (WAN) optimization market, and solid cash flow generation partly offset these factors. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research report on Riverbed published Nov. 30, 2012.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Riverbed Technology Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- $575M term loan due 2019 BBB- Recovery Rating 1