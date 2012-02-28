Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Brookfield Asset Management Inc.'s
(BAM) Issuer Default Rating, senior unsecured debt rating, and
unsecured line of credit rating at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The rating affirmation reflects the stable cash flow generation and enhanced
liquidity from BAM's majority-owned investments, including Brookfield Office
Properties (BPO) and Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BREP), as well as
cash flows from investments in other large, minority-owned publicly traded
entities including General Growth Properties (GGP) and Brookfield Infrastructure
Partners (BIP). The recent combination of Brookfield's renewable power assets
into BREP substantially improves BAM's liquidity profile and establishes greater
visibility for its power generation investments.
Key Positive Rating Drivers
--Diversified and stable revenue sources from a global investment portfolio;
--Underlying real estate, power, and infrastructure assets are cash-flow
generating;
--Enhanced financial flexibility and liquidity from stock exchange listings for
majority-owned and minority-owned investment.
Key Negative Rating Drivers
--High degree of leverage at operating entities. BAM's key real estate and power
assets are nearly entirely encumbered at the project level;
--Structural subordination of cash flows;
--Opportunistic value-oriented investment and acquisition strategy can alter
company and risk profile.
Rating Approach
BAM has a somewhat unique corporate profile and structure and Fitch analyzes BAM
as a holding company with a portfolio of assets and investments rather than as
an operating company. Financially, this represents a deconsolidated approach
with respect to BAM's cash flows and debt levels. To a large degree, these cash
flows are subordinate to project and asset level debt, but based on the
diversity and high-quality nature of such assets, Fitch considers these cash
flows to be stable and recurring.
Consequently, Fitch analyzes cash flows that directly accrue to BAM either in
the form of dividends and distributions from less than wholly-owned subsidiaries
or from earnings flows from wholly owned businesses such as asset management.
Fitch measures such cash flows against BAM parent-level unsecured debt, which
totaled $4.4 billion at year-end 2011.
Key contributors to BAM's cash flows include annualized dividends and
distributions from BPO, BREP, BIP, and GGP, as well as other investment
distributions and earnings from BAM's asset management business which Fitch
estimates will total $1.1 billion in 2012. Fitch estimates debt service on a
year-end deconsolidated debt level of $4.4 billion (senior unsecured long-term
and short-term debt level of $3.7 billion and $656 million of capital
securities) to be $242 million, resulting in debt service coverage of 4.5 times
(x). Fitch's debt service coverage measure is not a GAAP measure nor calculated
under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). BAM's financials have
been presented under IFRS since 2010.
Financial Flexibility
BAM has maintained substantial financial flexibility with moderate parent-only
leverage, as well as a long track record of successful investments. In recent
years, BAM has been generating stable cash flows from its diversified investment
and asset portfolio. Fitch views favorably BAM's recent corporate restructuring
of its power business to create Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners. Following
a recent secondary offering that raised $340 million, BAM retains a 68% interest
in BREP.
Opportunistic Investor
Given BAM's business model and investment history, ratings reflect the
expectation that leverage, liquidity, and asset mix could change over time. Such
actions could increase leverage and/or increase the risk profile which could be
reflected in a negative rating action.
Liquidity
Fitch views BAM's balance sheet liquidity as strong, reflecting the underlying
market access provided from its holdings in BPO, BREP, BIP, and GGP. BAM faces
some large corporate level financings this year as well as a significant level
of debt maturities and refinancings at BPO. Fitch does not currently expect BAM
to provide capital to address upcoming BPO secured debt maturities, which could
otherwise result in higher leverage at BAM or reduced fixed charge coverage
going forward.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology, Aug. 12, 2011;
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage, Aug. 12, 2011;
Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria, Dec. 23, 2011.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria