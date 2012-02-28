Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: CPUK Finance LimitedFeb 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned CPUK Finance Limited's (CPUK Finance or the issuer) senior secured notes final ratings, as follows: GBP300m class A1 fixed-rate secured notes due 2042: 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; GBP440m class A2 fixed-rate secured notes due 2042: 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; GBP280m class B fixed-rate secured notes due 2042: 'B+'; Outlook Stable. The ratings reflect the resilient operating profile of Center Parcs (Operating Company) Limited (Center Parcs, forming the borrower group together with four property holding companies among others). This is underscored by a strong financial performance, even during periods of economic stress, resulting from its unique offering as a leading provider of high quality fully self-contained forest village short-break holidays in the UK, high barriers to entry and its strong market position. Center Parcs has high revenue visibility through advanced bookings and stable cash generation. It currently operates four purpose-built holiday villages in the UK: Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire; Longleat Forest in Wiltshire; Elveden Forest in Suffolk and Whinfell Forest in Cumbria. The ratings also reflect the structural protections (mainly benefiting the senior ranking class A notes) which include faster amortisation than traditional whole business securitisation (WBS) through a cash sweep and a comprehensive WBS security and covenant package, including full senior ranking asset and share security available for the benefit of the noteholders, with the security granted by way of the usual fixed and (qualifying) floating security under an issuer-borrower loan structure. In addition, there is the ability for class A noteholders to gain greater control earlier on in the transaction if the class A notes are not refinanced one year past their expected maturity (2018 in the case of class A1 notes) which would result in a borrower event of default. The ratings for class B notes reflect their deep subordination in comparison to class A notes both in terms of ranking in the priority of payments and in terms of controlling rights, their interest deferral mechanism kicking in earlier than in traditional WBS transactions and the fact that they do not benefit from the liquidity facility. The Fitch base case debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) (minimum of average and median DSCRs to legal final maturity of the notes) - at 2.1x for class A - are more conservative than for WBS managed pub transactions at the same rating level. In Fitch's view, more conservative coverage ratios are warranted due to the holiday park industry's higher obsolescence risk and niche product offering, which makes Center Parcs more vulnerable to any changes in its operating environment. For these reasons, Fitch considers it unlikely that CPUK Finance's ratings would increase above the 'BBB' category even in the event of outperformance. Since assigning expected ratings the transaction's capital structure has changed with the class A1 notes' notional amount being increased by GBP32.5m and the class A2 notes' notional decreased by the same amount. The size of the class B note tranche was increased by GBP10m. Furthermore, the note's interest rates were finally determined. Compared to assumptions made for assigning expected ratings, the transaction's overall cost of debt has reduced and coverage consequently improved slightly. A new issue report for CPUK Finance Limited will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance' dated 16 August 2011, 'Rating Criteria for UK Whole Business Securitisations', dated 12 August 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance Rating Criteria for UK Whole Business Securitisations