Overview -- Southfield, Mich.-based casting supplier Grede Holdings LLC is issuing a $100 million add-on senior secured term loan to partly fund a $150 million shareholder distribution. -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company, along with the 'BB' issue-level rating on its term loan. -- Our stable rating outlook reflects our belief that Grede can achieve positive discretionary cash flow into 2013 given the anticipated slow recovery for light- and heavy-vehicle production in North America and EBITDA margins between 12% and 14%. Rating Action On Dec. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating and 'BB' issue-level ratings on Southfield, Mich.-based casting supplier Grede Holdings LLC following the company's announcement that it plans to increase its existing term loan by $100 million. The outlook is stable. The '1' recovery rating on the term loan indicates our expectation that lenders would receive very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The ratings reflect what we consider to be Grede's "weak" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. Our business risk assessment incorporates the multiple industry risks facing companies supplying the light-vehicle and commercial vehicle markets, including volatile demand, high fixed costs, competition, and pricing pressures. Pro forma for the dividend transaction, we estimate debt to EBITDA, including our adjustments, to be less than 2.5x at the end of 2012. For the rating, we expect this adjusted ratio to be at about 4x or less. We assume Grede's financial policies will be aggressive, given the private-equity ownership and the possibility that Grede may pursue additional targeted acquisitions or, eventually, another distribution of capital. We assume Grede's revenue growth for 2013 and 2014 will be determined by the pace of stabilizing auto production in North America and some ongoing recovery in commercial-truck and industrial demand. In the U.S. light-vehicle market, we expect 2013 and 2014 sales to increase 7% and 3%, respectively, to 15.4 million and 15.8 million units. Sales in recent months have been higher than our 2012 estimate of 14.4 million, but we also believe production could return to more historical levels of volatility. Now that inventories seem more normalized, longer-term prospects for higher gas prices could begin to more strongly influence consumer vehicle mix preferences and potentially sales volumes. In our opinion, Grede's EBITDA margin is fair by industry standards, in part because of improved capacity utilization. We believe continued success in recovery of potential raw material price increases, which is critical to maintain margins around current levels, is likely given Grede's recent track record. The company should continue to benefit in 2013 from price increases it has already implemented on the majority of its contracts. Nevertheless, we consider Grede's margins to be sensitive to future demand, given our view of its high operating leverage. Grede benefits from some market diversity compared with many automotive suppliers. The automotive segment represents 44% of its 2011 revenues, commercial trucks represents about 24%, and a diverse group of industrial customers account for the remainder. Geographic diversity is limited, however, as virtually all sales are in North America and we do not expect any meaningful shift in its end-market diversity over the next two years. Our economists currently forecast U.S. GDP growing modestly in 2013 and 2014. We expect unemployment to remain high, at more than 7% in both years. Considering these economic assumptions, our forecast for Grede's operating performance over the next year incorporates the following expectations: -- Sales will grow in the low- to mid-single digits in 2013 and 2014, roughly in line with North American production improvement in these years in its automotive end markets but somewhat offset by relatively lower growth prospects in industrial end markets. -- Modest improvement in gross margin in the coming years will reflect improved utilization and some pricing power from a sustained industry shortfall in ductile iron capacity. -- EBITDA margin will be between 12% and 14%. -- Free cash flow to debt will remain in the low-teens on steady earnings expansion and low capital expenditure requirements of about 3%-4% of sales, mostly for maintenance and improvement of existing facilities. We expect a $24 million annual debt amortization requirement in addition to an excess cash flow sweep requirement to result in moderate improvement of credit metrics over the next two years. Private equity firm Wayzata Investment Partners owns the majority of the equity and acquired the former Grede and Citation assets as a result of their respective bankruptcies. Although we believe Grede's end-market diversity and experienced management team demonstrated positive results in 2011 and so far in 2012, the company's track record as a combined entity is somewhat limited (since February 2010). However, we consider end-market conditions favorable during this period. In our view, fair margins and relatively low capital spending needs over the next few years are likely to support Grede's prospects for some positive free cash flow generation. We assume capital spending could increase if capacity utilization continues to rise. Accordingly, we assume the company will generate positive free operating cash flow in 2013 and 2014. However, the level of cash generation is highly sensitive to future production, which could eventually be volatile, in our view. Overall, we believe there is a reasonable cushion built in Grede's credit metrics under our base case for the 'B+' rating. This partly alleviates the risks of its relatively limited track record and the cyclicality of the light- and commercial-vehicle end markets. Grede's liquidity profile should provide sufficient operating flexibility to manage through the potential of a more modest general economic recovery than we currently expect. Liquidity Grede's liquidity is "adequate" under our criteria. Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity include: -- We expect coverage of sources to uses over the next 12 to 18 months to be above 1.2x. -- We expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15%. -- There are no debt maturities over the next 12 months. -- We expect Grede to maintain sufficient headroom, with more than 15% cushion on covenants, although some tightness is possible in early 2013 if volumes start to decline rather than improve or stay flat. -- Grede likely can absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events. We do not rate Grede's $90 million asset-based loan (ABL) revolving credit facility (expires April 2016), which we expect will have $30 million drawn at close of the transaction. We expect fair prospects for some free cash flow generation over the next 12 months. A borrowing-base calculation limits the amount of availability under the ABL facility, but, in our view, the assets currently support the full size of the facility. However, this amount may change depending on seasonal needs. Without a large, targeted acquisition, our base case assumes these sources adequately cover cash outflows, including capital expenditure of approximately 3%-4% of sales (including maintenance spending), potential distributions to shareholders, and modest working capital swings. Near-term debt maturities should be manageable, in our view, and consist mainly of about $24 million in annual amortization of the term loan (matures in 2017). Outlook Our stable rating outlook reflects our belief that Grede can achieve positive discretionary cash flow into 2013, given the anticipated slow recovery for light- and heavy-vehicle production in North America, EBITDA margins between 12% and 14%, and our expectation of continued liquidity (cash and bank facility availability) of about $40 million to $50 million or more. However, visibility in the auto sector is notoriously limited and we believe that, if the economic recovery or auto sales falter, future production could become more volatile, with higher fixed overheads leading to some margin contraction. We could lower our rating if prospects for negative free operating cash flow generation emerge in 2013 or if we believed that debt to EBITDA, including our adjustments, would trend toward 4.5x or higher. For example, we estimate this could occur if Grede's EBITDA margin falls by more than 250 basis points (from our base case) on a low-double-digit revenue decline. We consider an upgrade unlikely because we believe the company's financial policies will remain aggressive under its private equity owners--and there is a distinct possibility that the company may pursue additional targeted acquisitions or eventually, another distribution of capital. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Grede Holdings LLC Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Grede Wisconsin Subsidiaries LLC Grede Omaha LLC Grede Machining LLC Grede LLC Grede II LLC Citation Lost Foam Patterns LLC Senior Secured BB Recovery Rating 1