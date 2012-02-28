(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We believe the Spanish Autonomous Community of Valencia has a weakened credit profile with high fiscal deficits, a very large debt burden, and little access to external funding beyond financial assistance from the Kingdom of Spain. -- The central government's financial agency has set up a new credit facility that Valencia is using, but we believe it won't cover debt service as far as June 2012 and that further government support measures are still to be defined. This situation is not compatible with an investment-grade rating for Valencia, given its weak credit profile. -- We believe the central government is likely to provide additional financial assistance to cover Valencia's debt service in 2012 on an extraordinary basis. -- In accordance with our criteria for rating local and regional governments, we are lowering our long- and short-term ratings on Valencia to 'BB/B' from 'BBB-/A-3' and keeping them on CreditWatch negative. -- The CreditWatch negative status reflects, among other factors, the possibility that we could lower the ratings further if we were to view the central government as less capable, in the long term, of helping the regions to redress their imbalances. Rating Action On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered the long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on the Spanish Autonomous Community of Valencia (Valencia) to 'BB/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. The ratings remain on CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on Dec. 19, 2011. Rationale The downgrade reflects our opinion that Valencia's ability to service its debts over the next few months is partly dependent on still-to-be-defined extraordinary support from the central government of the Kingdom of Spain (A/Negative/A-1). The ratings on Valencia are constrained by our view of Valencia's structural budgetary imbalances, high debt burden--Valencia's debt-to-GDP ratio according to the European System of Accounts is the highest of all Spanish regions--and its "very negative" liquidity, according to our criteria. Valencia's difficulties in placing a retail bond and covering debt service during December 2011 suggest to us that the region now depends crucially on government funding. The ratings on Valencia are underpinned by our view of Spain's intergovernmental system as supportive, with a strong track record of providing timely support to Spanish regions when those regions face financial difficulties. We view the Spanish central government as still strongly committed to avoiding Valencia's default, and likely to provide funding to cover Valencia's financial obligations on an extraordinary basis. That said, we believe Valencia's deteriorated individual credit profile can only be compatible with an investment-grade rating if extraordinary government support is explicit and transparent, and leaves little room for interpretation regarding the amounts, timing, and conditions under which Valencia would receive assistance. The central government approved a formal mechanism to help liquidity-squeezed regions, including Valencia, on Feb. 3, 2012. It takes the form of a temporary credit facility through the government's financial arm, Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO; A/Negative/A-1). We believe ICO's facility might not be able to cover Valencia's debt service beyond May 2012. Consequently, Valencia might need to receive additional central government assistance, which for the moment is undefined. We base our conclusion on available information on the terms and conditions of ICO's facility. We understand it only allows financing for an amount equivalent to 25% of any region's yearly transfers from the central government. These include transfers for the year that result from the financing system, and any transfers linked to the settlement of the financing system for previous years. According to our estimates, central government transfers to Valencia in 2012 will likely amount to approximately EUR8.9 billion. Therefore, Valencia could only access funding up to a maximum of 25% of this amount, or $2.2 billion, to pay down financial obligations. According to our estimates, Valencia is facing EUR3.5 billion in financial maturities from February to June 2012, and its public companies will need to repay debt in the region of EUR682 million during the same period. This assumes that a further EUR2.2 billion in short-term credit lines due to the Spanish banking sector will be automatically rolled over to 2013. We therefore estimate that ICO's facility, according to its current definition, will cover only 52% of Valencia's financing needs in the first half of 2012, excluding short-term debt and assuming it is not used at all to pay down supplier debt. Given Valencia's maturity schedule, we estimate that the facility will reach its funding limits at the beginning of May 2012. That said, we believe that if ICO's current facility could not service Valencia's debt, Valencia would likely receive further central government extraordinary support. This support could, in our view, take the form of the central government enhancing ICO's facility, extending last-minute assistance to Valencia to make repayments, or negotiating with Spanish banks to facilitate the refinancing of their loans to Valencia. For now, however, the nature, size, and timing of any such support are undefined. We are also of the view that Valencia would probably be able to take advantage of a funding mechanism facilitating regional government access to external funding from the second half of 2012. However, we understand the central government would have to pass a new law to allow this mechanism to become operational, and therefore we do not expect the funding mechanism to be ready to cover Valencia's debt service during the first half of 2012. Finally, we acknowledge that the central government might come to an agreement with the banking system to pay down regional payables outstanding at year-end 2011, which could include Valencia's. However, we are uncertain to what extent this move would only transform supplier debt into another form of pending obligation, and thus to what extent it would lift pressure substantially on current liquidity strains. We are also lowering our estimate of Valencia's contingent liabilities. Our new estimate reflects the possibility that Valencia might face additional financing needs if some of its debt or derivative contract holders decided to exercise their option to activate rating triggers contained in their loan documentation, and accelerate their loans. Based on the information provided by Valencia, we estimate total debt subject to rating triggers to be approximately EUR4.14 billion. This includes EUR1.14 billion in debt and derivatives contracts directly linked to the government of Valencia and Instituto Valenciano de Finanzas (IVF; BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3), and a further EUR3 billion due to loans from the European Investment Bank to the Valencian public sector, which carry a guarantee from Valencia. The risk is mitigated, in our view, by the fact that about EUR3.9 billion, or about 95% of the total, is linked to loans provided by public entities (ICO and the European Investment Bank), which we consider to have a lower probability of being accelerated. We have lowered our assessment of Valencia's stand-alone creditworthiness to 'bb-' from 'bb+'. This reflects our view that the existing central government extraordinary support mechanism is not sufficient by itself to sustainably improve Valencia's deteriorated liquidity position, and that Valencia will be required to call on other, as yet undefined, extraordinary central government support. That said, we continue to factor into the long-term rating one notch from the stand-alone creditworthiness as provided for under our criteria, to account for what we see as a "high" likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support, as our criteria defines this term. Consequently, we have lowered the ratings on Valencia to 'BB/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. Liquidity We assess Valencia's liquidity position as "very negative" under our criteria, reflecting the following factors: -- We estimate that Valencia's financial maturities from February 2012 to December 2012 will total about EUR5.9 billion. This excludes EUR2.2 billion in short-term credit lines which, according to Valencia, are set to be automatically refinanced as part of a framework agreement. Interest expenditures for 2012 should amount to approximately EUR820 million, according to our estimates. Available cash and credit lines on Jan. 12, 2012, when the latest information became available, amounted to less than 10% of 2012 debt service. -- We view Valencia's internal cash flow generation capacity as "weak," based on our estimate of the region's operating deficit of about 5.3% of operating revenues in 2012. -- Our base-case scenario for 2012 projects a deficit after capital accounts of about EUR1.9 billion which, in addition to debt repayment, results in what we consider to be very high funding needs for Valencia. The deficit for 2012 is not covered by the ICO facility. Our assessment excludes eventual central government ongoing support, based on a permanent funding mechanism, for which we do not have visibility. Recovery Analysis Following our downgrade of Valencia to non-investment grade, we intend to assign recovery ratings to its issues as soon as possible. CreditWatch We are maintaining our long- and short-term ratings on Valencia on CreditWatch with negative implications. The CreditWatch reflects the following factors: -- Our review of the institutional framework for Spanish normal-status regions following our downgrade of Spain on Jan. 13, 2012. We could lower our ratings on Valencia if we were to view this institutional framework as less capable, in the long term, of helping the regions to redress their imbalances. -- The combined impact that a potential change in our assessment of the institutional framework for Spanish normal-status regions and a potentially deteriorating economic scenario could have on Valencia's individual credit profile, in our view. Consequently, we will review all components that, according to our methodology, form Valencia's individual credit profile, including its financial management. The CreditWatch also reflects the risk we see of Valencia's management not fully complying with the conditions attached to the central government's current extraordinary support mechanism. Given Valencia's track record of non-compliance with official fiscal targets, we cannot be sure about its ability to meet these conditions, and we are currently not sure about the consequences of any potential non compliance. We cannot rule out that noncompliance might hinder smooth access to central government funding and exacerbate liquidity strains. The CreditWatch resolution could result in a downgrade of a maximum of one category. We could affirm our ratings on Valencia and remove them from CreditWatch if: -- We maintained our current view on the strength of the institutional framework for Spanish regions; -- The Spanish central government modified the terms of its financial support so that Valencia's debt service was covered explicitly and in full; and -- We considered that Valencia was likely to comply with all central government conditions (including fiscal adjustments) attached to its financial support. We currently see limited upside potential for the rating because: -- We are reviewing our institutional framework score for Spain's normal-status regions, following our downgrade of Spain, because we need to evaluate whether we view the institutional framework as less capable, in the long term, of helping the regions to redress their imbalances. -- We do not foresee a sustainable improvement in Valencia's liquidity position at the moment. -- We do not have visibility about Valencia's ability to swiftly redress what we view as strong structural budgetary imbalances, improve its budgetary execution and stabilize its debt burden ratios. We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement as soon as possible within the next three months. Ratings List Downgraded To From Valencia (Autonomous Community of) Issuer Credit Rating BB/Watch Neg/B BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 Senior Unsecured BB/Watch Neg BBB-/Watch Neg Commercial Paper B/Watch Neg A-3/Watch Neg (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)