July 16 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA+' to the following Spotsylvania County, Virginia's (the county) general obligation (GO) bonds: --Approximately $14.4 million GO public improvement bonds, series 2012A (tax-exempt); --$1.2 million GO qualified energy conservation bonds, series 2012B (taxable). The bonds will be sold via competitive sale on or about July 26. Proceeds will be used to finance certain capital projects and to refinance two series of outstanding literary loans. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings: --$214.8 million Spotsylvania County (the county) general obligation (GO) bonds at 'AA+'; --$82.9 million Economic Development Authority of the county (the EDA) public facilities revenue bonds, series 2005, 2011 and 2012 at 'AA'; --$17.5 million Industrial Development Authority of the county (the IDA) public facilities revenue bonds, series 2004 at 'AA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The GO bonds are backed by the county's full faith and credit and unlimited ad valorem taxing ability. The EDA and IDA bonds constitute lease revenue bonds, secured by annual payments to be made by the county, with such payments assigned to the trustee. The county's payments are subject to annual appropriation. The dependent county school board is posting school facilities and a government building to the EDA and IDA bonds, respectively, as collateral. RATING RATIONALE SOLID FINANCIAL RESULTS: Financial performance is strong, as evidenced by the county's consistent maintenance of reserves above prudent policy levels. Results have also shown some improvement in recent years, with the county posting moderate surpluses for fiscals 2010 and 2011. ECONOMY TIED TO REGIONAL CENTERS: The county's local economy relies on the nearby job markets of Washington, D.C. and Richmond, where a large proportion of county residents commute for employment. Defense contracting and healthcare sectors continue to develop in the county, aided by growth initiatives and positive workforce characteristics. Economic indicators are positive. LOW-RISK DEBT PROFILE: Debt levels are moderately low and amortization of outstanding principal is rapid. Future capital needs appear manageable. The county demonstrates a firm commitment to pay-go financing. LEASE REVENUE RATING: The rating on the lease revenue bonds reflects the county's underlying credit quality, its demonstrated experience with appropriation-backed debt obligations, the essentiality of the projects being financed, and the satisfactory legal provisions of these lease financings. CREDIT SUMMARY STRONG RESERVE LEVELS Unrestricted fund balance (the sum of assigned, unassigned and committed under GASB 54) levels have historically remained sound and well above the county's unassigned fund balance policy, which stipulates that the county maintain an unassigned fund balance equal to at least 10% of general fund operating revenues. In practice, the county has maintained its Fiscal Stability Reserve, a designated portion of the unassigned fund balance, equal to 10% of operating revenues. The county has traditionally used fund balance in excess of its 10% policy for capital expenditures. Fiscal 2011 ended with an operating surplus after transfers of $6.2 million (2.9% of spending) for a general fund unrestricted fund balance (the sum of assigned, unassigned and committed fund balances under GASB 54) of $54.7 million, equal to a strong 25.4% of spending. Fitch believes that the county retains flexibility to further reduce expenditures if necessary, given that the reductions implemented to date have been mild. The county also has the flexibility to raise revenues as its $0.86 millage rate per $100 assessed value (AV) remains regionally competitive. Liquidity is sound when Fitch adjusts for property tax revenues that have been deferred. FISCALS 2012 AND 2013 ESTIMATES AND BUDGET The fiscal 2012 budget represents a 4.7% increase over that of fiscal 2011 due to increased capital and operational spending for new judicial and public safety buildings, as well as a 1.5% cost of living increase for county employees. There was no change to tax rates or fees. Management reports that for the first three quarters of fiscal 2012 revenues are outpacing budgeted projections due to over-performance of personal property tax receipts while expenses are performing as expected. Though the county appropriated $680,000 of fund balance for one-time expenses, projections for fiscal year end show a modest $734,000 operating surplus after transfers (0.3% of projected spending). The fiscal 2013 budget is 10.5% larger than fiscal 2012 as a result of a large bullet debt service payment and increased fire/rescue staffing. The real property millage rate will increase to a moderate $0.88 per $100 AV, which is below the revenue neutral rate of $0.90; the personal property millage rate will also increase from $6.26 to $6.37, which is less than the equalized rate of $6.65. A fund balance appropriation of $11.7 million (4.8% of budgeted spending) will finance school and county capital projects ($8.4 million) and other one-time expenses. Fitch believes reserve levels will remain ample despite the proposed draw. PROXIMITY TO WASHINGTON, D.C. AND RICHMOND Strategically located on the I-95 corridor, Spotsylvania County functions as a bedroom community for nearby Richmond, VA and Washington, D.C. Approximately one-half of county residents commute to these labor markets. The number of commuters has fallen slightly in the recent past, due in part to efforts by county management to foster local employment opportunities. Economic indicators for the county are positive. Per capita income levels are 14% higher than those of the nation, and median household income levels are 50% higher. As has been the historical norm, the county's unemployment rate (4.9% as of March 2012) remains below that of the state and nation. Fitch also notes that average annual growth of the county's employment base (2.7%) over the past decade has exceeded that of the state and nation. CONTINUED DIVERSIFICATION OF LOCAL ECONOMY The county has experienced growth in the defense contracting and healthcare sectors through economic development initiatives supported by infrastructure improvements, such as the construction of a link to a soon-to-be-built Virginia Railway Express (VRE) station located in the county. The county's third largest private employer, defense contractor A-T Solutions, moved to the county in 2010 and was ranked number 14 on the Washington Business Journal's list of 50 Fastest Growing Companies in the Washington metropolitan statistical area for 2011. The county's second largest private employer, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, is catalyzing development of the county's healthcare sector. Since its opening in June 2010, 31 new healthcare establishments have developed in the county. Management expects the county's tax base to rebound slowly with growth between 1-3% from an appreciable year-over-year decline of 19.5% in fiscal 2010. Fitch considers this estimate realistic given calendar 2011's 1% total AV growth and 2012's 3% decline. Countywide housing data through April 2012 shows year-over-year improvement, with an increase in median sales price (up 15%) and a decrease in the average number of days on the market (down 14%). MODERATELY LOW DEBT LEVELS The county's debt profile is moderately low, with net overall debt equal to $2,707 per capita and 2.3% of market value (MV). Debt service as a percentage of general fund spending in fiscal 2011 was high at 18.2%, though still compliant with the county's policy as a percentage of governmental fund spending. Amortization is above average with over 65% of outstanding principal retired in 10 years. The county's capital needs appear manageable. The fiscal 2013-2017 capital improvement program (CIP) totals $144 million (a low 1% of MV) and represents a significant decrease from the fiscal 2011-2015 CIP ($259 million) due to the completion of several large projects. Government facility projects represent the bulk of the 2013-2017 CIP, followed by transportation ($32 million) projects. Near-term school needs are relatively minor as school facilities currently have 13% excess capacity. Approximately 61% of the CIP is funded through debt, with a sizeable portion funded from pay-go sources. Fitch views the county's firm commitment to pay-go financing as a credit positive. The county has been steadily working towards fulfillment of its policy to transfer 5% of general fund revenues to the capital projects fund, increasing transfers by a quarter-percent every year until the policy is achieved. Towards this end, the county increased taxes by $0.02 per $100 AV in fiscal 2010. Pay-go transfers are projected to be 2% of general fund revenues ($4.5 million) for fiscal 2012 and 2.25% for fiscal 2013. LOW OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Pension and other post employment benefit (OPEB) contributions do not stress financial operations. County employees participate in the state-administered Virginia Retirement System, and the county makes annual payments as determined by the state that equal its annual required contribution. The county will phase in the newly-required 5% employee contribution rate over a five-year term and plans to offset employee contributions with incremental pay increases beginning in fiscal 2013. OPEB is currently funded on a pay-go basis, although the county plans to begin funding an OPEB trust when economic conditions allow. Combined pension and OPEB contributions for fiscal 2011 totaled $5.8 million or a manageable 2.6% of spending. Fitch Ratings has withdrawn its ratings on the following bonds due to prerefunding activity: --Spotsylvania County Economic Development Authority (VA) (Spotsylvania School Facilities Project) public facility revenues bonds series 2003 (all maturities); --Spotsylvania County Economic Development Authority (VA) (Spotsylvania School Facilities Project) public facility revenues bonds series 2003B (prerefunded maturities only). The updated rating history for the above bonds is now reflected on Fitch's web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, National Association of Realtors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011); --'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria