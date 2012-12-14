Overview
-- The decline in long-term interest rates to levels close to historical
lows and the expectation that interest rates will remain low has led us to
revise down our earnings expectations for the group for 2012-2014.
-- Consequently, we are revising the outlook on the core operating
entities of RSA Group to negative from stable and affirming its long-term
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings at 'A+'.
-- The rating affirmation reflects our current view that RSA's strong
competitive position, strong operating performance, and very strong
investments are likely to alleviate the relative weakness of capital adequacy
over the long term.
-- The negative outlook reflects our concerns that the current low
interest rates, if prolonged, would put pressure on RSA's capital adequacy and
reduce its ability to reinforce it through earnings to ranges that support the
rating over the next 12 to 24 months.
Rating Action
On Dec. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
the core operating entities of U.K.-based non-life insurer RSA Group (see list
below) to negative from stable. The 'A+' long-term counterparty credit and
financial strength ratings on these entities were affirmed.
Rationale
The negative outlook reflects our view that earning expectations for 2012-2014
are trending downward compared with our previous expectations because of the
low interest rates. Under our base-case scenario, capital adequacy becomes
more of a relative weakness to ratings, and it could also dampen our
expectation that fixed-charge coverage ratios will remain in line with the
group's current rating level. The ratings, however, continue to reflect RSA
Group's strong competitive position, which supports strong operating
performance; and strong enterprise risk management (ERM) assessment. The
group's capitalization is the main ratings weakness; it fell to good ('BBB'
range) from strong ('A' range).
We currently view capital adequacy as good, but declining. A decrease in
government bond yields and an increased level of intangible assets are causing
the decline in capital adequacy. Our revised earnings forecasts for the group
mean that RSA's ability to rebuild its capital base into the 'A' range in
2012-2014 will be impaired. We include some benefit in the capital model from
our review of RSA's economic capital model (ECM), which we assess as good. We
expect capital adequacy to remain sensitive to changes in government bond
yields.
Lower level of capital is partially offset by RSA's strong ERM which is based
principally on our assessment of its strong risk management culture, the
predominantly strong risk controls it has for its material risks, and its
strong strategic risk management. Consequently, we consider it unlikely that
the group will experience losses that exceed its risk tolerance.
The group is also well-diversified geographically, by line of business, and by
distribution channel. It has, moreover, a leading or significant market share
in most of its largest and more mature markets and continues to build its
position in key emerging markets.
Partly because of this well-balanced diversity, we consider that despite the
recent economic downturn, RSA has displayed resilience in its strong operating
performance. Over the past five years, RSA has grown by an average of 7%-8%
year-on-year. This growth is far above the average global growth in non-life
premium for the same period; average global growth was just 0.8%. Based on our
base-case scenario, we are revising our expectation of premium growth in
2012-2014 down.
The group has achieved a strong and steady underlying underwriting performance
in each of the past five reported years (2007-2011), even though this period
saw persistent softening markets and poor weather conditions in 2007, 2009,
and 2010 in the U.K. In 2011, RSA reported a combined operating ratio (COR) of
94.9%, despite catastrophe events continuing to occur frequently and bad
weather losses in Denmark, Ireland, and Thailand. (A COR is a company-defined
measure of underwriting profitability. Like combined ratios, lower CORs
indicate better profitability and a ratio of greater than 100% signifies an
underwriting loss.) Based on H1 2012 results, RSA reported strong COR of 95.2%
(H1 2011: 93.2%).
We expect investment performance to remain relatively stable, but lower than
previous performance, reflecting the group's conservative investment strategy.
We expect RSA's management team to remain committed to its historical strategy
of sustainable profitable growth, underpinned by its strong ERM. While premium
growth and claims may be adversely affected by the slowdown in global economic
growth, active cycle management, tight expense control, and prudent
reinsurance protection should limit underwriting volatility for RSA.
Furthermore, the reinsurance program demonstrated its efficacy following the
various large weather losses in the U.K. in 2007, the earthquake loss in
Chile, and the very cold spell that affected Europe in 2010. Based on our
base-case scenario, we expect the group to continue to produce net combined
ratios of around 96%-100% (based on our definition) and return on equity in
excess of 10% in 2012-2014. Despite strong earnings, RSA's fixed-charge
coverage levels for 2012 are likely to be below expectations for its rating
level.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our concern that low interest rates make it hard
for RSA to improve its capital adequacy to a level in line with its rating
level, despite disciplined growth and underlying underwriting performance in
2012-2014 that is expected to be strong and stable, but lower than previously
forecast.
We could lower the ratings if the capital adequacy measured by our capital
model does not materially improve. We could revise the outlook to stable if we
observe that management is taking remedial actions to improve its capital
adequacy to strong levels.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance PLC
Counterparty Credit Rating
Foreign Currency A+/Negative/A-1 A+/Stable/A-1
Local Currency A+/Negative/-- A+/Stable/--
Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance PLC
Western Assurance Co.
Unifund Assurance
Trygg-Hansa Forsakrings AB, Publikt.
The Marine Insurance Co. Ltd.
Royal & Sun Alliance Reinsurance Ltd.
Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Co. of Canada
Quebec Assurance Co.
Codan Forsikrings A/S
Canadian Northern Shield Insurance Co.
Ascentus Insurance Ltd.
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A+/Negative/-- A+/Stable/--
Ascentus Insurance Ltd.
Western Assurance Co.
Unifund Assurance
Trygg-Hansa Forsakrings AB, Publikt.
The Marine Insurance Co. Ltd.
Royal & Sun Alliance Reinsurance Ltd.
Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Co. of Canada
Quebec Assurance Co.
Codan Forsikrings A/S
Canadian Northern Shield Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A+/Negative/-- A+/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance PLC
Commercial Paper A-1
RSA Insurance Group PLC
Junior Subordinated* A-
*Guaranteed by Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Ltd.