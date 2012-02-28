Feb 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on BJ's Wholesale Club Inc. (B+/Stable/--) remain unchanged following the company's announcement that it plans to amend its existing $1.075 billion term loan. Through the amendment, the company expects to modestly lower its interest expense. BJ's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile (based on our criteria) reflects its very aggressive financial policy following the 2011 leverage buyout transaction, which resulted in increased leverage of about 7x. Following the proposed repricing of the company's term loan, we anticipate pro forma EBITDA coverage of interest to remain at about 2x as of Oct. 29, 2011.