Feb 28 - Fitch believes the Federal Housing Finance Agency's (FHFA)
strategic plan is promising for agency and private label RMBS. It could
encourage private capital into the market, improve liquidity, increase
transparency, and shrink the government-sponsored enterprise's (GSE)
liabilities. Additionally, certain facilities already being utilized in the
private sector could make several of the proposals less costly and provide for a
shorter development timeline than projected. FHFA published "A Strategic Plan
for Enterprise Conservatorship: The Next Chapter in a Story that Needs an
Ending" on Feb. 21.
The plan includes a proposed securitization platform that would allow for
trading and tracking of agency mortgages in an array of securitized structures.
This enhancement to the agency secondary market could have a number of positive
impacts. The market pricing of the default/loss risk of loans in agency pools
would provide greater clarity and perspective on the mortgage credit risk of
this activity.
The plan also considers more robust loan-level reporting and transparent
servicing requirements, which could help attract investment from private
investors. And a more efficient document custody and electronic registration
system could increase mortgage liquidity. The prospect of using this platform to
benchmark private label RMBS could facilitate the revival of non-agency issuance
and a secondary mortgage market beyond that of the GSE product.
As proposed, this undertaking would require significant financial and time
investments that the agencies may have trouble accessing. Fortunately, the
private sector has already created some of the services that FHFA proposed. For
example, the American Securitization Forum's (ASF) Project RESTART has created
best practices and a standard data layout that has been used for most RMBS
private label securitized issuance since 2010.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.