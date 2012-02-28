(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We believe the Spanish Autonomous Community of Valencia has a weakened
credit profile with high fiscal deficits, a very large debt burden, and little
access to external funding beyond financial assistance from the Kingdom of
Spain.
-- The central government's financial agency has set up a new credit
facility that Valencia is using, but we believe it won't cover debt service as
far as June 2012 and that further government support measures are still to be
defined. This situation is not compatible with an investment-grade rating for
Valencia, given its weak credit profile.
-- We believe the central government is likely to provide additional
financial assistance to cover Valencia's debt service in 2012 on an
extraordinary basis.
-- In accordance with our criteria for rating local and regional
governments, we are lowering our long- and short-term ratings on Valencia to
'BB/B' from 'BBB-/A-3' and keeping them on CreditWatch negative.
-- The CreditWatch negative status reflects, among other factors, the
possibility that we could lower the ratings further if we were to view the
central government as less capable, in the long term, of helping the regions
to redress their imbalances.
Rating Action
On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered the long- and
short-term issuer credit ratings on the Spanish Autonomous Community of
Valencia (Valencia) to 'BB/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. The ratings remain on
CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on Dec. 19, 2011.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our opinion that Valencia's ability to service its
debts over the next few months is partly dependent on still-to-be-defined
extraordinary support from the central government of the Kingdom of Spain
(A/Negative/A-1).
The ratings on Valencia are constrained by our view of Valencia's structural
budgetary imbalances, high debt burden--Valencia's debt-to-GDP ratio according
to the European System of Accounts is the highest of all Spanish regions--and
its "very negative" liquidity, according to our criteria. Valencia's
difficulties in placing a retail bond and covering debt service during
December 2011 suggest to us that the region now depends crucially on
government funding.
The ratings on Valencia are underpinned by our view of Spain's
intergovernmental system as supportive, with a strong track record of
providing timely support to Spanish regions when those regions face financial
difficulties. We view the Spanish central government as still strongly
committed to avoiding Valencia's default, and likely to provide funding to
cover Valencia's financial obligations on an extraordinary basis.
That said, we believe Valencia's deteriorated individual credit profile can
only be compatible with an investment-grade rating if extraordinary government
support is explicit and transparent, and leaves little room for interpretation
regarding the amounts, timing, and conditions under which Valencia would
receive assistance.
The central government approved a formal mechanism to help liquidity-squeezed
regions, including Valencia, on Feb. 3, 2012. It takes the form of a temporary
credit facility through the government's financial arm, Instituto de Credito
Oficial (ICO; A/Negative/A-1). We believe ICO's facility might not be able to
cover Valencia's debt service beyond May 2012. Consequently, Valencia might
need to receive additional central government assistance, which for the moment
is undefined.
We base our conclusion on available information on the terms and conditions of
ICO's facility. We understand it only allows financing for an amount
equivalent to 25% of any region's yearly transfers from the central
government. These include transfers for the year that result from the
financing system, and any transfers linked to the settlement of the financing
system for previous years.
According to our estimates, central government transfers to Valencia in 2012
will likely amount to approximately EUR8.9 billion. Therefore, Valencia could
only access funding up to a maximum of 25% of this amount, or $2.2 billion, to
pay down financial obligations.
According to our estimates, Valencia is facing EUR3.5 billion in financial
maturities from February to June 2012, and its public companies will need to
repay debt in the region of EUR682 million during the same period. This assumes
that a further EUR2.2 billion in short-term credit lines due to the Spanish
banking sector will be automatically rolled over to 2013.
We therefore estimate that ICO's facility, according to its current
definition, will cover only 52% of Valencia's financing needs in the first
half of 2012, excluding short-term debt and assuming it is not used at all to
pay down supplier debt. Given Valencia's maturity schedule, we estimate that
the facility will reach its funding limits at the beginning of May 2012.
That said, we believe that if ICO's current facility could not service
Valencia's debt, Valencia would likely receive further central government
extraordinary support. This support could, in our view, take the form of the
central government enhancing ICO's facility, extending last-minute assistance
to Valencia to make repayments, or negotiating with Spanish banks to
facilitate the refinancing of their loans to Valencia. For now, however, the
nature, size, and timing of any such support are undefined.
We are also of the view that Valencia would probably be able to take advantage
of a funding mechanism facilitating regional government access to external
funding from the second half of 2012. However, we understand the central
government would have to pass a new law to allow this mechanism to become
operational, and therefore we do not expect the funding mechanism to be ready
to cover Valencia's debt service during the first half of 2012.
Finally, we acknowledge that the central government might come to an agreement
with the banking system to pay down regional payables outstanding at year-end
2011, which could include Valencia's. However, we are uncertain to what extent
this move would only transform supplier debt into another form of pending
obligation, and thus to what extent it would lift pressure substantially on
current liquidity strains.
We are also lowering our estimate of Valencia's contingent liabilities. Our
new estimate reflects the possibility that Valencia might face additional
financing needs if some of its debt or derivative contract holders decided to
exercise their option to activate rating triggers contained in their loan
documentation, and accelerate their loans. Based on the information provided
by Valencia, we estimate total debt subject to rating triggers to be
approximately EUR4.14 billion. This includes EUR1.14 billion in debt and
derivatives contracts directly linked to the government of Valencia and
Instituto Valenciano de Finanzas (IVF; BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3), and a further EUR3
billion due to loans from the European Investment Bank to the Valencian public
sector, which carry a guarantee from Valencia. The risk is mitigated, in our
view, by the fact that about EUR3.9 billion, or about 95% of the total, is
linked to loans provided by public entities (ICO and the European Investment
Bank), which we consider to have a lower probability of being accelerated.
We have lowered our assessment of Valencia's stand-alone creditworthiness to
'bb-' from 'bb+'. This reflects our view that the existing central government
extraordinary support mechanism is not sufficient by itself to sustainably
improve Valencia's deteriorated liquidity position, and that Valencia will be
required to call on other, as yet undefined, extraordinary central government
support.
That said, we continue to factor into the long-term rating one notch from the
stand-alone creditworthiness as provided for under our criteria, to account
for what we see as a "high" likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary
government support, as our criteria defines this term. Consequently, we have
lowered the ratings on Valencia to 'BB/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'.
Liquidity
We assess Valencia's liquidity position as "very negative" under our criteria,
reflecting the following factors:
-- We estimate that Valencia's financial maturities from February 2012 to
December 2012 will total about EUR5.9 billion. This excludes EUR2.2 billion in
short-term credit lines which, according to Valencia, are set to be
automatically refinanced as part of a framework agreement. Interest
expenditures for 2012 should amount to approximately EUR820 million, according
to our estimates. Available cash and credit lines on Jan. 12, 2012, when the
latest information became available, amounted to less than 10% of 2012 debt
service.
-- We view Valencia's internal cash flow generation capacity as "weak,"
based on our estimate of the region's operating deficit of about 5.3% of
operating revenues in 2012.
-- Our base-case scenario for 2012 projects a deficit after capital
accounts of about EUR1.9 billion which, in addition to debt repayment, results
in what we consider to be very high funding needs for Valencia. The deficit
for 2012 is not covered by the ICO facility.
Our assessment excludes eventual central government ongoing support, based on
a permanent funding mechanism, for which we do not have visibility.
Recovery Analysis
Following our downgrade of Valencia to non-investment grade, we intend to
assign recovery ratings to its issues as soon as possible.
CreditWatch
We are maintaining our long- and short-term ratings on Valencia on CreditWatch
with negative implications.
The CreditWatch reflects the following factors:
-- Our review of the institutional framework for Spanish normal-status
regions following our downgrade of Spain on Jan. 13, 2012. We could lower our
ratings on Valencia if we were to view this institutional framework as less
capable, in the long term, of helping the regions to redress their imbalances.
-- The combined impact that a potential change in our assessment of the
institutional framework for Spanish normal-status regions and a potentially
deteriorating economic scenario could have on Valencia's individual credit
profile, in our view. Consequently, we will review all components that,
according to our methodology, form Valencia's individual credit profile,
including its financial management.
The CreditWatch also reflects the risk we see of Valencia's management not
fully complying with the conditions attached to the central government's
current extraordinary support mechanism. Given Valencia's track record of
non-compliance with official fiscal targets, we cannot be sure about its
ability to meet these conditions, and we are currently not sure about the
consequences of any potential non compliance. We cannot rule out that
noncompliance might hinder smooth access to central government funding and
exacerbate liquidity strains.
The CreditWatch resolution could result in a downgrade of a maximum of one
category.
We could affirm our ratings on Valencia and remove them from CreditWatch if:
-- We maintained our current view on the strength of the institutional
framework for Spanish regions;
-- The Spanish central government modified the terms of its financial
support so that Valencia's debt service was covered explicitly and in full;
and
-- We considered that Valencia was likely to comply with all central
government conditions (including fiscal adjustments) attached to its financial
support.
We currently see limited upside potential for the rating because:
-- We are reviewing our institutional framework score for Spain's
normal-status regions, following our downgrade of Spain, because we need to
evaluate whether we view the institutional framework as less capable, in the
long term, of helping the regions to redress their imbalances.
-- We do not foresee a sustainable improvement in Valencia's liquidity
position at the moment.
-- We do not have visibility about Valencia's ability to swiftly redress
what we view as strong structural budgetary imbalances, improve its budgetary
execution and stabilize its debt burden ratios.
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement as soon as possible within the
next three months.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Valencia (Autonomous Community of)
Issuer Credit Rating BB/Watch Neg/B BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3
Senior Unsecured BB/Watch Neg BBB-/Watch Neg
Commercial Paper B/Watch Neg A-3/Watch Neg
